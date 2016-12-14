2016 Seibertron.com Year in Review - A Beastly Task

Friday, December 30th, 2016 3:05PM CST

A Year in Review - Transformers 2016



Art: Kei Zama

The Newsmongrels





D-Maximus_Prime





william-james88





Kurona





Bronzewolf





The Twincasters





megatronus





ScottyP





Counterpunch



Our Gracious Over Boards





Cobotron





Burn



...this guy



Va'al

Favorite 2016 Transformers: Combiner Wars/Unite Warriors



Favorite 2016 Transformers: Titans Return/Takara Headmasters



Favorite 2016 Transformers: Robots in Disguise/Adventure



Favorite 2016 Transformers: None of the Above Figure



Favorite 2016 Transformers Masterpiece Figure (Hasbro or Takara)



...and now: Figure of the Year 2016





Favorite 2016 Transformers Comics-moment



Favorite 2016 Transformers Show-moment



Favorite 2016 Transformers Game-moment



Favourite 2016 fan creation: art, custom, video, comic, fiction



...and now: Moment of the Year





What are you looking forward to in 2017 for Transformers?

Favorite 2016 Transformers: Combiner Wars/Unite Warriors

Cobotron

Bronzewolf

megatronus

ScottyP

Editor's Note - Redacted Content: ScottyP wrote about 12,000 words of fan fiction about Grand Galvatron here. It was, well, not very good. In fact, were we to publish it, the whole of civilization may be set back about 12,000 years. That's right - one year for every word. There was this mess about how to properly extinguish a campfire, a romance plot involving time travel and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, a continuation of Budiansky's Skullgrin story arc for some reason, and all the while it just never got anywhere in terms of plot or character development. I think Thundercracker's Josh Boyfriend screenplays are likely infinitely better than every last sentence of this junk that was written by a usually upstanding Site Admin. For the potential entertainment of readers, the last dreadfully melodramatic line is left intact below.

william-james88

Burn

Counterpunch

D-Maximus_Prime

Kurona

Va'al

Favorite 2016 Transformers: Titans Return (including Takara)

Burn

megatronus

Bronzewolf

Kurona

Weirdwolf

Cobotron

Wolfwire

D-Maximus_Prime

ScottyP

william-james88



Photo: Counterpunch

Counterpunch

Favorite 2016 Transformers: Robots in Disguise/Adventure

Cobotron

D-Maximus_Prime

Va'al

ScottyP

william-james88

Bronzewolf

Kurona



Photo: Counterpunch

Counterpunch

Favorite 2016 Transformers: None of the Above Figure

megatronus

D-Maximus_Prime

Bronzewolf

ScottyP

william-james88

Cobotron

Counterpunch

Favorite 2016 Transformers Masterpiece Figure (Hasbro or Takara)

ScottyP

megatronus

Burn

william-james88

Counterpunch

D-Maximus_Prime

Cobotron

...and now: Figure of the Year

Burn

Va'al - Everyone else fell for it...

Counterpunch

megatronus

Bronzewolf

D-Maximus_Prime

Cobotron

william-james88

ScottyP

Favorite 2016 Transformers Comics-moment

ScottyP

Dying of the Light

Dying of the Light

Kurona

except Nightbeat. Needed more Nightbeat

william-james88

Va'al has serious thoughts he has already expressed regarding that last point. More for the discussion, perhaps?

D-Maximus_Prime

Counterpunch

Cobotron

Va'al

Transformers

Optimus Prime

More Than Meets the Eye

Lost Light

Windblades

megatronus

Va'al splurted out tea while reading this line, and had to take a break from editing.

Favorite 2016 Transformers Show-moment

Kurona

william-james88

D-Maximus_Prime

Ooooooooooh maaaaaaaaaaan

Bronzewolf

ScottyP

Counterpunch

megatronus

Favorite Transformers Game-moment

Va'al

(My body will only and forever belong to Burn - though he never takes me up on the offer. ScottyP might...)

megatronus

D-Maximus_Prime

Kurona

Bronzewolf

Favourite 2016 fan creation: art, custom, video, comic, fiction

Kurona

D-Maximus_Prime

Bronzewolf



Image: Cyberpath

Cobotron

Cyberpath

megatronus

ScottyP

ScottyP

Kroktease

Va'al

Burn

...and now: Moment of the Year

Toys



Image: Cyberpath

D-Maximus_Prime

ScottyP

an eternity

Cobotron

william-james88

megatronus

People

Cobotron

Counterpunch

Va'al

Bronzewolf

Va'al: Awww.

Comics

Kurona

Dying of the Light

What are you looking forward to in 2017 for Transformers?

With no real order...

megatronus

Burn

william-james88

Counterpunch

ScottyP

Va'al knows. Va'al was there. Va'al was kinda responsible for it.

Kurona

D-Maximus_Prime

Cobotron

Pants

Bronzewolf

there's more than one?!



Photo: Nick Hardy