A Seasonal Message from Seibertron.com

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 1:42PM CST

1,841

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply























Messages and art by Sara Pitre Durocher, Naoto Tsushima, Earth Wars,

Brendan Cahill and John Paul Bove, Casey Coller, Josh Burcham, Corin Howell, Alex Milne and Hasbro/Paramount (below).

All we want for the holidays are our two front headlights. #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/RDcCeS1GMC — #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) December 25, 2016

Credit(s): Various, Bronzewolf

The staff of Seibertron.com, from its board moderators and admin, to the Twincast podcasters, to the news staff and its trainees (and I suppose your truly, too), would like to wish everyone the merriest of holidays - be it Christmas or Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Yule, Jòl, even Festivus or nothing at all!May the season bring happiness - robot-shaped or not - well-being, peace, and good health. Till All Are One.