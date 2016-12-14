A Seasonal Message from Seibertron.com

Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Sunday, December 25th, 2016 1:42PM CST

Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 1,841

The staff of Seibertron.com, from its board moderators and admin, to the Twincast podcasters, to the news staff and its trainees (and I suppose your truly, too), would like to wish everyone the merriest of holidays - be it Christmas or Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Yule, Jòl, even Festivus or nothing at all!

Messages and art by Sara Pitre Durocher, Naoto Tsushima, Earth Wars,
Brendan Cahill and John Paul Bove, Casey Coller, Josh Burcham, Corin Howell, Alex Milne and Hasbro/Paramount (below).



May the season bring happiness - robot-shaped or not - well-being, peace, and good health. Till All Are One.

Credit(s): Various, Bronzewolf
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on December 25th, 2016 @ 2:00pm CST
Merry Christmas everyone!
Posted by Deadput on December 25th, 2016 @ 2:27pm CST
Merry Holidays and Happy Christmas!
Posted by Maximal Rainmaker on December 25th, 2016 @ 2:36pm CST
Merry Christmas!

:MAXIMAL:

