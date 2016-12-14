A Seasonal Message from Seibertron.com
Sunday, December 25th, 2016 1:42PM CSTCategory: Site News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 1,841
Messages and art by Sara Pitre Durocher, Naoto Tsushima, Earth Wars,
Brendan Cahill and John Paul Bove, Casey Coller, Josh Burcham, Corin Howell, Alex Milne and Hasbro/Paramount (below).
May the season bring happiness - robot-shaped or not - well-being, peace, and good health. Till All Are One.
All we want for the holidays are our two front headlights. #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/RDcCeS1GMC— #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) December 25, 2016
