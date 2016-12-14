Ages Three and Up - Gigantic Boxing Day Sale Is Live!
Monday, December 26th, 2016 11:27AM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sponsor News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 1,263
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
AGES THREE AND UP GIGANTIC BOXING DAY SALE 2016 LIVE ONLINE NOW!
View this email in your browser (http://us2.campaign-archive1.com/?u=9ce ... d4b6d79446)
http://www.agesthreeandup.com/boxing-da ... f5&mc_eid=[UNIQID]
http://www.agesthreeandup.com/boxing-da ... f5&mc_eid=[UNIQID]
** AGES THREE AND UP GIGANTIC BOXING DAY SALE 2016 IS LIVE NOW
------------------------------------------------------------
DEC. 26 ONLINE - ONE DAY ONLY!!!
All Prices in USD while supplies last. No rainchecks. No combining of orders.
Sale Starts Dec. 26, 2016 Midnight Eastern Standard Time
Sale Ends Dec. 26, 2016 11:59pm Eastern Standard Time
* Discounts do not apply to pre-order items, only in-stock items.
* Stock will be limited to items on hand in our retail store.
* Discounts are intended for consumer orders not wholesale orders. We reserve the right to cancel any orders that violate our policy.
Yes I have read the terms of the sale and I totally understand, Now let me shop!!! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/boxing-da ... f5&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
============================================================
** (http://www.twitter.com/agesthreeandup?u ... f5&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
** (http://www.facebook.com/agesthreeandup? ... f5&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
** (mailto:support@agesthreeandup.com)
** (http://www.youtube.com/a3ureview?utm_so ... f5&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
** (http://instagram.com/ages3andup?utm_sou ... f5&mc_eid=[UNIQID])
Copyright © 2016 Full Circle Toy Group Inc., All rights reserved.
Ages Three And Up sends emails to update their advertisers on products and news.