Alex Milne To Fill In For IDW Optimus Prime #4

Alex Milne wrote: So I guess I can mention I filled in for interiors for Optimus Prime issue 4. Super fun to work on. I hope you will like it So I guess I can mention I filled in for interiors for Optimus Prime issue 4. Super fun to work on. I hope you will like it

John Barber wrote: Optimus #4 is the first time @markerguru and I worked together as artist/writer since we did 3 Dark of the Moon in-pack comics in 2011.

Credit(s): John Barber, Alex Milne

Thanks to John Barber and Alex Milne himself, we have news that Milne will be filling in for Kei Zama for art duties for Optimus Prime #4, due out next month! Milne has been absent art duties recently as Jack Lawrence has been drawing the first story arc of Lost Light, so the fill in is a nice return for Milne prior to his art duties for a Lost Light arc. You can read the pair of tweets below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!