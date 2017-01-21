Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Alex Milne To Fill In For IDW Optimus Prime #4

Transformers News: Alex Milne To Fill In For IDW Optimus Prime #4

Friday, January 27th, 2017 2:24PM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, People News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 2,721

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Thanks to John Barber and Alex Milne himself, we have news that Milne will be filling in for Kei Zama for art duties for Optimus Prime #4, due out next month! Milne has been absent art duties recently as Jack Lawrence has been drawing the first story arc of Lost Light, so the fill in is a nice return for Milne prior to his art duties for a Lost Light arc. You can read the pair of tweets below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Alex Milne wrote:So I guess I can mention I filled in for interiors for Optimus Prime issue 4. Super fun to work on. I hope you will like it :)

John Barber wrote:Optimus #4 is the first time @markerguru and I worked together as artist/writer since we did 3 Dark of the Moon in-pack comics in 2011.
Credit(s): John Barber, Alex Milne
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
40,616 views
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
36,116 views
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More
30,239 views
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
29,731 views
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Skyhammer Review
23,563 views
Connecting all the Titans Return Bases So Far
22,325 views
Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased
21,285 views
Takara Transformers Legends Individual Headmasters Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm and More
20,307 views

Most Recent Transformers News

Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet In-Stock at Hasbro Toy Shop
Posted 6 hours ago
Screenrant List - "Transformers - 15 Reasons Lost Light is the Greatest Story in the Franchise"
Posted 6 hours ago
Alex Milne To Fill In For IDW Optimus Prime #4
Posted 6 hours ago
Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers
Posted 7 hours ago
IDW Transformers Spotlight 50% Sale on ComiXology.com
Posted 9 hours ago
TFsource News! FP Comera / Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Posted 9 hours ago
Marvel Transformers Writer Bob Budiansky to Attend TFNation 2017
Posted 9 hours ago
New Image of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia and Baldigus
Posted 10 hours ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,883 pages were recently viewed by 798 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03493 seconds and was viewed 26 times on Friday, January 27th 2017 8:48pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.