All Classes for Titans Return Wave 4 Available on E-bay

As we indicated the other day , the street date for the 4th wave of Titans Return toys has passed and while they won't be available domestically in the US for a little while, they are now popping up online in great number. E-bay now has several listings for all the characters in the wave and depending on where you are wolrdwide, it may even be at a similar price to the one you would pay.For instance, here is a whole set of the deluxe class including Perceptor, Krok, Quake, Topspin and Kup for US $129.99 / £104, from the animetropolis store There is also Roadburn for US $11.90 from from the Element+JoeyYamamoto The premium differs from store to store, as does the shipping. But for anyone wanting them now or worried of not getting them later, these are viable options.