Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

All Classes for Titans Return Wave 4 Available on E-bay

Transformers News: All Classes for Titans Return Wave 4 Available on E-bay

Monday, January 30th, 2017 8:20AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 728

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

As we indicated the other day, the street date for the 4th wave of Titans Return toys has passed and while they won't be available domestically in the US for a little while, they are now popping up online in great number. E-bay now has several listings for all the characters in the wave and depending on where you are wolrdwide, it may even be at a similar price to the one you would pay.

For instance, here is a whole set of the deluxe class including Perceptor, Krok, Quake, Topspin and Kup for US $129.99 / £104, from the animetropolis store.

Transformers News: All Classes for Titans Return Wave 4 Available on E-bay

There is also Roadburn for US $11.90 from from the Element+JoeyYamamoto.

Transformers News: All Classes for Titans Return Wave 4 Available on E-bay

The premium differs from store to store, as does the shipping. But for anyone wanting them now or worried of not getting them later, these are viable options.
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
44,090 views
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
41,022 views
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
33,949 views
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More
31,559 views
Top 5 Transformers Toys which are better than their Update
27,406 views
Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and Barricade
22,270 views
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash
22,169 views
Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers
21,054 views

Most Recent Transformers News

All Classes for Titans Return Wave 4 Available on E-bay
Posted 35 minutes ago
Robots in Disguise Minicon 4 Packs Found at Burlington
Posted 9 hours ago
The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changing Helmet Now Available at Toys R Us
Posted 11 hours ago
Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory
Posted 11 hours ago
Titans Return Wave 3 Sighted in Australia
Posted 16 hours ago
Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures
Posted 17 hours ago
Videos of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Deluxe Toys
Posted 17 hours ago
More In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Wave 4, Feat. Brawn, Krok, Broadside, Black Shadow
Posted 18 hours ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Jackpot by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 22 days 7 hours 1 minute 10 seconds
Transformers TREADSHOT TFCC FSS subscription figure with CATGUT Tread Shot - Time Remaining: 22 days 8 hours 49 minutes 13 seconds
Transformers REWIND FSS Collector's Club Subscription Exclusive NEW! Figure - Time Remaining: 22 days 8 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club Subscription Figure TFCC Breakdown - Time Remaining: 27 days 6 hours 24 minutes 44 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

6,551 pages were recently viewed by 888 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02764 seconds and was viewed 349 times on Monday, January 30th 2017 8:55am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.