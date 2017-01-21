All Classes for Titans Return Wave 4 Available on E-bay
Monday, January 30th, 2017 8:20AM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 728
For instance, here is a whole set of the deluxe class including Perceptor, Krok, Quake, Topspin and Kup for US $129.99 / £104, from the animetropolis store.
There is also Roadburn for US $11.90 from from the Element+JoeyYamamoto.
The premium differs from store to store, as does the shipping. But for anyone wanting them now or worried of not getting them later, these are viable options.