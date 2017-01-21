Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Artist Alex Milne to Attend TFcon Toronto 2017

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 12:10PM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, Event News, People News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 541

Some new news coming in from TFcon Toronto 2017, starring IDW comics artist Alex Milne being announced as guest for this year's event! You can find out more information on the Artist Alley announcement below, or directly at the convention's site here.

TFcon is very pleased to welcome back Alex Milne to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year.

Alex is best known for his work as the primary artist on IDW’s Transformers: More than Meets the Eye comic book. He will be attending both days and offering prints and commissions to attendees all weekend long.
Credit(s): TFcon Toronto
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

