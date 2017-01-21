BBTS Sponsor News: Harley Quinn, Wolverine, Star Wars, Aliens, TMNT, BTTF, Dragon Ball & More!

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 4:32PM CST

4,645

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): Big Bad Toy Store

-------------NEW PREORDERS-------------ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SUICIDE SQUAD HARLEY QUINNWorst. Heroes. Ever! Straight from DC Comics’ blockbuster movie Suicide Squad comes Harley Quinn as a One:12 Collective figure! She comes with interchangeable facial expressions, hands, and her signature bat. $75.00NEW DIAMOND SELECTDiamond Select Toys presents Marvel, DC, Back to the Future, and even Pirates of The Caribbean collectibles for all kinds of fans to add to their collections!HOT TOYS 1/6 SCALE R2-D2This is the droid you are looking for! Hot Toys brings you R2-D2 as an astonishing collectible figure specially crafted based on the appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It features a meticulously crafted diecast metal dome, touch LED light-up functions, detailed mechanical construction with weathering effects, and remote controlled sound effect function featuring 12 R2-D2 sounds! Don't pass up the chance to add this stunning Astromech droid to your Star Wars collection. $219.991:18 SCALE CRUSHER AND RAVEN XENOMORPH ACTION FIGURESThe Crusher and Raven Xenomorphs from the video game Aliens: Colonial Marines are available as a 1/8 scale collectible action figures! These articulated creatures feature extendable tongues, interchangeable hands, and stands so you can pose and display them in your sci-fi collection. $44.99 EachWOLVERINE PLAY ARTS KAI FIGUREArmed with sharp claws made of adamantium and a healing factor that allows for superhuman recovery, X-Men hero Wolverine enters the Marvel Variant Series! Painstaking attention to textures, paint application, and sculpting can be seen in this Wolverine's costume and burly physique. $149.99NEW KOTOBUKIYAPre-order your favorite anime, video game, and comic book characters as scaled non-articulated figures, model kits, and statues from Kotobukiya! These collectibles feature series-accurate sculpt and details; from Roy Mustang to Jason Voorhees, you don’t want to miss out on these fan-favorite characters!WAITING FOR MY J MAN HARLEY QUINN STATUEBased on the poster and 7-inch vinyl record sleeve by Matt Taylor, the Waiting for My J Man statue features a lovelorn Harley Quinn relaxing on a swanky shag carpet while listening to her favorite tunes as she waits for a certain someone to come home. $249.99MAFEX FN-2187The Stormtrooper designated FN-2187 and Finn from The Force Awakens gets a MAFEX figure from Medicom! He's about 6.3 inches tall and is equipped with newly designed joints for improved articulation! He includes his blood-smeared helmet, non-helmeted head, 2 blasters, and interchangeable hands. $69.99TMNT BEBOP STATUEFrom TMNT comes a figure of Bebop, the second in a series of villains based on renowned art from James Jean! Be sure to display this 8-inch PVC statue with Shredder, Rocksteady, and Krang to recreate the original illustration. $179.99POP! MARVELJessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Elektra, and Daredevil are now available as vinyl Pop! figures from Funko! These smash-hit characters stand 3.75 inches tall and feature window-box packaging, perfect for displaying in any Marvel collection. $9.99 EachDOTA 2 PLUSHES AND REPLICASFrom the hit video game DOTA 2 comes new cosplay replica weapons and a Redpaw plush! These collectibles are perfect for any DOTA fan and cosplay.NEW EAGLEMOSSMarvel, DC, Star Trek, and more awesome titles are featured in Eaglemoss’s magazine, graphic novel, and watch collections! Don’t miss your chance to own these highly collectible items.1/144 SCALE AT-ATFrom Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back comes a model kit of the AT-AT in 1/144 scale! The 4-legged mobile transport vehicle features stunning details, individually movable joints, and removable side panels. $47.99STAR WARS EGG ATTACK FIGURESBeast Kingdom presents their exclusive PX Previews Egg Attack Star Wars figures of the Death Trooper and Shoretrooper! Each tiny articulated collectible figure includes interchangeable hands, weapons, and accessories. $74.99 EachNEW JAPANESE IMPORTSAnime, TV show, video game, and movie fans can enjoy new figures and statues from FREEing, Good Smile Company, Max Factory, Flare, and more. Don’t miss out on these exclusive pre-orders to add to your collections!POWER RANGERS ACTION FIGURES AND COLLECTIBLESThe Power Rangers Movie Action Heroes and Battle Zords are ready for adventure! With more than 13 points of articulation, each figure is highly detailed while the Zords feature their own mini figure. Collect them all and join the battle of the century!NEW FUNKOFans of the classic shows and films like Baywatch, Power Rangers, and The Godfather can grab iconic characters as 3 to 3.75-inch vinyl figures or Plushies! Each collectible figure features the simple Funko shape and come in window-box packaging.1/6 SCALE PRISON UNIFORM HARLEY QUINN FIGUREExpertly crafted based on Margot Robbie's appearance as Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad film, this 1/6 scale figure features a realistic head, newly-developed body, tailored prisoner costume, accessories, a specially designed figure stand with character backdrop, and removable prison cell mattress. $219.99GREMLINS DANCING GIZMO PLUSHFrom the classic 1980s movie Gremlins, this adorable Gizmo plush can't wait to entertain you! Just turn him on and watch him sing and dance. Gizmo features lifelike fur with plastic molded ears, hands and feet. $24.99TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS CLASSIC LEGIONThese Classic Legion Class Transformers are tiny at 3 inches tall, but they convert fast from one mode to the other and back, allowing you to enact fierce battles between the Autobots and the Decepticon sabotage specialist, Starscream! $12.99NEW THIRD PARTYArticulated transforming figures and accessories from Toyworld, Mastermind Creations, and more are up for pre-order! Each figure changes from robot to vehicles or beasts and include weapons and accessories.FIGUARTS ZERO SAILOR NEPTUNEFrom Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal comes the second outer senshi in the FiguartsZERO line, Sailor Neptune! Like other figures in the line, she features a delicate pearlescent paint, clear parts in her hair, and a special display base for posing her together with FiguartsZERO Sailor Uranus! $54.991/10 SCALE LEX LUTHOR ART STATUEThe 1/10 scale Art statue of Lex Luthor is based on concept art of Ivan Reis! This hand-painted statue stands just about 10 inches tall and is made of polystone. $114.99BANDAI JAPAN GUNDAM MODEL KITSNew Gundam model kits are available for pre-order from Bandai Japan! These scaled imported kits feature series-accurate sculpt and awesome building options so you can create your favorite Mobile Suits and display them in dynamic poses.1/4 SCALE STREET FIGHTER POISON STATUEBrought to life beginning with the actual in-game models, PopCultureShock presents the 1/4 scale Poison statue from Street Fighter! She features her classic outfit, from her real fabric crop top down to the last links of her chain. The bright colors will draw all eyes right to this statue in your video game collection! $399.99MUSEUM MASTER LINE BATMAN STATUEPrime 1 Studios presents Batman Arkham Origins’ Dark Knight himself as a Museum Master Line Polystone Statue! This beautiful 1/3 scale collectible stands about 34 inches tall and features interchangeable weapons and facial expressions. $964.99------------NEW ARRIVALS------------BANDAI JAPAN ARRIVALSFrom Bandai Japan comes figures of Dragon Ball’s Piccolo, TMNT’s Michaelangelo, WWE’s The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin! These and more iconic characters feature articulation and include interchangeable hands, accessories, and facial expressions, so you can pose and display them in any figure collection.DIACLONE REBOOT FIGURESIt's the 35th anniversary of Diaclone and these reboots are part of the new series celebrating the occasion! Crafted in 1/60 scale, the Powered Suit System Type A DA-02, Type B DA-03, and DA-04 Dia-Naughts have been re-released for fans to enjoy all over again.MARVEL SELECT ODIN THE DESTROYERMeasuring approximately 9 inches tall, this articulated Odin the Destroyer figure includes the powerful Odinsword, an interchangeable head of Odin, and is packaged in display-ready window-box with spine artwork for shelf reference. Whether you choose to display him as the Destroyer or as Odin, he’s more than a match for your Marvel Select Thor! $22.991:12 SCALE JUDGE MORTIS AND FEAR FIGURESGaze into the faces of Fear and Mortis! ThreeA's 1/12th scale Judge Fear and Mortis Collectible Series Edition figures bring the haunting visage of Judge Dredd to life with incredibly detailed and fully articulated sculpts, gorgeous paint applications, and intricately tailored fabric outfits. $59.99 EachTHIRD PARTY ARRIVALSNew articulated transforming figures and accessories are available to own from Planet X, Mastermind Creations, TFC Toys, GCreation, and more! Each add-on kit can be displayed with other form-changing figures, while each robot converts into vehicle or beast and include weapons and accessories.MASTERPIECE SOUNDWAVE WITH 5 CASSETTESThe Masterpiece Soundwave includes his shoulder cannon, handheld blaster, and Megatron’s pistol altmode; he is accompanied by Ravage, Laserbeak, Buzzsaw, Rumble and Frenzy, along with translucent cassette cases and optional piledrivers for Rumble and Frenzy. $159.99DC COMICS DESIGNER FIGURE AND STATUE SERIESDC Collectibles presents new additions to their DC Comics Designer Series of figures and statues! Designed by Lee Bermejo, Francis Manapul, and even Bruce Timm, these heroes and villains make great additions to any comic book collection.MARVEL SELECT COLOSSUSBased on the iconic heart and soul of so many X-Men teams, the metal-skinned mutant Colossus comes with the classic robotic vise Danger Room obstacle, in scale with all previous Danger Room accessories! Colossus includes Marvel Select's standard 16 points of articulation and measures over 8 inches in height. $21.99WONDER WOMAN MAFEX FIGUREFrom the Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice movie, Wonder Woman makes her big-screen live-action debut—and now she's joining Medicom's MAFEX figure lineup! Standing 6 inches tall, she features several points of articulation for all kinds of heroic poses, sword, shield, and Lasso of Truth. $47.99GUYVER II F FIGMA FIGURESFrom the manga Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor comes Figma figures of the bio-boosted armor used by Valkyria, the Guyver II F in both the movie and manga colors! Each articulated figure features interchangeable body parts, weapons, and a display stand. $64.99 EachACID RAIN JACK FIGUREBucks Team Jack is a highly articulated 1/18 scale painted military action figure featuring weathering effects! Jack is a pistol-shot specialist with platinum hair and comes with 5 pistols and holsters.FUNKO POP!Grab video game, comic book, and TV show characters as 3.75-inch vinyl figures! These Pop! figures feature the classic Funko shape and come in window-box packaging. $9.99 EachSTAR WARS BLACK SERIES FIGURESHasbro brings you 6-inch Star Wars figures for their Black Series, this time featuring Princess Leia, an AT-AT Driver, Obi Wan Kenobi, Sabine Wren, Darth Revan, and a Snowtrooper. These articulated figures include weapons and accessories and come in window-box pacakaing.