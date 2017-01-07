BBTS Sponsor News: NECA, Voltron, Doctor Strange, Suicide Squad, Transformers, Star Trek, and More
Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 2:48PM CSTCategory: Sponsor News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 5,039
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
NEW PRE-ORDERS
--------------
NECA REISSUES
Classic and iconic film collectibles are available once again for pre-order from Neca! From figures to prop replicas, there’s a must-have for every kind of collector.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/list.aspx?list=22854
S.H.FIGUARTS DOCTOR STRANGE SET
You might think you've entered the Mirror Dimension when you see these out-of-this world accessory parts included in the S.H.Figuarts Doctor Strange and Flame Set! Each facial expression, accessory, and interchangeable hands are replicated with superb detail. $84.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
SUICIDE SQUAD PROP REPLICAS
You can sport some of the Clown Prince of Crime's bling with an authentic replica of his cane or his razor as a letter opener from the Suicide Squad movie. Fans can also enjoy Harley’s devilish side with her wooden GOODNIGHT bat replica and custom jewelry!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... le%20squad
MP-38 MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIMAL SUPREME COMMANDER
The MP-38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal Supreme Commander is a new sculpt from the MP-32 that transforms from a robot to gorilla! He comes with weapons, faceplates, accessories, and a bonus collector coin. $129.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
1/6 SCALE STAR TREK FIGURES
To celebrate the love for Star Trek: The Original Series, Quantum Mechanix is adding the curmudgeonly doctor Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy to their Master Series articulated figure line! These articulated figures are 1/6 scale and feature fabric clothing and character-specific accessories. $179.99 Each
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... trek%201/6
NEW GENTLE GIANT
Grab Marvel and Star Wars characters and logos as statues, busts, and bookends from Gentle Giant! These collectible items feature series-accurate sculpt and paint application, making them practical and awesome additions.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/list.aspx?list=22847
1/6 SCALE TMNT FIGURES
These figures of the Mutant Turtles from the Out of the Shadows movie stand 13 inches tall and feature fully realized likeness with movie accurate facial expressions, detailed wrinkles, skin texture, and tattoos!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... 1/6%20tmnt
DC BENDABLE FIGURES
These 5.8 to 8-inch posable figures feature series-accurate sculpts and make great additions to comic book collections! Don’t miss out on Superman, Wonder Woman, and even Suicide Squad Harley Quinn and Joker as bendable posable figures.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... h=bendable
NEW DC COLLECTIBLES
Grab your favorite DC Comics superheroes and villains as figures, statues, and plushies from DC Collectibles!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/list.aspx?list=22833
RETRO ACTION FIGURE SERIES
Each 8-inch figure features an authentic cloth outfit and comes in re-sealable plastic clamshell packaging that can be opened and closed without damaging anything or displayed!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... e%20Series
TRICK ‘R TREAT SAM FIGURE
This Sam is presented in Mezco’s signature super-deformed style as a 6-inch articulated figure! He comes complete with his trick-or-treat sack and his half-eaten translucent pumpkin lollipop. $19.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
LIFE SIZE MAJORA’S MASK LIFE REPLICA
"You've met with a terrible fate, haven't you?" The Majora's Mask Life Size Replica stands at 25 inches tall from the tip of the horn to the base, making for a simply stunning display centerpiece for any Zelda fan. $389.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
SILICON VALLEY POP!
The dedicated staff at Pied Piper of Silicon Valley is getting their moment in the Funko Pop! Vinyl spotlight! Collect Richard, Erlich, Dinesh, Gilfoyle, and Jared as 3.75-inch vinyl figures in window-box packaging. $9.99 Each
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... n%20valley
TULIPOP DELUXE PLUSHIES
Straight from the world of Tulipop, these 10-inch deluxe plushies are super soft and is great for play or just cuddling with. Each adorable plush figure features a unique backstory and look! $19.99 to $24.99 Each
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... ch=tulipop
1/6 SCALE ARKHAM ASYLUM JOKER
This collectible 1/6 scale figure is expertly crafted based on the appearance of Joker in the video game, Batman: Arkham Asylum! He features his iconic grin, an articulated body, skillfully tailored costume, and a number of detailed accessories including a pistol, injection gun, chattering teeth explosive, and a figure stand with a specially designed backdrop. $229.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
FUNKO BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
These vinyl figures combine the magical beauty of the film with the fun of Funko Pop!, Dorbz, and Mystery Minis! Featuring Belle, Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Mrs. Potts with Chip, this series is sure to delight Disney collectors everywhere.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... ty%20beast
1/4 SCALE PREMIUM FORMAT VENOM
There’s no denying this new Premium Format Venom figure is big! Standing 24 inches high, the menacing sculpture has been given the utmost care and attention to detail and provides a striking and attention-grabbing high-quality piece that will be sure to be stand out in any Marvel collection. $624.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
1/10 SCALE ARTFX+ DEATH TROOPER TWO PACK
The ArtFX+ Death Troopers in this 2-pack stand just over 7.5 inches, and feature magnets in their feet to provide perfect stability on the included metal display bases. Crush any Rebels that might be lurking in your home with this great Imperial army building set! $109.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... kotobukiya
BEHOLD THE VISION PREMIUM MOTION STATUE
This Premium Motion Statue is based on promotional artwork for the Avengers: Age of Ultron movie and the classic Marvel Comics cover of Avengers #57! Capturing The Vision in an iconic floating pose, this hand-painted piece is indeed something to behold as it stands 13 inches tall and is crafted in heavyweight polystone. $199.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
NEW BANDAI JAPAN EXCLUSIVES
New figures and model kids are available for pre-order from Bandai Japan. These imported collectibles are exclusive, so don’t miss out on owning your favorite anime, TV show, or comic book characters for your collections!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/list.aspx?list=22840
1/6 SCALE SILENT HILL STATUES
Gecco presents new additions to their line of PVC statues based on the popular Konami video game series and hit movie Franchise Silent Hill 2! Each visually stunning statue features series-accurate paint, sculpting, interchangeable parts, and a unique base that can interlock with others for a great display.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... ent%20hill
DC BOMBSHELLS VINYL FIGURES
Cryptozoic's line of DC Comics Bombshells figures are back and they're bringing even more of their explosive charm and good looks! Their vinyl figures stand 7 inches tall with window box packaging and a base for display, while their mini figures stand 2.75 inches and come in their own collectable tins.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... ls%20vinyl
POP! POWERPUFF GIRLS
Three perfect little girls made of sugar, spice, everything nice… and Chemical X! The Powerpuff Girls have joined the Funko family! Collect the adorable crime-fighting trio as well their arch nemesis Mojo Jojo, and HIM the chaotic and mysterious evil-doer. $9.99 Each
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... =powerpuff
KAKASHI HATAKE NENDOROID
From the popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden comes a Nendoroid of the expert ninja Kakashi Hatake! He comes with 3 facial expressions, 2 Hidden Leaf headbands, Raikiri effect, and more adorable yet powerful accessories. $49.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... 0nendoroid
NEW BIOWORLD MERCHANDISING APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES
Get your favorite DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, and more series-themed backpacks, bags, jewelry, and even umbrellas!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... h=bioworld
BANPRESTO DRAGON BALL
Banpresto brings you new Master Stars Piece, Manga Dimensions, SCultures Metallic Figure, and more unique Dragon Ball figures!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... =banpresto
POP! DC BOMBSHELLS
When the men are off to fight in World War II, it's up to the ladies of DC Comics to guard the home front! Introducing DC Bombshells Pop! vinyls! Collect Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, and Katana with a pinup style and diesel-punk flair. $9.99 Each
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... ls%20funko
------------
NEW ARRIVALS
------------
BANDAI JAPAN ARRIVALS
Now you can enjoy 2 of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE as S.H.Figuarts: The Rock and Stone Cold Steven Austin are ready to rumble! These and more series like Godzilla, Gundam, and Voltron feature new figures and model kits for fans to own from Bandai Japan.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/list.aspx?list=18640
1/6 SCALE LEONARDO FIGURE
Leonardo, the stoic leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is available for the first time in 1/6 Scale! Based on the original Eastman and Laird comic book, Leonardo features 25 points of articulation and interchangeable heads and hands, with weapons and accessories taken right from the pages of the comic book. This is the first in Mondo's 1/6 Scale TMNT series; start your collection today! $149.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... ndo%20tmnt
GHOSTBUSTERS SELECT
After 3 series of the Ghostbusters and their friends, now it's time for a wave of their foes! This new assortment of fully poseable 7-inch scale action figures features Gozer the Gozerian, who was big in Sumeria, Walter Peck, and a slimed Peter Venkman featuring a new sculpt, 16 points of articulation, and include pieces of the rooftop diorama. Collect all 15 figures to build the rooftop temple from the end of the film!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... s%20select
GI JOE SUBSCRIPTION FIGURES
Each single-carded action figure stands 3.75 inches and feature the highly articulated modern era sculpts with weapons and accessories to accomplish any mission! $44.99 Each
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... bscription
BATMAN BAT SIGNAL PROJECTOR LIGHT
This 3.5-inch by 5-inch re-creation of DC Comics' fabled Bat-Signal is made of ABS plastic, and can rotate and pivot to project its image on walls or ceilings from up to 25 feet away! $29.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
MEGA SCALE TALKING CHUCKY
Mezco presents the star of Child’s Play films Chucky as a 15-inch talking doll! He features real fabric Good Guys clothing, 11 points of articulation, and his trademark orange hair. With 7 spine-chilling phrases pulled directly from the films, this Chucky is guaranteed to thrill! $79.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
ACTION TOYS MIXER AND BLACKBIRD ROBO FIGURES
Action Toys has brought back the 1980’s through the power of cool transforming figures: Machine Robo is back! Each 5-inch tall Mixer Robo is based on his appearances in Revenge of Cronos and comes equipped with a pair of knives or a blaster. In vehicle mode he features real rolling wheels while his plane mode features retractable landing gear. $45.99 Each
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... oys%20robo
GENERATIONS DELUXE COMBINER WARS
Courage is stronger when combined! Each Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe figure can be combined with other bots as limbs and one Voyager as the torso to form a gigantic robot! These Deluxe figures are based on a classic character and convert from vehicle to robot form. Use Legends scale figures to add weapons and accessories!
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... ner%20wars
1/12 SCALE SCORPION FIGURE
Storm Collectibles presents their 1/12 scale high-quality action figure of the original and most iconic character in the Mortal Kombat series, Scorpion! This articulated figure includes interchangeable hands, weapons, masks, and fire effects. $49.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/sear ... assic%20vs
THIRD PARTY ARRIVALS
The D-08 Gewalt, PX-09 Mors and PX-10 Jupiter, PD-01 Robot V2 and Star Pilot, and more articulated transforming figures are in stock now! Each figure changes from robot to vehicles or beasts and include weapons and accessories.
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/list.aspx?list=18325
COMBINER WARS VICTORION COLLECTION PACK
With a will to survive forged in the unstable environment of the Sea of Rust, the Rust Renegades Pyra Magna, Dust Up, Jumpstream, Skyburst, Stormclash, and Rust Dust combine to form Victorion: a relentless, resourceful, combiner who always finds a way to bring down her targets. $99.99
http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail