BBTS Sponsor News: NECA, Voltron, Doctor Strange, Suicide Squad, Transformers, Star Trek, and More

Credit(s): Big Bad Toy Store

--------------NEW PRE-ORDERS--------------NECA REISSUESClassic and iconic film collectibles are available once again for pre-order from Neca! From figures to prop replicas, there’s a must-have for every kind of collector.S.H.FIGUARTS DOCTOR STRANGE SETYou might think you've entered the Mirror Dimension when you see these out-of-this world accessory parts included in the S.H.Figuarts Doctor Strange and Flame Set! Each facial expression, accessory, and interchangeable hands are replicated with superb detail. $84.99SUICIDE SQUAD PROP REPLICASYou can sport some of the Clown Prince of Crime's bling with an authentic replica of his cane or his razor as a letter opener from the Suicide Squad movie. Fans can also enjoy Harley’s devilish side with her wooden GOODNIGHT bat replica and custom jewelry!MP-38 MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIMAL SUPREME COMMANDERThe MP-38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal Supreme Commander is a new sculpt from the MP-32 that transforms from a robot to gorilla! He comes with weapons, faceplates, accessories, and a bonus collector coin. $129.991/6 SCALE STAR TREK FIGURESTo celebrate the love for Star Trek: The Original Series, Quantum Mechanix is adding the curmudgeonly doctor Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy to their Master Series articulated figure line! These articulated figures are 1/6 scale and feature fabric clothing and character-specific accessories. $179.99 EachNEW GENTLE GIANTGrab Marvel and Star Wars characters and logos as statues, busts, and bookends from Gentle Giant! These collectible items feature series-accurate sculpt and paint application, making them practical and awesome additions.1/6 SCALE TMNT FIGURESThese figures of the Mutant Turtles from the Out of the Shadows movie stand 13 inches tall and feature fully realized likeness with movie accurate facial expressions, detailed wrinkles, skin texture, and tattoos!DC BENDABLE FIGURESThese 5.8 to 8-inch posable figures feature series-accurate sculpts and make great additions to comic book collections! Don’t miss out on Superman, Wonder Woman, and even Suicide Squad Harley Quinn and Joker as bendable posable figures.NEW DC COLLECTIBLESGrab your favorite DC Comics superheroes and villains as figures, statues, and plushies from DC Collectibles!RETRO ACTION FIGURE SERIESEach 8-inch figure features an authentic cloth outfit and comes in re-sealable plastic clamshell packaging that can be opened and closed without damaging anything or displayed!TRICK ‘R TREAT SAM FIGUREThis Sam is presented in Mezco’s signature super-deformed style as a 6-inch articulated figure! He comes complete with his trick-or-treat sack and his half-eaten translucent pumpkin lollipop. $19.99LIFE SIZE MAJORA’S MASK LIFE REPLICA"You've met with a terrible fate, haven't you?" The Majora's Mask Life Size Replica stands at 25 inches tall from the tip of the horn to the base, making for a simply stunning display centerpiece for any Zelda fan. $389.99SILICON VALLEY POP!The dedicated staff at Pied Piper of Silicon Valley is getting their moment in the Funko Pop! Vinyl spotlight! Collect Richard, Erlich, Dinesh, Gilfoyle, and Jared as 3.75-inch vinyl figures in window-box packaging. $9.99 EachTULIPOP DELUXE PLUSHIESStraight from the world of Tulipop, these 10-inch deluxe plushies are super soft and is great for play or just cuddling with. Each adorable plush figure features a unique backstory and look! $19.99 to $24.99 Each1/6 SCALE ARKHAM ASYLUM JOKERThis collectible 1/6 scale figure is expertly crafted based on the appearance of Joker in the video game, Batman: Arkham Asylum! He features his iconic grin, an articulated body, skillfully tailored costume, and a number of detailed accessories including a pistol, injection gun, chattering teeth explosive, and a figure stand with a specially designed backdrop. $229.99FUNKO BEAUTY AND THE BEASTThese vinyl figures combine the magical beauty of the film with the fun of Funko Pop!, Dorbz, and Mystery Minis! Featuring Belle, Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Mrs. Potts with Chip, this series is sure to delight Disney collectors everywhere.1/4 SCALE PREMIUM FORMAT VENOMThere’s no denying this new Premium Format Venom figure is big! Standing 24 inches high, the menacing sculpture has been given the utmost care and attention to detail and provides a striking and attention-grabbing high-quality piece that will be sure to be stand out in any Marvel collection. $624.991/10 SCALE ARTFX+ DEATH TROOPER TWO PACKThe ArtFX+ Death Troopers in this 2-pack stand just over 7.5 inches, and feature magnets in their feet to provide perfect stability on the included metal display bases. Crush any Rebels that might be lurking in your home with this great Imperial army building set! $109.99BEHOLD THE VISION PREMIUM MOTION STATUEThis Premium Motion Statue is based on promotional artwork for the Avengers: Age of Ultron movie and the classic Marvel Comics cover of Avengers #57! Capturing The Vision in an iconic floating pose, this hand-painted piece is indeed something to behold as it stands 13 inches tall and is crafted in heavyweight polystone. $199.99NEW BANDAI JAPAN EXCLUSIVESNew figures and model kids are available for pre-order from Bandai Japan. These imported collectibles are exclusive, so don’t miss out on owning your favorite anime, TV show, or comic book characters for your collections!1/6 SCALE SILENT HILL STATUESGecco presents new additions to their line of PVC statues based on the popular Konami video game series and hit movie Franchise Silent Hill 2! Each visually stunning statue features series-accurate paint, sculpting, interchangeable parts, and a unique base that can interlock with others for a great display.DC BOMBSHELLS VINYL FIGURESCryptozoic's line of DC Comics Bombshells figures are back and they're bringing even more of their explosive charm and good looks! Their vinyl figures stand 7 inches tall with window box packaging and a base for display, while their mini figures stand 2.75 inches and come in their own collectable tins.POP! POWERPUFF GIRLSThree perfect little girls made of sugar, spice, everything nice… and Chemical X! The Powerpuff Girls have joined the Funko family! Collect the adorable crime-fighting trio as well their arch nemesis Mojo Jojo, and HIM the chaotic and mysterious evil-doer. $9.99 EachKAKASHI HATAKE NENDOROIDFrom the popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden comes a Nendoroid of the expert ninja Kakashi Hatake! He comes with 3 facial expressions, 2 Hidden Leaf headbands, Raikiri effect, and more adorable yet powerful accessories. $49.99NEW BIOWORLD MERCHANDISING APPAREL AND ACCESSORIESGet your favorite DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, and more series-themed backpacks, bags, jewelry, and even umbrellas!BANPRESTO DRAGON BALLBanpresto brings you new Master Stars Piece, Manga Dimensions, SCultures Metallic Figure, and more unique Dragon Ball figures!POP! DC BOMBSHELLSWhen the men are off to fight in World War II, it's up to the ladies of DC Comics to guard the home front! Introducing DC Bombshells Pop! vinyls! Collect Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, and Katana with a pinup style and diesel-punk flair. $9.99 Each------------NEW ARRIVALS------------BANDAI JAPAN ARRIVALSNow you can enjoy 2 of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE as S.H.Figuarts: The Rock and Stone Cold Steven Austin are ready to rumble! These and more series like Godzilla, Gundam, and Voltron feature new figures and model kits for fans to own from Bandai Japan.1/6 SCALE LEONARDO FIGURELeonardo, the stoic leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is available for the first time in 1/6 Scale! Based on the original Eastman and Laird comic book, Leonardo features 25 points of articulation and interchangeable heads and hands, with weapons and accessories taken right from the pages of the comic book. This is the first in Mondo's 1/6 Scale TMNT series; start your collection today! $149.99GHOSTBUSTERS SELECTAfter 3 series of the Ghostbusters and their friends, now it's time for a wave of their foes! This new assortment of fully poseable 7-inch scale action figures features Gozer the Gozerian, who was big in Sumeria, Walter Peck, and a slimed Peter Venkman featuring a new sculpt, 16 points of articulation, and include pieces of the rooftop diorama. Collect all 15 figures to build the rooftop temple from the end of the film!GI JOE SUBSCRIPTION FIGURESEach single-carded action figure stands 3.75 inches and feature the highly articulated modern era sculpts with weapons and accessories to accomplish any mission! $44.99 EachBATMAN BAT SIGNAL PROJECTOR LIGHTThis 3.5-inch by 5-inch re-creation of DC Comics' fabled Bat-Signal is made of ABS plastic, and can rotate and pivot to project its image on walls or ceilings from up to 25 feet away! $29.99MEGA SCALE TALKING CHUCKYMezco presents the star of Child’s Play films Chucky as a 15-inch talking doll! He features real fabric Good Guys clothing, 11 points of articulation, and his trademark orange hair. With 7 spine-chilling phrases pulled directly from the films, this Chucky is guaranteed to thrill! $79.99ACTION TOYS MIXER AND BLACKBIRD ROBO FIGURESAction Toys has brought back the 1980’s through the power of cool transforming figures: Machine Robo is back! Each 5-inch tall Mixer Robo is based on his appearances in Revenge of Cronos and comes equipped with a pair of knives or a blaster. In vehicle mode he features real rolling wheels while his plane mode features retractable landing gear. $45.99 EachGENERATIONS DELUXE COMBINER WARSCourage is stronger when combined! Each Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe figure can be combined with other bots as limbs and one Voyager as the torso to form a gigantic robot! These Deluxe figures are based on a classic character and convert from vehicle to robot form. Use Legends scale figures to add weapons and accessories!1/12 SCALE SCORPION FIGUREStorm Collectibles presents their 1/12 scale high-quality action figure of the original and most iconic character in the Mortal Kombat series, Scorpion! This articulated figure includes interchangeable hands, weapons, masks, and fire effects. $49.99THIRD PARTY ARRIVALSThe D-08 Gewalt, PX-09 Mors and PX-10 Jupiter, PD-01 Robot V2 and Star Pilot, and more articulated transforming figures are in stock now! Each figure changes from robot to vehicles or beasts and include weapons and accessories.COMBINER WARS VICTORION COLLECTION PACKWith a will to survive forged in the unstable environment of the Sea of Rust, the Rust Renegades Pyra Magna, Dust Up, Jumpstream, Skyburst, Stormclash, and Rust Dust combine to form Victorion: a relentless, resourceful, combiner who always finds a way to bring down her targets. $99.99