BBTS Sponsor News: Transformers, Thundercats, Mike Tyson, DC, Marvel, Star Wars & More!
NEW PRE-ORDERS
MP-38 MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIMAL SUPREME COMMANDER
From the Transformers Beast Wars series, Optimus Primal is getting his second release into the Masterpiece line, this time as a Supreme Commander! Like all Masterpiece figures, Optimus Primal features a high level of articulation and transforming ability. $119.99
THUNDERCATS MEGA SCALE FIGURES
Mezco brings you the iconic Thundercats characters as mega scale figures! These articulated figures feature series-accurate paint, sculpt, and come in collector-friendly window-box packaging for displaying.
1/6 SCALE MIKE TYSON FIGURE
Storm Collectibles presents their 1/6 scale Mike Tyson figure! This intricately detailed representation of Mike Tyson in his mid-era boxing career features the 3 major boxing championship belts that he earned in his early ages. This is the collection that all boxing fans do not want to miss! $299.99
NEW FUNKO PLAYMOBIL
Funko has teamed up with Playmobil to create some cool stylized figures! Each figures stands 6 inches tall (200% bigger that the originals) and feature limited articulation and accessories. $14.99 Each
HYBRID METAL FIGURATION HEUY, DEWEY, AND LOUIE
Hybrid Metal Figuration Huey, Dewey, and Louie are incredibly articulated figures made of metal that stand 3.5 inches tall. Each duck is painted in his classic colored t-shirt with matching hat and come with a plethora of accessories!
HARLEY QUINN MUSEUM MASTER LINE STATUE
Prime 1 Studio presents Suicide Squad’s lovely yet dangerous Harley Quinn as a beautiful 28-inch tall high quality resin statue! This 1/3 scale life-like collectible features 3 interchangeable expressions and her newest iconic baseball bat. $969.99
1/10 SCALE IRON STUDIOS ART STATUES
Iron Studios is back at it again with their amazing 1/10 scale Art Statue line featuring new Star Wars, DC Comics, and Marvel characters! These collectible polystone statues include special display bases and feature series-accurate details with hand-painted application.
MTCD-01SP STRIKER NOIR
Striker Noir is the latest figure to join the MT Cross Dimension Series. Striker Noir transforms from robot to semi-truck and includes 2 axes, a transforming wind vane gun, and a Giant weapons pack with even more weapons! $89.99
NEW BANDAI JAPAN
Bandai Japan presents everyone’s favorite lazy egg yolk Gudetama as an adorable Figuarts Zero figure! Now fans can get this Sanrio character for their collections along with Gundam, Super Robot Chogokin, Evangelion, and more awesome figures!
GWENPOOL POP!
Gwen Poole has left the real world to join the world of Funko Pop! vinyl! A longtime fan of the Marvel Universe, The Unbelievable GwenPool is eager to make a consequence-free impression on the world with her mask and katana. $9.99
NEW MEGAHOUSE
New anime accessories, figures, and statues are available for pre-order from MegaHouse. Don’t miss out on these must-have collectibles from Naruto, One Piece, Blue Exorcist, and more awesome titles!
LOONEY TOONS XXRAY FIGURES
Taz, Daffy, and Marvin feature a unique dissection as XXRAY figures from Mighty Jax! These 4-inch vinyl collectibles are individually hand painted and assembled. Don't miss this chance to add these unique x-ray pieces into your collection! $19.99 Each
DARKSIDERS II REPLICA AND STATUE
To celebrate the Darksiders II remake, Gaya Entertainment presents their beautiful and high-quality Chaoseater Sword replica and a 10-inch statue of Death! These incredible items feature series-accurate sculpt, paint application, and other intricate details for fans and collectors alike.
EXECUTUS REAPER OGLAVAEIL LEGENDARY SCALE BUST
Sideshow introduces a new addition to their original Court of the Dead collection: The Executus Reaper Oglavaeil Legendary Scale Bust. This intricately-rendered and detailed portrait of Death’s Executioner provides a unique view to the character, torn between his morbid duty and his compassion for those he must end. $369.99
SAILOR MOON MINIATURELY TABLET CASE CHARM COLLECTION SERIES
With its impressive attention to detail, this collection is comprised of 3 of the most recognized symbols of the Sailor Moon franchise. Each 3.9-inch charm has a secret compartment to keep small treasures safe. This set includes the Moon Stick, the Cutie Moon Rod, and the Disguise Pen. $19.99
GOKU KAMEHAMEHA FIGURE COLLECTION
The Bandai Import Collection presents one of the most iconic shots of the Dragon Ball Z series of the mighty hero Goku developed by Banpresto! Standing at 7.87 inches tall, this fierce warrior is shown pouring on the heat with his signature Kamehameha attack. Unlike other figure sculpts, this special release features highly detailed motion effect marks that really bring it to life. $34.99
NEW FUNKO PLUSHIES
Each high-quality Funko Plushies figure stand between 7 and 8 inches tall and is a must have for any Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, and more collections!
BLACK PANTHER BUST BANK
Some of your favorite Marvel Comics heroes are equally as adept at protecting your money as they are at protecting the Earth with Monogram's bust banks! This Black Panther Bust Bank has a detailed sculpt that can both hold your loose change or look good on your desk. $18.99
LIFE SIZE ALIENS SMART GUN
Hollywood Collectibles is presents an officially licensed life size replica of the iconic Aliens sci-fi weapon for the first time ever! Measuring 48 inches in length, this amazingly detailed replica is modeled after the Smart Gun carried by all-around badass Vasquez. $1199.99
GHOSTBUSTERS TALKING STATUES
Ghostbusters’ Egon, Winston, Peter, and Ray Premium Motion Statues feature manually operated motion at the waist; but best of all, they talk! Relive classic Ghostbusters moments with 4 audio phrases from the movie! These highly detailed 7-inch statues are accurately sculpted and crafted from heavyweight polystone.
NEW FUNKO POP! AND WOBBLERS
Grab fan-favorite Marvel characters as new vinyl Pop! and Wobblers figures! These collectibles come in window-box packaging and feature the classic Funko simple and stylish sculpts.
NEW ARRIVALS
1/6 SCALE SHREDDER DREAMEX FIGURE
The 1/6 scale Shredder figure stands 12 inches tall and comes dressed in real fabric clothing and his classic spiked armor pieces. Shredder features an alternate un-masked head sculpt, removable helmet, his classic weapons, and several interchangeable hands.
HULKBUSTER MIRACLE ACTION FIGURE EX
Medicom presents the Hulkbuster as an articulated MAFEX figure! The top of this 10-inch Hulbuster can open up to reveal an Iron Man bust on the inside. $269.99
MASTERPIECE SOUNDWAVE WITH 5 CASSETTES
Masterpiece Soundwave includes his shoulder cannon, handheld blaster, and Megatron’s pistol altmode; he is accompanied by Ravage, Laserbeak, Buzzsaw, Rumble and Frenzy, along with translucent cassette cases and optional piledrivers for Rumble and Frenzy! $159.99
BBTS G.I. JOE 50TH ANNIVERSARY EXCLUSIVE FIGURES
Join the battle with these exclusive 50th anniversary G.I. Joe figures! Fans can collect Cobra Legion and Special Forces 3-packs and display them on their character-specific bases.
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS DELUXE TITANS RETURN
The Transformers battle explodes into uncharted territory when the Titans Return! Titan Master figures can become the heads for Deluxe Class, Voyager Class, or Leader Class Titans Return figures. Unite each Titan Master figure with other bots to create different combinations!
DIAMOND SELECT
The founder of the X-Force and the incredible super alter-ego are the latest Marvel characters to join the Diamond Select line-up! Wielding weapons and accessories, Hulk and Cable come with detailed display bases and are each packaged in display-ready Select window box with spine artwork.
THIRD PARTY TRANSFORMING FIGURES
X-Transbots brings you the MX-III Eligos and MM-VII Arkrose, while DX9 features the new D-10 Hattori Hanzo! Each robot comes with weapons and accessories and can transform into vehicles or beasts.
KOTOBUKIYA
Iconic and classic characters like Spider-Man, Wonder Girl, Thanos, and more are in stock as non-articulated figures and statues from Kotobukiya! Don’t miss out on these imported collectibles.
S.H.FIGUARTS STAR WARS
Star Wars’ K-2SO, Death Troopers, and Darth Vader are S.H.Figuarts from Bandai Japan! Each figure includes character-specific weapons and accessories and feature amazing movie accuracy. These and more characters are available now!
1/6 SCALE SENTRY MUSEUM CLASS REPLICA
Journey back to a time when the world was eat or be eaten and giant beasts ruled supreme! Meet Sentry the Compsognathus, a little killing machine that’s not going to let the big boys push him around. Sentry is a 1/6 scale dino made of plastic and painted to perfection with a dragonfly companion (or dinner). $16.99
NYCC EXCLUSIVE VISERION MINI STATUE
Game of Thrones fans can now collect an adorable mini Viserion statue from Dark Horse. This 3-inch tall dragon statue features a 6-inch wingspan and is an NYCC exclusive, so hurry and get yours now!
1/4 SCALE BATMAN RETURNS PENGUIN FIGURE
This all-new version of the Penguin from Batman Returns is ready to hit the campaign trail like a ton of bricks! The fully poseable figure stands 15 inches tall and features synthetic hair and a movie-authentic sculpt, removable fabric coat, top hat, Cobblepot for Mayor mini-poster, and more. Loaded with extraordinary detail, this figure is a must-have for Batman fans! $104.99
RESIDENT EVIL POP!
The classic video game franchise Resident Evil is joining the Pop! family! This series includes Special Operations Agent Jill Valentine and rookie police officer Leon Kennedy, as well as zombie enemies Licker and Nemesis. Collect these and more from Funko.