BBTS Sponsor News: Transformers, Thundercats, Mike Tyson, DC, Marvel, Star Wars & More!

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 2:23PM CST

Credit(s): Big Bad Toy Store

--------------NEW PRE-ORDERS--------------MP-38 MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIMAL SUPREME COMMANDERFrom the Transformers Beast Wars series, Optimus Primal is getting his second release into the Masterpiece line, this time as a Supreme Commander! Like all Masterpiece figures, Optimus Primal features a high level of articulation and transforming ability. $119.99THUNDERCATS MEGA SCALE FIGURESMezco brings you the iconic Thundercats characters as mega scale figures! These articulated figures feature series-accurate paint, sculpt, and come in collector-friendly window-box packaging for displaying.1/6 SCALE MIKE TYSON FIGUREStorm Collectibles presents their 1/6 scale Mike Tyson figure! This intricately detailed representation of Mike Tyson in his mid-era boxing career features the 3 major boxing championship belts that he earned in his early ages. This is the collection that all boxing fans do not want to miss! $299.99NEW FUNKO PLAYMOBILFunko has teamed up with Playmobil to create some cool stylized figures! Each figures stands 6 inches tall (200% bigger that the originals) and feature limited articulation and accessories. $14.99 EachHYBRID METAL FIGURATION HEUY, DEWEY, AND LOUIEHybrid Metal Figuration Huey, Dewey, and Louie are incredibly articulated figures made of metal that stand 3.5 inches tall. Each duck is painted in his classic colored t-shirt with matching hat and come with a plethora of accessories!HARLEY QUINN MUSEUM MASTER LINE STATUEPrime 1 Studio presents Suicide Squad’s lovely yet dangerous Harley Quinn as a beautiful 28-inch tall high quality resin statue! This 1/3 scale life-like collectible features 3 interchangeable expressions and her newest iconic baseball bat. $969.991/10 SCALE IRON STUDIOS ART STATUESIron Studios is back at it again with their amazing 1/10 scale Art Statue line featuring new Star Wars, DC Comics, and Marvel characters! These collectible polystone statues include special display bases and feature series-accurate details with hand-painted application.MTCD-01SP STRIKER NOIRStriker Noir is the latest figure to join the MT Cross Dimension Series. Striker Noir transforms from robot to semi-truck and includes 2 axes, a transforming wind vane gun, and a Giant weapons pack with even more weapons! $89.99NEW BANDAI JAPANBandai Japan presents everyone’s favorite lazy egg yolk Gudetama as an adorable Figuarts Zero figure! Now fans can get this Sanrio character for their collections along with Gundam, Super Robot Chogokin, Evangelion, and more awesome figures!GWENPOOL POP!Gwen Poole has left the real world to join the world of Funko Pop! vinyl! A longtime fan of the Marvel Universe, The Unbelievable GwenPool is eager to make a consequence-free impression on the world with her mask and katana. $9.99NEW MEGAHOUSENew anime accessories, figures, and statues are available for pre-order from MegaHouse. Don’t miss out on these must-have collectibles from Naruto, One Piece, Blue Exorcist, and more awesome titles!LOONEY TOONS XXRAY FIGURESTaz, Daffy, and Marvin feature a unique dissection as XXRAY figures from Mighty Jax! These 4-inch vinyl collectibles are individually hand painted and assembled. Don't miss this chance to add these unique x-ray pieces into your collection! $19.99 EachDARKSIDERS II REPLICA AND STATUETo celebrate the Darksiders II remake, Gaya Entertainment presents their beautiful and high-quality Chaoseater Sword replica and a 10-inch statue of Death! These incredible items feature series-accurate sculpt, paint application, and other intricate details for fans and collectors alike.EXECUTUS REAPER OGLAVAEIL LEGENDARY SCALE BUSTSideshow introduces a new addition to their original Court of the Dead collection: The Executus Reaper Oglavaeil Legendary Scale Bust. This intricately-rendered and detailed portrait of Death’s Executioner provides a unique view to the character, torn between his morbid duty and his compassion for those he must end. $369.99SAILOR MOON MINIATURELY TABLET CASE CHARM COLLECTION SERIESWith its impressive attention to detail, this collection is comprised of 3 of the most recognized symbols of the Sailor Moon franchise. Each 3.9-inch charm has a secret compartment to keep small treasures safe. This set includes the Moon Stick, the Cutie Moon Rod, and the Disguise Pen. $19.99GOKU KAMEHAMEHA FIGURE COLLECTIONThe Bandai Import Collection presents one of the most iconic shots of the Dragon Ball Z series of the mighty hero Goku developed by Banpresto! Standing at 7.87 inches tall, this fierce warrior is shown pouring on the heat with his signature Kamehameha attack. Unlike other figure sculpts, this special release features highly detailed motion effect marks that really bring it to life. $34.99NEW FUNKO PLUSHIESEach high-quality Funko Plushies figure stand between 7 and 8 inches tall and is a must have for any Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, and more collections!BLACK PANTHER BUST BANKSome of your favorite Marvel Comics heroes are equally as adept at protecting your money as they are at protecting the Earth with Monogram's bust banks! This Black Panther Bust Bank has a detailed sculpt that can both hold your loose change or look good on your desk. $18.99LIFE SIZE ALIENS SMART GUNHollywood Collectibles is presents an officially licensed life size replica of the iconic Aliens sci-fi weapon for the first time ever! Measuring 48 inches in length, this amazingly detailed replica is modeled after the Smart Gun carried by all-around badass Vasquez. $1199.99GHOSTBUSTERS TALKING STATUESGhostbusters’ Egon, Winston, Peter, and Ray Premium Motion Statues feature manually operated motion at the waist; but best of all, they talk! Relive classic Ghostbusters moments with 4 audio phrases from the movie! These highly detailed 7-inch statues are accurately sculpted and crafted from heavyweight polystone.NEW FUNKO POP! AND WOBBLERSGrab fan-favorite Marvel characters as new vinyl Pop! and Wobblers figures! These collectibles come in window-box packaging and feature the classic Funko simple and stylish sculpts.------------NEW ARRIVALS------------1/6 SCALE SHREDDER DREAMEX FIGUREThe 1/6 scale Shredder figure stands 12 inches tall and comes dressed in real fabric clothing and his classic spiked armor pieces. Shredder features an alternate un-masked head sculpt, removable helmet, his classic weapons, and several interchangeable hands.HULKBUSTER MIRACLE ACTION FIGURE EXMedicom presents the Hulkbuster as an articulated MAFEX figure! The top of this 10-inch Hulbuster can open up to reveal an Iron Man bust on the inside. $269.99MASTERPIECE SOUNDWAVE WITH 5 CASSETTESMasterpiece Soundwave includes his shoulder cannon, handheld blaster, and Megatron’s pistol altmode; he is accompanied by Ravage, Laserbeak, Buzzsaw, Rumble and Frenzy, along with translucent cassette cases and optional piledrivers for Rumble and Frenzy! $159.99BBTS G.I. JOE 50TH ANNIVERSARY EXCLUSIVE FIGURESJoin the battle with these exclusive 50th anniversary G.I. Joe figures! Fans can collect Cobra Legion and Special Forces 3-packs and display them on their character-specific bases.TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS DELUXE TITANS RETURNThe Transformers battle explodes into uncharted territory when the Titans Return! Titan Master figures can become the heads for Deluxe Class, Voyager Class, or Leader Class Titans Return figures. Unite each Titan Master figure with other bots to create different combinations!DIAMOND SELECTThe founder of the X-Force and the incredible super alter-ego are the latest Marvel characters to join the Diamond Select line-up! Wielding weapons and accessories, Hulk and Cable come with detailed display bases and are each packaged in display-ready Select window box with spine artwork.THIRD PARTY TRANSFORMING FIGURESX-Transbots brings you the MX-III Eligos and MM-VII Arkrose, while DX9 features the new D-10 Hattori Hanzo! Each robot comes with weapons and accessories and can transform into vehicles or beasts.KOTOBUKIYAIconic and classic characters like Spider-Man, Wonder Girl, Thanos, and more are in stock as non-articulated figures and statues from Kotobukiya! Don’t miss out on these imported collectibles.S.H.FIGUARTS STAR WARSStar Wars’ K-2SO, Death Troopers, and Darth Vader are S.H.Figuarts from Bandai Japan! Each figure includes character-specific weapons and accessories and feature amazing movie accuracy. These and more characters are available now!1/6 SCALE SENTRY MUSEUM CLASS REPLICAJourney back to a time when the world was eat or be eaten and giant beasts ruled supreme! Meet Sentry the Compsognathus, a little killing machine that’s not going to let the big boys push him around. Sentry is a 1/6 scale dino made of plastic and painted to perfection with a dragonfly companion (or dinner). $16.99NYCC EXCLUSIVE VISERION MINI STATUEGame of Thrones fans can now collect an adorable mini Viserion statue from Dark Horse. This 3-inch tall dragon statue features a 6-inch wingspan and is an NYCC exclusive, so hurry and get yours now!1/4 SCALE BATMAN RETURNS PENGUIN FIGUREThis all-new version of the Penguin from Batman Returns is ready to hit the campaign trail like a ton of bricks! The fully poseable figure stands 15 inches tall and features synthetic hair and a movie-authentic sculpt, removable fabric coat, top hat, Cobblepot for Mayor mini-poster, and more. Loaded with extraordinary detail, this figure is a must-have for Batman fans! $104.99RESIDENT EVIL POP!The classic video game franchise Resident Evil is joining the Pop! family! This series includes Special Operations Agent Jill Valentine and rookie police officer Leon Kennedy, as well as zombie enemies Licker and Nemesis. Collect these and more from Funko.