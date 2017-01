Best Deal Yet for Titans Return Fortress Maximus and Masterpiece Bumblebee at Toysrus Canada

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 10:42PM CST

4,255

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): Toysrus.ca

While Americans have been getting very sweet deals on Fortress Maximus, Canada was left in the cold. Well, enough of that, Canadians can now purchase Fortress Maximus for $ 129.98 CAD (which is the equivalent of $100 USD). While the item is listed for 149.98, you can get it for an additional $20 less by either going online or in store and you use the current Hasbro coupon The same thing can be done with Masterpiece Bumblebee , which can be acquired for $ 49.98 CAD (about $38 CAD) by using the same coupon.You can also use the same coupon for any Hasbro purchase exceeding $50, where $20 will automatically be deducted, but we wanted to highlight these two items since they have just been heavily discounted as well. This specific coupon is good until February 2. There will be two more fun Hasbro coupons in the coming months, as can be seen below. So keep the links bookmarked. Let us know if you pick these toys up!