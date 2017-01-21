Best Deal Yet for Titans Return Fortress Maximus and Masterpiece Bumblebee at Toysrus Canada
Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 10:42PM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 4,255
The same thing can be done with Masterpiece Bumblebee, which can be acquired for $ 49.98 CAD (about $38 CAD) by using the same coupon.
You can also use the same coupon for any Hasbro purchase exceeding $50, where $20 will automatically be deducted, but we wanted to highlight these two items since they have just been heavily discounted as well. This specific coupon is good until February 2. There will be two more fun Hasbro coupons in the coming months, as can be seen below. So keep the links bookmarked. Let us know if you pick these toys up!
Posted by Deadput on January 22nd, 2017 @ 11:28pm CST
Or is Fort Max not included as a clearance product?
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 23rd, 2017 @ 4:01am CST
william-james88 wrote:HASBRO COUPPON . JPG!
Still, it's HST. Meaning that Canadians would STILL be charged a minimum of 30$ in FedEx shipping fees. Making the whole coupon thing pointless.
Better go to TrU with a partner for Maxou.