Best Deal Yet for Titans Return Fortress Maximus and Masterpiece Bumblebee at Toysrus Canada

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 10:42PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 4,255

While Americans have been getting very sweet deals on Fortress Maximus, Canada was left in the cold. Well, enough of that, Canadians can now purchase Fortress Maximus for $ 129.98 CAD (which is the equivalent of $100 USD). While the item is listed for 149.98, you can get it for an additional $20 less by either going online or in store and you use the current Hasbro coupon.

The same thing can be done with Masterpiece Bumblebee, which can be acquired for $ 49.98 CAD (about $38 CAD) by using the same coupon.

You can also use the same coupon for any Hasbro purchase exceeding $50, where $20 will automatically be deducted, but we wanted to highlight these two items since they have just been heavily discounted as well. This specific coupon is good until February 2. There will be two more fun Hasbro coupons in the coming months, as can be seen below. So keep the links bookmarked. Let us know if you pick these toys up!

Credit(s): Toysrus.ca
Re: Best Deal Yet for Titans Return Fortress Maximus and Masterpiece Bumblebee at Toysrus Canada (1853801)
Posted by Deadput on January 22nd, 2017 @ 11:28pm CST
On the website it says it excludes clearance items though.

Or is Fort Max not included as a clearance product?
Re: Best Deal Yet for Titans Return Fortress Maximus and Masterpiece Bumblebee at Toysrus Canada (1853818)
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 23rd, 2017 @ 4:01am CST
william-james88 wrote:HASBRO COUPPON . JPG!


Still, it's HST. Meaning that Canadians would STILL be charged a minimum of 30$ in FedEx shipping fees. Making the whole coupon thing pointless.

Better go to TrU with a partner for Maxou.

