Bios and Comics for Takara Tomy Transformers Legends Soundwave, Ravage, Laserbeak, Brainstorm

Friday, December 30th, 2016 12:38PM CST

1,008

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

So clearly, the most interesting thing here is Frenzy (the blue one) using the Rewind mold. Seems they've got plans.



I'm also kind of starting to like the idea of everyone being a headmaster, much as you might like to hang me up at the stake for saying that. Seeing the small Megatron and Soundblaster interact with everyone among other things gives me a sort of appreciation for the idea of them being able to go human-sized.