Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 9:19AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Collectables
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 3,469

Via the Facebook page for site sponsor RobotKingdom, we have a look at the collector coin that will accompany the pre-orders of Takara Tomy Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia, the Japanese redeco and recasting (fiction-wise) of fan-built combiner Victorion. Check it out in the images below!

Transformers News: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia
Credit(s): Robot Kingdom
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854460)
Posted by xMXUx on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:26am CST
Hold on, why is there an Autobot symbol on there? :HEADHURTS:
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854462)
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:30am CST
xMXUx wrote:Hold on, why is there an Autobot symbol on there? :HEADHURTS:

Because the coins and sleeves are made by people who dont know the toys. This isnt Takara, its a hasbro asia add on and we've seen worse. Remember Defensor, he was shown with the Hasbro chest.

Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854467)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:57am CST
Yeah, that's a big case of "Whoops!"
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854474)
Posted by xMXUx on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:04am CST
william-james88 wrote:
xMXUx wrote:Hold on, why is there an Autobot symbol on there? :HEADHURTS:

Because the coins and sleeves are made by people who dont know the toys. This isnt Takara, its a hasbro asia add on and we've seen worse. Remember Defensor, he was shown with the Hasbro chest.


Haha, yeah I remember that. I also just noticed that it says Combiner Wars on the coin itself, looks like they really don't know what they're doing :lol:
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854477)
Posted by o.supreme on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:06am CST
It's just sad that the Legends class Motorcycle mold has four characters (3 from Hasbro and 1 from TT), and none of them are a Decepticon to go with Megatronia. Sure it will be neat to see the color comparison of how these cycle-bots contrast with her, but I like my combiners to be uniform in faction (well except TFCC Wreckage which is an oddity to begin with...) . Really, Really wishing that TAV Override was named differently, and was a con'.
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854490)
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:17am CST
xMXUx wrote:
Haha, yeah I remember that. I also just noticed that it says Combiner Wars on the coin itself, looks like they really don't know what they're doing :lol:

Its more like they dont care.
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854508)
Posted by fenrir72 on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:51am CST
william-james88 wrote:
xMXUx wrote:
Haha, yeah I remember that. I also just noticed that it says Combiner Wars on the coin itself, looks like they really don't know what they're doing :lol:

Its more like they dont care.


TR Rumble's package image is that of a recolored Rewind too. While the in package is well...Oopsie or just beating the deadlines.

Maybe this is a mass error set which will make it even more collectible? 8-}
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854531)
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 25th, 2017 @ 11:55am CST
o.supreme wrote:It's just sad that the Legends class Motorcycle mold has four characters (3 from Hasbro and 1 from TT), and none of them are a Decepticon to go with Megatronia. Sure it will be neat to see the color comparison of how these cycle-bots contrast with her, but I like my combiners to be uniform in faction (well except TFCC Wreckage which is an oddity to begin with...) . Really, Really wishing that TAV Override was named differently, and was a con'.


Iguanus would have been a good redeco.
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854535)
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:02pm CST
if I had the money, I would be adding this to my fembot collection,
Re: Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1854581)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:06pm CST
xMXUx wrote:Hold on, why is there an Autobot symbol on there? :HEADHURTS:


Victorion is an Autobot, so Megatronia must be one as well. Redecos changing factions? That's just silly 8-}

And I found another goof, though that may depend on how well you see colors: the lower left corner representing Flowspade is off.

