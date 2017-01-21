Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia
Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 9:19AM CSTCategories: Toy News, Collectables
Posted by: Va'al Views: 3,469
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More25,246 views
Most Recent Transformers News
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade BoxPosted 3 hours ago
More Images of Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version)Posted 23 hours ago
Posted by xMXUx on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:26am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:30am CST
xMXUx wrote:Hold on, why is there an Autobot symbol on there?
Because the coins and sleeves are made by people who dont know the toys. This isnt Takara, its a hasbro asia add on and we've seen worse. Remember Defensor, he was shown with the Hasbro chest.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:57am CST
Posted by xMXUx on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:04am CST
william-james88 wrote:xMXUx wrote:Hold on, why is there an Autobot symbol on there?
Because the coins and sleeves are made by people who dont know the toys. This isnt Takara, its a hasbro asia add on and we've seen worse. Remember Defensor, he was shown with the Hasbro chest.
Haha, yeah I remember that. I also just noticed that it says Combiner Wars on the coin itself, looks like they really don't know what they're doing
Posted by o.supreme on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:06am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:17am CST
xMXUx wrote:
Haha, yeah I remember that. I also just noticed that it says Combiner Wars on the coin itself, looks like they really don't know what they're doing
Its more like they dont care.
Posted by fenrir72 on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:51am CST
william-james88 wrote:xMXUx wrote:
Haha, yeah I remember that. I also just noticed that it says Combiner Wars on the coin itself, looks like they really don't know what they're doing
Its more like they dont care.
TR Rumble's package image is that of a recolored Rewind too. While the in package is well...Oopsie or just beating the deadlines.
Maybe this is a mass error set which will make it even more collectible?
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 25th, 2017 @ 11:55am CST
o.supreme wrote:It's just sad that the Legends class Motorcycle mold has four characters (3 from Hasbro and 1 from TT), and none of them are a Decepticon to go with Megatronia. Sure it will be neat to see the color comparison of how these cycle-bots contrast with her, but I like my combiners to be uniform in faction (well except TFCC Wreckage which is an oddity to begin with...) . Really, Really wishing that TAV Override was named differently, and was a con'.
Iguanus would have been a good redeco.
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:02pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:06pm CST
xMXUx wrote:Hold on, why is there an Autobot symbol on there?
Victorion is an Autobot, so Megatronia must be one as well. Redecos changing factions? That's just silly
And I found another goof, though that may depend on how well you see colors: the lower left corner representing Flowspade is off.