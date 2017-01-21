Collector Coin for Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 9:19AM CST

3,469

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Because the coins and sleeves are made by people who dont know the toys. This isnt Takara, its a hasbro asia add on and we've seen worse. Remember Defensor, he was shown with the Hasbro chest.

Haha, yeah I remember that. I also just noticed that it says Combiner Wars on the coin itself, looks like they really don't know what they're doing

It's just sad that the Legends class Motorcycle mold has four characters (3 from Hasbro and 1 from TT), and none of them are a Decepticon to go with Megatronia. Sure it will be neat to see the color comparison of how these cycle-bots contrast with her, but I like my combiners to be uniform in faction (well except TFCC Wreckage which is an oddity to begin with...) . Really, Really wishing that TAV Override was named differently, and was a con'.