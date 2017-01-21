Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory
Sunday, January 29th, 2017 9:58PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 1,312
EmirateXaaron wrote:So, I was clothes shopping at Burlington Coat Factory earlier this week, and I stumbled across a CW G2 Bruticus for $40
Needless to say, I was rather pleased.
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 29th, 2017 @ 10:29pm CST
This is encouraging, because I'm not sure I should even bother canvassing TJ Marshaxx for these anymore. Only one of the half-dozen or so Marshalls in the genreal Novi/Canton/Livonia area (that I know of) ever got G2 Superion and Menasor in (Ford road, by Ikea, for fellow Michiganders), and when I called them 2 weeks ago, someone told me that those were just specials for the Christmas rush, and there's no chance of anything like that coming back in stock until they do some back-to-school specials sometime in this summer. I keep making the rounds anyway, since I missed G2 Dudicus and Compy's HTS blowout, and you never know what you'll find there.
But yeah, "Coat Factory" just doesn't stick on your toy radar, even once you know they carry them, now does it?
Posted by EmirateXaaron on January 29th, 2017 @ 10:40pm CST
Bumblevivisector wrote:I have one in my area, and the toy section is always a total mess. Will be back there first thing tomorrow.
I've worked at BCF, and they actually made the move to drop "Coat Factory" from most of their advertising a couple years ago. And I can also confirm that the way they order stuff is rather odd. We get Hasbro cases on a regular basis, though it's usually a hodgepodge of several different toylines such as Transformers, My Little Pony, etc. So, while I can't say for certain that every stores gonna have TFs year-round, I would definitely check around sales and holidays, as they tend to go for giftset-esque items.