Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory

Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 9:58PM CST

Fellow Seibertronian EmirateXaaron has found a nice score at Burlington Coat Factory. Despite the name, this is a market six store, similar to TJMaxx and Ross. He found Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus for only $40. Have any of you visited Burlington Coat Factory yet? Find any other cool box sets? Let us know!

EmirateXaaron wrote:So, I was clothes shopping at Burlington Coat Factory earlier this week, and I stumbled across a CW G2 Bruticus for $40
Needless to say, I was rather pleased.


Transformers News: Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory

Transformers News: Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory
Re: Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory (1855783)
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 29th, 2017 @ 10:29pm CST
I have one in my area, and the toy section is always a total mess. Will be back there first thing tomorrow.

This is encouraging, because I'm not sure I should even bother canvassing TJ Marshaxx for these anymore. Only one of the half-dozen or so Marshalls in the genreal Novi/Canton/Livonia area (that I know of) ever got G2 Superion and Menasor in (Ford road, by Ikea, for fellow Michiganders), and when I called them 2 weeks ago, someone told me that those were just specials for the Christmas rush, and there's no chance of anything like that coming back in stock until they do some back-to-school specials sometime in this summer. I keep making the rounds anyway, since I missed G2 Dudicus and Compy's HTS blowout, and you never know what you'll find there.

But yeah, "Coat Factory" just doesn't stick on your toy radar, even once you know they carry them, now does it?
Re: Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory (1855785)
Posted by EmirateXaaron on January 29th, 2017 @ 10:40pm CST
Bumblevivisector wrote:I have one in my area, and the toy section is always a total mess. Will be back there first thing tomorrow.

This is encouraging, because I'm not sure I should even bother canvassing TJ Marshaxx for these anymore. Only one of the half-dozen or so Marshalls in the genreal Novi/Canton/Livonia area (that I know of) ever got G2 Superion and Menasor in (Ford road, by Ikea, for fellow Michiganders), and when I called them 2 weeks ago, someone told me that those were just specials for the Christmas rush, and there's no chance of anything like that coming back in stock until they do some back-to-school specials sometime in this summer. I keep making the rounds anyway, since I missed G2 Dudicus and Compy's HTS blowout, and you never know what you'll find there.

But yeah, "Coat Factory" just doesn't stick on your toy radar, even once you know they carry them, now does it?

I've worked at BCF, and they actually made the move to drop "Coat Factory" from most of their advertising a couple years ago. And I can also confirm that the way they order stuff is rather odd. We get Hasbro cases on a regular basis, though it's usually a hodgepodge of several different toylines such as Transformers, My Little Pony, etc. So, while I can't say for certain that every stores gonna have TFs year-round, I would definitely check around sales and holidays, as they tend to go for giftset-esque items.
Re: Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory (1855787)
Posted by Kurona on January 29th, 2017 @ 10:54pm CST
Well thanks Seibertron, now I need this toy :-P

