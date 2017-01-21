Connecting all the Titans Return Bases So Far

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 1:25PM CST

Seibertronianhas pointed us in the direction of a pair of new reviews for the upcoming wave 4 of Titans Return, this time in the form of the 2 new Titan Masters: Repugnus and Shuffler! Repugnus is a new mold with a beast mode based on his original monster-bug mode. He also turns into some sort of bug-blaster as well as a little hover-bug-jet thing. His Titan Master's head mode is beautifully done to look like his original head and his Titan Master's robot mode even has paint on the face!Shuffler is a new mold as well based on a Master Warrior figure of the same name from. This figure has no paint on the Titan Master itself, but does have a beautiful head mode based on the original toy. The vehicle is a little mammoth type animal that becomes a tank for Shuffler to ride and a giant, fat blaster.Check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!

So here's a cool thing thing! Happened to be in Canberra today and I figured I'd check the local Target - bam! TR Bumblebee, there on the shelf. He was the only one there from that wave, sadly, and the cashier told me that was everything they had - apparently they haven't restocked since Christmas (but then how did they get a Bumblebee?) - but I did get another important snippet of info.Bear in mind I don't know how reliable this is, it's just one employee's word, but apparently that Target (and presumably most/all of the others in Austaralia) will be getting their new post-Christmas stock some time next month! So to any Australian hunters of Wave 3 Legends, and presumably anything else from Wave 3 onwards, keep your eyes peeled and your wallets prepared around Target stores next month!

Something keeps crossing my mind about a Titan Class Scorponok. I mean, it had crossed my mind before, but I keep forgetting to put it here until now.



Fortress Maximus is a double headmaster, like he was in his original toy. Went from Spike/Emissary to Cerebros to Fortress Maximus. But Scorponok's original toy... didn't have that. Despite being bigger than most everything else, he used a normal Headmaster like Chromedome and Snapdragon and Mindwipe and such. He went straight from Zarak to Scorponok.



This means that if they're to keep the Headmaster gimmick in a Titan Scorponok, he's gonna have to be changed somewhat - and there's a few possibilities that are all kind of interesting to me.



1. They go a similar route to the original toy - keep Zarak as a normal-sized headmaster and just give him a huge helmet. This would essentially mean that Zarak as a Headmaster is not involved in being Scorponok's actual visual head at all, a bit like TR Powermaster Optimus Prime except he doesn't get to be the eyes. Easily the most boring route and while probably the most obvious one to keep it in-line with the original toy, it's difficult to see them doing this since it would make the whole Headmaster gimmick moot and pointless.

2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros. This would be a pretty significant change to the character and dynamic of Zarak; he was, of course, an organic Nebulan (or mini-con esque Cybertronian depending on the continuity) who obtained the ability to fight on an even higher ground than those larger than him by connecting straight to a huge city-bot. This change would result in him being on par and able to fight alongside and against normal Cybertronians, which is... interesting, to say the least.

3. They make Zarak/Scorponok a Double Headmaster. This is the most interesting one to me because it necessities introducing an entirely new character - or, even in the case of it being a drone, possibly an entirely new design. It also has a lot of possibilities in and of itself - which part would Zarak be, the headmaster of the normal-sized 'con that turns into Scorponok's head, or would he himself be the normal-sized 'con like in option 2 with someone new becoming his head? Would this new character share Zarak's design? How would it interact with Scorponok's base mode?



Whatever the case, I think it's going to be interesting just how they pull off a Titan Scorponok just because of how odd the original's relationship with the Headmaster gimmick was in terms of size.