Differences Between Takara and Hasbro MP11 SW Masterpiece Skywarp

Friday, January 6th, 2017

The Good:

- Black painted biceps and knees are now black plastic

- Chest fans are considerably darker

- Joints are really nice and tight (unlike Thrust and his wobbly waist), though this isn’t any better than the original

- Heel spurs, and jet exhausts are darker



The Bad:

- Torso area behind his biceps is no longer painted silver, just silver plastic

- Bottom of shoulder pylons are considerably darker



The Indifferent:

- Purple is much warmer purple

- Symbols are lighter

- Chest missiles are darker

- Silver feet detail is darker

- Buttocks is black plastic

- Yellow wing paint is lighter and does not extend past molded detail

- Window is lighter but less clear



So really nice. I do like the old purple better, though this purple is similar to what was on the Henkei (not exactly the same). The biceps and knees being cast in black rather than painted is a definite improvement. As they are kind of distracting on the original. The lack of paint on the chest section is disappointing.



So it’s a matter of how much the change in purple bothers you (if it does at all) and how much the lack of paint (good for the biceps & knees, bad for the torso section) matter to you.



Looking at them from here, the black plastic biceps and darker chest fans are winning me over right now. You can’t lose with either of them. The ideal for me would be the 2016 version with the 2014 purple and painted chest part.



In all the pics the China 2014 version is on the left, the Japanese 2016 on the right.



This is surprising, it turns out there is an actual difference between the most recent release of Masterpiece Skywarp and the Hasbro Asia release of two years ago. It was taken for granted that the previous Hasbro Asia release was simply the Takara release to be sold outside Japan but that is not the case. Fellow Seibertronian Powered Convoy, (Randy of the Allspark) has done a write up of the differences between the recent release and the one from two years ago, and seperated them between what he finds better, worse and inconsequential. This means that there is indeed a distinction between the Takara version of MP 11 Skywarp and the Hasbro version, even though North America has yet to see this toy released. How do you completionists feel? Were you aware? Does it look like one of them is sporting the movie Decepticon symbol? Let us know.