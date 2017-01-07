Differences Between Takara and Hasbro MP11 SW Masterpiece Skywarp
Friday, January 6th, 2017 10:23PM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 18,883
The Good:
- Black painted biceps and knees are now black plastic
- Chest fans are considerably darker
- Joints are really nice and tight (unlike Thrust and his wobbly waist), though this isn’t any better than the original
- Heel spurs, and jet exhausts are darker
The Bad:
- Torso area behind his biceps is no longer painted silver, just silver plastic
- Bottom of shoulder pylons are considerably darker
The Indifferent:
- Purple is much warmer purple
- Symbols are lighter
- Chest missiles are darker
- Silver feet detail is darker
- Buttocks is black plastic
- Yellow wing paint is lighter and does not extend past molded detail
- Window is lighter but less clear
So really nice. I do like the old purple better, though this purple is similar to what was on the Henkei (not exactly the same). The biceps and knees being cast in black rather than painted is a definite improvement. As they are kind of distracting on the original. The lack of paint on the chest section is disappointing.
So it’s a matter of how much the change in purple bothers you (if it does at all) and how much the lack of paint (good for the biceps & knees, bad for the torso section) matter to you.
Looking at them from here, the black plastic biceps and darker chest fans are winning me over right now. You can’t lose with either of them. The ideal for me would be the 2016 version with the 2014 purple and painted chest part.
In all the pics the China 2014 version is on the left, the Japanese 2016 on the right.
Randy
Posted by shajaki on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:38pm CST
Also, was this aimed at me?
william-james88 wrote:How do you completionists feel?
Luckily, I prefer everything on the original. But I don't know if my neurosis can let this slide....
Posted by Sabrblade on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:55pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:06pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Oh wow. I didn't expect to see Randy's comparison posted here. I'd forgotten he'd done it, tbh.
Hes a member of ours too and no one elsehad done such a comparison.
And Shajaki, while I was hoping you would respond, I think you aren't the only cpmpletionist and I am always hoping to find others who can share their hopes and frustrations. But you are by far the most vocal, and I am thankful.
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:08pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:09pm CST
I know he is. I just... forgot that he did this.
Hes a member of ours too and no one elsehad done such a comparison.
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:31am CST
shajaki wrote:Huh. Do I need to buy another MP11SW?
Also, was this aimed at me?
william-james88 wrote:How do you completionists feel?
Luckily, I prefer everything on the original. But I don't know if my neurosis can let this slide....
No, it won't. Oh no it won't.
Posted by Relic0037 on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:36am CST
Posted by BW Megatron on January 7th, 2017 @ 8:38am CST
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 7th, 2017 @ 8:46am CST
BW Megatron wrote:All I have is the Hasbro MP-3 mold Walmart exclusive and I'm fine with it.
MP-03 is the BEST mold IMO. Especially for the price paid originally.
Posted by Black Hat on January 7th, 2017 @ 11:53am CST
Seriously though we need a totally new MP Seeker mold. This one sucks.
Posted by william-james88 on January 7th, 2017 @ 11:55am CST
Black Hat wrote:Meh, if I ever get the space for an MP collection I'm gonna either wait for the MakeToys Seekers or wait even longer for a Seeker 3.0 mold. The existing MP Seeker mold (which is basically MP-03 with lipstick) is kinda dated engineering wise, and AFAIK mold degradation is seriously setting in on the poor thing. If I were to get either version though I'd go for MP-03, because A: less degradation and B: better jet mode (I am a bit of a jet nerd).
Seriously though we need a totally new MP Seeker mold. This one sucks.
I have always thought similarly, but I do want to let you know that there isn't mold degradation per se. The latest I bought was the Hasbro Starscream from last year and it was really nice and tight.
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:00pm CST
I have always thought similarly, but I do want to let you know that there isn't mold degradation per se. The latest I bought was the Hasbro Starscream from last year and it was really nice and tight.
Seriously though we need a totally new MP Seeker mold. This one sucks.
I have always thought similarly, but I do want to let you know that there isn't mold degradation per se. The latest I bought was the Hasbro Starscream from last year and it was really nice and tight.
That's because they did fixed the issues.
I still wake up at night, in sweat, shaking from the PTSD my 300$ Takara MP-11 gave me.
Dat price, dat cheap plastics all over, that loose chest, those perma-attached null rays, the fact that I sold my excellent G1 colored MP-03 for this and so on and so forth...
Posted by Black Hat on January 7th, 2017 @ 12:03pm CST
Hmm, interesting. I've heard mixed stories- IIRC a lot of Skywarps had wonky wings and floppy fuselages and the Coneheads have been absolute messes for some people (whilst inexplicably fine for others). I suspect a mixture of luck-of-the-draw QC, some mold degradation (it's been used so often it must have SOME wear and tear on it) and factory shenanigans are at fault.

I just dread a theoretical MP-11 based Ghost Starscream. Overused mold, oddly iffy QC AND clear plastic? Oh joy!
Seriously though we need a totally new MP Seeker mold. This one sucks.
I have always thought similarly, but I do want to let you know that there isn't mold degradation per se. The latest I bought was the Hasbro Starscream from last year and it was really nice and tight.
Hmm, interesting. I've heard mixed stories- IIRC a lot of Skywarps had wonky wings and floppy fuselages and the Coneheads have been absolute messes for some people (whilst inexplicably fine for others). I suspect a mixture of luck-of-the-draw QC, some mold degradation (it's been used so often it must have SOME wear and tear on it) and factory shenanigans are at fault.
I just dread a theoretical MP-11 based Ghost Starscream. Overused mold, oddly iffy QC AND clear plastic? Oh joy!
Posted by Deathsaurus1 on January 7th, 2017 @ 1:39pm CST
A whole new seeker mold would have been great..if they have made it mp-11.
I feel starscream is popular enough to warrant a new mold. Not just a retool of mp-3 that didnt fix that chest problem.
Posted by shajaki on January 7th, 2017 @ 2:22pm CST
No, it won't. Oh no it won't.
Also, was this aimed at me?
william-james88 wrote:How do you completionists feel?
Luckily, I prefer everything on the original. But I don't know if my neurosis can let this slide....
No, it won't. Oh no it won't.
Conscience? Is that you? I don't hear much from you these days
Posted by monoform on January 7th, 2017 @ 5:35pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 7th, 2017 @ 6:29pm CST
monoform wrote:So I'm confused. I have the MP-11SW Skywarp from 2014 that was a Hasbro Asia "exclusive". But I can't find a Takara Tomy MP-11 Skywarp from 2016. Is he talking about the REISSUE of MP-11SW Skywarp that is due out this month?
Thats the thing, its not a reissue. We all thought it was, but it isnt. Its Takara's version of MP 11 SW Skywarp and here are the differences making it unique and different from the previous Hasbro Asia exclusive. And it already came out for some, hence the review of comparisons.
Posted by monoform on January 7th, 2017 @ 6:35pm CST
Thats the thing, its not a reissue. We all thought it was, but it isnt. Its Takara's version of MP 11 SW Skywarp and here are the differences making it unique and different from the previous Hasbro Asia exclusive. And it already came out for some, hence the review of comparisons.
Thats the thing, its not a reissue. We all thought it was, but it isnt. Its Takara's version of MP 11 SW Skywarp and here are the differences making it unique and different from the previous Hasbro Asia exclusive. And it already came out for some, hence the review of comparisons.
Where can I order the new version?
Posted by william-james88 on January 7th, 2017 @ 6:38pm CST
monoform wrote:william-james88 wrote:monoform wrote:So I'm confused. I have the MP-11SW Skywarp from 2014 that was a Hasbro Asia "exclusive". But I can't find a Takara Tomy MP-11 Skywarp from 2016. Is he talking about the REISSUE of MP-11SW Skywarp that is due out this month?
Thats the thing, its not a reissue. We all thought it was, but it isnt. Its Takara's version of MP 11 SW Skywarp and here are the differences making it unique and different from the previous Hasbro Asia exclusive. And it already came out for some, hence the review of comparisons.
Where can I order the new version?
Right here http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
As you can tell, the site is confused too, calling it a reissue. But clearly, its the first release by Takara. And I dont know why youd want it, it has less paint and the previous version seems better (just my opinion)
Posted by monoform on January 7th, 2017 @ 7:29pm CST
Right here http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail

As you can tell, the site is confused too, calling it a reissue. But clearly, its the first release by Takara. And I dont know why youd want it, it has less paint and the previous version seems better (just my opinion)
Thats the thing, its not a reissue. We all thought it was, but it isnt. Its Takara's version of MP 11 SW Skywarp and here are the differences making it unique and different from the previous Hasbro Asia exclusive. And it already came out for some, hence the review of comparisons.
Where can I order the new version?
Right here http://www.bigbadtoystore.com/bbts/prod ... ode=retail
As you can tell, the site is confused too, calling it a reissue. But clearly, its the first release by Takara. And I dont know why youd want it, it has less paint and the previous version seems better (just my opinion)
Just cause I'm a completist nutjob. Seriously, I have a problem...