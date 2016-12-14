e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 6:01AM CST

Robot Masters Wingstun was my unexpectedly relevant purchase of the year. Posted by ScottyP on December 21st, 2016 @ 6:15am CST

I look forward to the translation! Interesting that we have Beast Wars Soundwave in there! Posted by Nik Hero on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:47am CST

Among those hologram statues, I recognize Black Shadow and Generations Voyager Brainstorm, but can't make out the guy with the cannon on his back or the guy with the door wings. Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 9:20am CST

Revelation of all the statues' identities (except for the bottommost one) - https://twitter.com/tagoal/status/811554498623586304 Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 10:13am CST

And the big statue is from Microman? Meta!



And stop teasing Nightbeat-head Mindwipe here! Pretty interesting the Hall has both factions...And the big statue is from Microman? Meta!And stop teasing Nightbeat-head Mindwipe here! Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:35pm CST

Magna convoy impersonating captain America Posted by dragons on December 21st, 2016 @ 3:24pm CST

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Pretty interesting the Hall has both factions... And the big statue is from Microman? Meta! The bottommost one looks a little Shockwave-y, no? The bottommost one looks a little Shockwave-y, no? Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 11:29pm CST

English translation by Sanchimaru and Jalaguy - http://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/134746-e-hobby-magna-convoy-aka-powered-convoy-cab-robot/page-11#entry3405384 Posted by Sabrblade on December 22nd, 2016 @ 12:26am CST

Is it just me, or does that Mutant Soundwave look-a-like give off some Sideways-y vibes, as if he's a manipulator? Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 22nd, 2016 @ 12:32am CST