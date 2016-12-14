Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 6:01AM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, Toy News, Collectables
Posted by: Kurona   Views: 11,542

View Discussion

Hot off the heels of a comic bundled with their previous exclusive Convobat, we have yet another comic from e-Hobby for their upcoming exclusive Magna Convoy! There aren't any translations yet, but check it out on the order page for Magna Convoy or just below, then tell us what you think in the forums!

Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848222)
Posted by ScottyP on December 21st, 2016 @ 6:15am CST
Robot Masters Wingstun was my unexpectedly relevant purchase of the year.
Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848231)
Posted by Nik Hero on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:47am CST
I look forward to the translation! Interesting that we have Beast Wars Soundwave in there!
Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848234)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 9:20am CST
Among those hologram statues, I recognize Black Shadow and Generations Voyager Brainstorm, but can't make out the guy with the cannon on his back or the guy with the door wings.
Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848242)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 10:13am CST
Revelation of all the statues' identities (except for the bottommost one) - https://twitter.com/tagoal/status/811554498623586304

Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848280)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:35pm CST
Pretty interesting the Hall has both factions... :-? And the big statue is from Microman? Meta!

And stop teasing Nightbeat-head Mindwipe here!
Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848289)
Posted by dragons on December 21st, 2016 @ 3:24pm CST
Magna convoy impersonating captain America
Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848369)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 11:29pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Pretty interesting the Hall has both factions... :-? And the big statue is from Microman? Meta!
The bottommost one looks a little Shockwave-y, no?
Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848373)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 22nd, 2016 @ 12:26am CST
Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848374)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 22nd, 2016 @ 12:32am CST
Is it just me, or does that Mutant Soundwave look-a-like give off some Sideways-y vibes, as if he's a manipulator?
Re: e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic (1848376)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 22nd, 2016 @ 12:38am CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Is it just me, or does that Mutant Soundwave look-a-like give off some Sideways-y vibes, as if he's a manipulator?
To me he feel like that mysterious guy who gives help to the protagonist but for some secret agenda of his own that his helping said protagonist will benefit.

