e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic
Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 6:01AM CSTCategories: Comic Book News, Toy News, Collectables
Posted by: Kurona Views: 11,542
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
BBTS.com Sponsor News: Transformers Diamond Select, Venom, Deathstroke, Game of Thrones, Aliens, TWD, Final Fantasy & More!Posted 7 hours ago
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 BrainstormPosted 18 hours ago
IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, MorePosted 1 day ago
Posted by ScottyP on December 21st, 2016 @ 6:15am CST
Posted by Nik Hero on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:47am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 9:20am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 10:13am CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:35pm CST
And stop teasing Nightbeat-head Mindwipe here!
Posted by dragons on December 21st, 2016 @ 3:24pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on December 21st, 2016 @ 11:29pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Pretty interesting the Hall has both factions... And the big statue is from Microman? Meta!The bottommost one looks a little Shockwave-y, no?
Posted by Sabrblade on December 22nd, 2016 @ 12:26am CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 22nd, 2016 @ 12:32am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on December 22nd, 2016 @ 12:38am CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Is it just me, or does that Mutant Soundwave look-a-like give off some Sideways-y vibes, as if he's a manipulator?To me he feel like that mysterious guy who gives help to the protagonist but for some secret agenda of his own that his helping said protagonist will benefit.