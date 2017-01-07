e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Comic Part 2 Now Online
Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 4:42PM CSTCategories: Comic Book News, Toy News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 11,583
Posted by Emerje on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:11pm CST
So is Rollermaster actually a Straxus clone like the one that broke the sword then? Seems Straxus didn't actually survive the events of the Marvel comics entirely after all and both Rollermaster and United Straxus from Metrowars are clones. Is the third guy a clone as well?
Posted by Sabrblade on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:16pm CST
Emerje wrote:So is Rollermaster actually a Straxus clone like the one that broke the sword then? Seems Straxus didn't actually survive the events of the Marvel comics entirely after all and both Rollermaster and United Straxus from Metrowars are clones. Is the third guy a clone as well?Unless this isn't the cartoon continuity. It could be, but there's always the possibility that it isn't.
We'll just have to wait and see what an English translation says.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:20pm CST
Emerje wrote:That would be a little strange to reference not being directly tied to Transformers, but it does fit the whole blue knight scheme.
Remember, the author seems to be a Microman lover as he referenced an unreleased Microman toy in the previous Magna Convoy comic.
Posted by Cobotron on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:15pm CST
TFs and Microman, living together?! I love it!
YE HAAAAAAAW!
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:07pm CST
At any rate, the "MC11" is nothing more than a sly nod to Microman, but in fiction it looks like it's nothing more than a code for Magna Convoy, in the same vein as "C-6" for Convobat and "D-6" for Megalligator. In other words, he may be another clone!
Posted by Sabrblade on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:54pm CST
Cobotron wrote:TFs and Microman, living together?!Mass hysteria!
Posted by Emerje on January 11th, 2017 @ 10:00pm CST
But thinking about it and thinking about the mold...
1. Classics Optimus Prime
2. Henkei! Henkei! Convoy
3. Henkei! Henkei! Convoy Clear Version
4. Lucky Draw Convoy
5. Universe Nemesis Prime
6. United Black Optimus Prime
7. Platinum One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Optimus Prime
8. Shattered Glass Optimus Prime
9. Age of Extinction Optimus Prime
10. Cloud Optimus Prime
11. Magna Convoy
Once you remove the two Ultra Magnususes and Knight Ginrai you're left with 11 Prime and Convoy variations no matter how rare some are.
Posted by Coptur on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:35am CST
Emerje wrote:Initially I wondered if the MC stood for Magna Convoy, but then what would the 11 be?
But thinking about it and thinking about the mold...
1. Classics Optimus Prime
2. Henkei! Henkei! Convoy
3. Henkei! Henkei! Convoy Clear Version
4. Lucky Draw Convoy
5. Universe Nemesis Prime
6. United Black Optimus Prime
7. Platinum One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall Optimus Prime
8. Shattered Glass Optimus Prime
9. Age of Extinction Optimus Prime
10. Cloud Optimus Prime
11. Magna Convoy
Once you remove the two Ultra Magnususes and Knight Ginrai you're left with 11 Prime and Convoy variations no matter how rare some are.
That is probably the geekist think i've read today and i love it