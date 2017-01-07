Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Comic Part 3 Now Online, plus Box Art

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 5:49PM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 9,438

Thanks to fellow Seibertronian Emerje, we have the third page of the comic that currently accompanies the pre-order campaign for the e-Hobby shop exclusive Takara Tomy Transformers LG-EX Magna Convoy - the blue redeco of the Classics Optimus Prime mold. Check it out below in Japanese, along with a nice look at the packaging and its box art!

Transformers News: e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Comic Part 3 Now Online

Credit(s): eHobby
Re: e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Comic Part 3 Now Online, plus Box Art (1852596)
Posted by Emerje on January 16th, 2017 @ 4:47am CST
So I decided to order Magna Convoy via proxy direct from e-Hobby. If everything goes smoothly I'll post a guide on how to do it. Right now I'm at 8,100JPY (US$71) after tax and shipping to the proxy service. Hardest part was trying to make sure I got the address right. Shipping and proxy fee is estimated at about $15 if the weight at BBTS is accurate so that's US$86 total if all goes well. Great price compared to US$95 plus shipping at HLJ or US$110 plus shipping at the usual importers.

We'll see what happens in May.

Maybe I should do a test run with Cloud Shockwave... :-?

(edit) There's a payment hold from e-Hobby for $70.93 on my bank account so that's one hurdle. :)

Emerje
Re: e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Comic Part 3 Now Online, plus Box Art (1852598)
Posted by Albatross250 on January 16th, 2017 @ 6:12am CST
IS THAT ASTROTRAIN BEING TEASED IN THIS COMIC/MANGA? :shock:
:lol: :CON:
Re: e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Comic Part 3 Now Online, plus Box Art (1852609)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 16th, 2017 @ 8:04am CST
Albatross250 wrote:IS THAT ASTROTRAIN BEING TEASED IN THIS COMIC/MANGA? :shock:
:lol: :CON:
It's Magna Convoy's ship. It doesn't have Astrotrain's (or Sentinel Prime's) color scheme.
Re: e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Comic Part 3 Now Online, plus Box Art (1852747)
Posted by Starsaber468 on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:39pm CST
Something tells me Magna Convoy's ship will become an new character, or an already existant character

