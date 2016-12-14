Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Comic Translation

Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 9:55AM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, Toy News, Collectables
Posted by: Kurona   Views: 4,014

Remember that comic for the e-Hobby exclusive Magna Convoy we showed a few days back? Well, fellow Seribertronian Sabrblade tells us this morning that there's already a translation! From TFW2005 user Sanchimaru and Allspark Forum user Jalaguy, the now-english comic is featured below for your viewing convenience. Have a look and drop a comment in the forums!

