First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 2:33AM CST
Categories: Live Action Movie News
, Toy News
Posted by: Va'al Views:
23,266
Courtesy of the Facebook page Planet Iacon
, we have the first - leaked - images of another toy from Transformers: The Last Knight! It's a deluxe, it's a Decepticon, it's a a returning character: check out below tiny grainy photos of the new version of Barricade. Impressed? Underwhelmed? Curious? Let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!
Credit(s): Planet Iacon
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Easy Tiger
on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:43am CST
*sniff* I never thought I'd live to see the day that we got a good-looking Barricade figure... It's beautiful.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Megatron Wolf
on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:02am CST
Looks like it suffers from the same problems AoE had, no paint, backpacks that ruin the figure, overly simplistic, cheap looking, easy pass.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Emerje
on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:11am CST
That's some great sculpting, but if I get it I'll probably hold out of the better looking Japanese version. Then again, if the MP ends up being this version then I'll just pass on it entirely.
Emerje
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Bounti76
on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:15am CST
I get that altmodes (and to some degree, robot modes) change from movie to movie. Being that Barricade's didn't in the two movies he was in, I was hoping more for an update to the robot mode than anything. Thing is, that headsculpt looks absolutely nothing like he did before. Except for the big shoulders, and the fact that his altmode is a police car, nothing about this says "BARRICADE" to me. They would probably have done better to make it a different character.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Carnivius_Prime
on January 25th, 2017 @ 4:32am CST
I ain't sure. I loved the DotM Deluxe and the improvements it took from the Human Alliance figure to beat the 2007 deluxe. A hinge to break up that back bit would have been nice too. This figure's a lil bit dull in comparison to the DotM figure but I'll wait for better pics.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Underc3211
on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:01am CST
Not a fan of his turtle shell but I like it. This kind of high tech g1 looking bot is what most fans were expecting when we heard the movies were happening.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Stuartmaximus
on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:14am CST
Barricade! he looks like he's got a barricade stuck to his back! to be fair though...the robot mode looks ok....ish! nothing special though! it's just that bloody back kibble that everyone's having a problem with, so i dunno what's worse! that....or the state of the guys floor
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Black Hat
on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:28am CST
The backpack kinda sucks, but otherwise holy hell that is an awesome looking Barricade!
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by griftimus prime
on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:59am CST
looks awesome. tell me that backpack comes off and works like a riot shield.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Bumblebee21
on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:20am CST
griftimus prime wrote:looks awesome. tell me that backpack comes off and works like a riot shield.
you can hope
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Kurona
on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:48am CST
I'm a big fan of the bulkier look, gotta say.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by william-james88
on January 25th, 2017 @ 8:25am CST
Too bad he looks nothing like what the CG model will look like (supposedly)
This looks like a very simple transformation and I am not a fan of that backpack, nor of that high shoulder wheel.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by OptimalOptimus2
on January 25th, 2017 @ 8:40am CST
griftimus prime wrote:looks awesome. tell me that backpack comes off and works like a riot shield.
That Barricade seems bland. The paint, the design, it looks, generic
.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by StarFireMk4
on January 25th, 2017 @ 8:49am CST
I like it, and it looks like the backpack can fold judging by the hinges.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Microraptor
on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:25am CST
I'm pretty sure the backpack can fold up like AOE Bumblebee's.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by TyrannosaurTJ
on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:52am CST
I actually kind of like it. I mean it has a few issues, but I actually like it. I hope Megatron gets revealed soon at least.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by dragons
on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:04am CST
Megatron Wolf wrote:Looks like it suffers from the same problems AoE had, no paint, backpacks that ruin the figure, overly simplistic, cheap looking, easy pass.
If you wanted back sandstorm have you beat there nice looking barricade figure glad his feet are bulkier he was hard to stand
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by Sabrblade
on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:12am CST
That sure is a full police car roof on his back.
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime
on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:17am CST
That is a great looking Barricade. He looks pretty similar to the CGI model design and it looks far better than my movie 1 Barricade. I'm excited for that one!
Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
Posted by william-james88
on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:18am CST
Sabrblade wrote:That sure is a full police car roof on his back.
supposedly, there are hinges so that it can fold