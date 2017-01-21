First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 2:33AM CST

23,266

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

































Credit(s): Planet Iacon Courtesy of the Facebook page Planet Iacon , we have the first - leaked - images of another toy from Transformers: The Last Knight! It's a deluxe, it's a Decepticon, it's a a returning character: check out below tiny grainy photos of the new version of Barricade. Impressed? Underwhelmed? Curious? Let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!

Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854391)

Posted by

*sniff* I never thought I'd live to see the day that we got a good-looking Barricade figure... It's beautiful. Posted by Easy Tiger on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:43am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854394)

Posted by

Looks like it suffers from the same problems AoE had, no paint, backpacks that ruin the figure, overly simplistic, cheap looking, easy pass. Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:02am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854395)

Posted by

That's some great sculpting, but if I get it I'll probably hold out of the better looking Japanese version. Then again, if the MP ends up being this version then I'll just pass on it entirely.



Emerje Posted by Emerje on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:11am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854396)

Posted by

I get that altmodes (and to some degree, robot modes) change from movie to movie. Being that Barricade's didn't in the two movies he was in, I was hoping more for an update to the robot mode than anything. Thing is, that headsculpt looks absolutely nothing like he did before. Except for the big shoulders, and the fact that his altmode is a police car, nothing about this says "BARRICADE" to me. They would probably have done better to make it a different character. Posted by Bounti76 on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:15am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854400)

Posted by

I ain't sure. I loved the DotM Deluxe and the improvements it took from the Human Alliance figure to beat the 2007 deluxe. A hinge to break up that back bit would have been nice too. This figure's a lil bit dull in comparison to the DotM figure but I'll wait for better pics. Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 4:32am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854404)

Posted by

Not a fan of his turtle shell but I like it. This kind of high tech g1 looking bot is what most fans were expecting when we heard the movies were happening. Posted by Underc3211 on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:01am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854405)

Posted by

Barricade! he looks like he's got a barricade stuck to his back! to be fair though...the robot mode looks ok....ish! nothing special though! it's just that bloody back kibble that everyone's having a problem with, so i dunno what's worse! that....or the state of the guys floor Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:14am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854406)

Posted by

The backpack kinda sucks, but otherwise holy hell that is an awesome looking Barricade! Posted by Black Hat on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:28am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854414)

Posted by

looks awesome. tell me that backpack comes off and works like a riot shield. Posted by griftimus prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:59am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854421)

Posted by

griftimus prime wrote: looks awesome. tell me that backpack comes off and works like a riot shield.

you can hope you can hope Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:20am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854431)

Posted by

I'm a big fan of the bulkier look, gotta say. Posted by Kurona on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:48am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854444)

Posted by









This looks like a very simple transformation and I am not a fan of that backpack, nor of that high shoulder wheel. Too bad he looks nothing like what the CG model will look like (supposedly)This looks like a very simple transformation and I am not a fan of that backpack, nor of that high shoulder wheel. Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 8:25am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854449)

Posted by

griftimus prime wrote: looks awesome. tell me that backpack comes off and works like a riot shield.





That Barricade seems bland. The paint, the design, it looks, generic . That Barricade seems bland. The paint, the design, it looks, Posted by OptimalOptimus2 on January 25th, 2017 @ 8:40am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854455)

Posted by

I like it, and it looks like the backpack can fold judging by the hinges. Posted by StarFireMk4 on January 25th, 2017 @ 8:49am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854459)

Posted by

I'm pretty sure the backpack can fold up like AOE Bumblebee's. Posted by Microraptor on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:25am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854466)

Posted by

I actually kind of like it. I mean it has a few issues, but I actually like it. I hope Megatron gets revealed soon at least. Posted by TyrannosaurTJ on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:52am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854475)

Posted by

Megatron Wolf wrote: Looks like it suffers from the same problems AoE had, no paint, backpacks that ruin the figure, overly simplistic, cheap looking, easy pass.







If you wanted back sandstorm have you beat there nice looking barricade figure glad his feet are bulkier he was hard to stand If you wanted back sandstorm have you beat there nice looking barricade figure glad his feet are bulkier he was hard to stand Posted by dragons on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:04am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854486)

Posted by

That sure is a full police car roof on his back. Posted by Sabrblade on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:12am CST

Re: First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade (1854491)

Posted by

That is a great looking Barricade. He looks pretty similar to the CGI model design and it looks far better than my movie 1 Barricade. I'm excited for that one! Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:17am CST