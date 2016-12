Footage of South Korean Emergency Response Transformers-Inspired Mech-Suit

Saturday, December 31st, 2016 8:28AM CST

915

Credit(s): CNN

As the new year has already started in some parts of the world - Oz-based site adminwas the first to notice 2017 arriving in our community - we have news of another new arrival in robotic form: actual robots (well, robotic suits) from a South Korean robotics group, designed for emergency response. As CNN reports, designers used cues from Transformers and Terminator live action movie franchises, though there are some glimpses of Aliens, Avatar and more mech-suits out there.Check out the embedded clip below, and prepare to welcome our new robot overlords in 2017!