Full IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017

Transformers: Lost Light #5

James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a & c)

It's TEAM RODIMUS versus a universe gone wrong! An alternate Cybertron is being torn apart as the malevolent Functionist Council implement a plan that's been millions of years in the making. But with victory within their reach, they find themselves up against someone who really shouldn't exist: MEGATRON.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Transformers: Lost Light #5—Subscription Variant

James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Nick Roche (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Transformers: Lost Light #5—Alex Milne Variant

James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Alex Milne (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



The end times are here for the crew of the Lost Light!

Variant cover by Jin Kim!

Optimus Prime #6

John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a & c)

“NEW CYBERTRON”—CONCLUSION! As the Junkions reveal their ultimate plan, Optimus Prime makes a decision that will define the relationship between Earth and Cybertron for all time... but will Arcee be able to live with the fallout?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Optimus Prime #6—Subscription Variant

John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a) • Casey Coller (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Optimus Prime #6—Andrew Griffith Variant

John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a) • Andrew Griffith (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Variant cover by Jin Kim!

Transformers: Till All Are One #9

Mairghread Scott (w) • Sara Pitre-Durocher (a & c)

After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council's first official war criminal—Chromia of Caminus!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Transformers: Till All Are One #9—Subscription Variant

Mairghread Scott (w) • Sara Pitre-Durocher (a) • Priscilla Tramontano (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Variant cover by Jin Kim!

Revolutionaries #5

John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Robert Atkins (c)

M.A.S.K. vs. the ATOMIC MAN! The Revolutionaries uncover the deep, dark secret of Mike Power, the Atomic Man—and enlist the help of M.A.S.K. to bring in the long-lost agent! But there's more to Power's story than anyone imagined, in the oddest story of 2017!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Revolutionaries #5—Subscription Variant

John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Ron Joseph (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Revolutionaries #5—Subscription Variant

John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a & c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Variant cover by Pierre Droal!

G.I. JOE #5

Aubrey Sitterson (w) • Giannis Milonogiannis (a) • Aaron Conley (c)

MONSTERS! G.I. JOE has fought Cobra, the Dreadnoks and more, but never before have they faced a threat like this: Gigantic, heaving abominations crawling up from the depths of the Earth itself. As teams of Joes struggle to respond to the unpredictable attacks, Scarlett must decide what to do with the enemy in the team's midst. Plus, the G.I. JOE leader reveals a troubling secret to her second-in-command, Roadblock.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



G.I. JOE #5—Subscription Variant

Aubrey Sitterson (w) • Giannis Milonogiannis (a & c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



G.I. JOE #5—Tom Feister Variant

Aubrey Sitterson (w) • Giannis Milonogiannis (a) • Tom Feister (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



New storyarc!

Variant cover by Tom Neely!

Micronauts: Wrath of Karza #1 (of 5)—SPOTLIGHT

Cullen Bunn & Jimmy Johnston (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Alex Ronald (c)

As one universe dies, another is invaded! Microspace — the home of the Micronauts — is collapsing. But Baron Karza has discovered a new universe in which the people of Microspace would thrive, a universe in which he would rule! The first world to be conquered is Earth, and the first enemies to be targeted are the TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, M.A.S.K., and ROM!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Micronauts: Wrath of Karza #1 (of 5)—Subscription variant

Cullen Bunn & Jimmy Johnston (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Michael Golden (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Baron Karza invades Earth and the Micronauts will never, ever be the same!

Variant cover by Valentina Pinto, Paul Pope, and Michael Golden!

Revolution: Aw Yeah! #3 (of 5)

Art Baltazar (w & a & c)

THIS IS IT! The confrontations you’ve been waiting for! DESTRO vs ROM! Micronauts vs COBRA! The team-ups you’ve only imagined while playing with your action figures! ACROYEAR and BUMBLEBEE! SPACE GLIDER and SCARLET! Action? Excitement? Yes. This one has it all! Oh, and the evil BARON KARZA, too. By the EISNER AWARD Winning Cartoonist, ART BALTAZAR! Aw Yeah!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Revolution: Aw Yeah! #3—Subscription Variant

Art Baltazar (w & a) • Jay Fosgitt (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99



Eisner Award winning Cartoonist, Art Baltazar, brings his special brand of Aw-Yeah-someness to the new Hasbro Universe!

Variant cover by Franco!

