Full IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017
Check it all out below - and be warned: there are some spoilers to current story arcs!
Transformers: Lost Light #5
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a & c)
It's TEAM RODIMUS versus a universe gone wrong! An alternate Cybertron is being torn apart as the malevolent Functionist Council implement a plan that's been millions of years in the making. But with victory within their reach, they find themselves up against someone who really shouldn't exist: MEGATRON.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers: Lost Light #5—Subscription Variant
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Nick Roche (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers: Lost Light #5—Alex Milne Variant
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Alex Milne (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
The end times are here for the crew of the Lost Light!
Variant cover by Jin Kim!
Optimus Prime #6
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a & c)
“NEW CYBERTRON”—CONCLUSION! As the Junkions reveal their ultimate plan, Optimus Prime makes a decision that will define the relationship between Earth and Cybertron for all time... but will Arcee be able to live with the fallout?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Optimus Prime #6—Subscription Variant
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a) • Casey Coller (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Optimus Prime #6—Andrew Griffith Variant
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a) • Andrew Griffith (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Variant cover by Jin Kim!
Transformers: Till All Are One #9
Mairghread Scott (w) • Sara Pitre-Durocher (a & c)
After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council's first official war criminal—Chromia of Caminus!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers: Till All Are One #9—Subscription Variant
Mairghread Scott (w) • Sara Pitre-Durocher (a) • Priscilla Tramontano (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Variant cover by Jin Kim!
Revolutionaries #5
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Robert Atkins (c)
M.A.S.K. vs. the ATOMIC MAN! The Revolutionaries uncover the deep, dark secret of Mike Power, the Atomic Man—and enlist the help of M.A.S.K. to bring in the long-lost agent! But there's more to Power's story than anyone imagined, in the oddest story of 2017!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Revolutionaries #5—Subscription Variant
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Ron Joseph (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Revolutionaries #5—Subscription Variant
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a & c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Variant cover by Pierre Droal!
G.I. JOE #5
Aubrey Sitterson (w) • Giannis Milonogiannis (a) • Aaron Conley (c)
MONSTERS! G.I. JOE has fought Cobra, the Dreadnoks and more, but never before have they faced a threat like this: Gigantic, heaving abominations crawling up from the depths of the Earth itself. As teams of Joes struggle to respond to the unpredictable attacks, Scarlett must decide what to do with the enemy in the team's midst. Plus, the G.I. JOE leader reveals a troubling secret to her second-in-command, Roadblock.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
G.I. JOE #5—Subscription Variant
Aubrey Sitterson (w) • Giannis Milonogiannis (a & c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
G.I. JOE #5—Tom Feister Variant
Aubrey Sitterson (w) • Giannis Milonogiannis (a) • Tom Feister (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
New storyarc!
Variant cover by Tom Neely!
Micronauts: Wrath of Karza #1 (of 5)—SPOTLIGHT
Cullen Bunn & Jimmy Johnston (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Alex Ronald (c)
As one universe dies, another is invaded! Microspace — the home of the Micronauts — is collapsing. But Baron Karza has discovered a new universe in which the people of Microspace would thrive, a universe in which he would rule! The first world to be conquered is Earth, and the first enemies to be targeted are the TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, M.A.S.K., and ROM!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Micronauts: Wrath of Karza #1 (of 5)—Subscription variant
Cullen Bunn & Jimmy Johnston (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Michael Golden (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Baron Karza invades Earth and the Micronauts will never, ever be the same!
Variant cover by Valentina Pinto, Paul Pope, and Michael Golden!
Revolution: Aw Yeah! #3 (of 5)
Art Baltazar (w & a & c)
THIS IS IT! The confrontations you’ve been waiting for! DESTRO vs ROM! Micronauts vs COBRA! The team-ups you’ve only imagined while playing with your action figures! ACROYEAR and BUMBLEBEE! SPACE GLIDER and SCARLET! Action? Excitement? Yes. This one has it all! Oh, and the evil BARON KARZA, too. By the EISNER AWARD Winning Cartoonist, ART BALTAZAR! Aw Yeah!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Revolution: Aw Yeah! #3—Subscription Variant
Art Baltazar (w & a) • Jay Fosgitt (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Eisner Award winning Cartoonist, Art Baltazar, brings his special brand of Aw-Yeah-someness to the new Hasbro Universe!
Variant cover by Franco!
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 9:58am CST
Based on the synopsis, I'm guessing Prime and the Junkions do not share technology, meaning poor Sideswipe stays comatose.
I'm also guessing Windblade must be stasis locked/comatose if Starscream must resort to Chromia. Though how she can save him is anyone's guess
Posted by Va'al on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:00am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I'm also guessing Windblade must be stasis locked/comatose if Starscream must resort to Chromia. Though how she can save him is anyone's guess
Don't you love IDW scheduling?
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:06am CST
Va'al wrote:D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I'm also guessing Windblade must be stasis locked/comatose if Starscream must resort to Chromia. Though how she can save him is anyone's guess
Don't you love IDW scheduling?
Oh I adore it. To no end actually. Spoil a large spoiler well before the issue the spoiler is revealed in comes out. Why not?
In recent years, they've only spoiled Bee's death, the Cybertronian identity of Blackrock, some revolution stuff. Anything I'm missing?
Posted by ricemazter on January 25th, 2017 @ 11:14am CST
Posted by Randomhero on January 25th, 2017 @ 11:25am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Va'al wrote:D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I'm also guessing Windblade must be stasis locked/comatose if Starscream must resort to Chromia. Though how she can save him is anyone's guess
Don't you love IDW scheduling?
Oh I adore it. To no end actually. Spoil a large spoiler well before the issue the spoiler is revealed in comes out. Why not?
In recent years, they've only spoiled Bee's death, the Cybertronian identity of Blackrock, some revolution stuff. Anything I'm missing?
Hey if you wanna read solicits for comics 4 months before release during big stories you can't get mad something or the over all outcome is spoiled. I know plenty of people who avoid these announcements for that very reason.
Posted by Va'al on January 25th, 2017 @ 11:28am CST
Randomhero wrote:D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Va'al wrote:D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I'm also guessing Windblade must be stasis locked/comatose if Starscream must resort to Chromia. Though how she can save him is anyone's guess
Don't you love IDW scheduling?
Oh I adore it. To no end actually. Spoil a large spoiler well before the issue the spoiler is revealed in comes out. Why not?
In recent years, they've only spoiled Bee's death, the Cybertronian identity of Blackrock, some revolution stuff. Anything I'm missing?
Hey if you wanna read solicits for comics 4 months before release during big stories you can't get mad something or the over all outcome is spoiled. I know plenty of people who avoid these announcements for that very reason.
It's one thing to have story arcs spoiled when they happen at the same time (yes, four months in advance). It's another when the arcs are so mixed up - due to the publisher's inability to stick to a schedule, not the creators' - that soliciting a book four months ahead of time spoils another book's run for the following six.
I mean, Optimus Prime #3 spoils the whole second arc of TAAO. Because it takes place after it, and they dropped all of the orbs in trying to time things.
Posted by Randomhero on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:12pm CST
Va'al wrote:Randomhero wrote:D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Va'al wrote:D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I'm also guessing Windblade must be stasis locked/comatose if Starscream must resort to Chromia. Though how she can save him is anyone's guess
Don't you love IDW scheduling?
Oh I adore it. To no end actually. Spoil a large spoiler well before the issue the spoiler is revealed in comes out. Why not?
In recent years, they've only spoiled Bee's death, the Cybertronian identity of Blackrock, some revolution stuff. Anything I'm missing?
Hey if you wanna read solicits for comics 4 months before release during big stories you can't get mad something or the over all outcome is spoiled. I know plenty of people who avoid these announcements for that very reason.
It's one thing to have story arcs spoiled when they happen at the same time (yes, four months in advance). It's another when the arcs are so mixed up - due to the publisher's inability to stick to a schedule, not the creators' - that soliciting a book four months ahead of time spoils another book's run for the following six.
I mean, Optimus Prime #3 spoils the whole second arc of TAAO. Because it takes place after it, and they dropped all of the orbs in trying to time things.
And that I do understand, I was surprised myself reading Optimus #3 but wasn't too surprised because let's be honest, we all knew how that story was going to end. We still don't know what happens with Elita but I wasn't expecting the Titans to win.
With solicits, I'm not antagonizing or picking on anyone specific but it's a total choice to look at what's coming 4 months the in advance. No one is forced to click on a news story.
That being said I am surprised to see Lost Ligjt #5 is still dealing with this functionalist story. I know I'm the only one who's gotten to read #2 but I was not expecting this to be a full 5-6 issue story. Even with just reading issue one I thought this was maybe 3-4 issue story arc like Roberts does.
Posted by Va'al on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:19pm CST
Randomhero wrote:With solicits, I'm not antagonizing or picking on anyone specific but it's a total choice to look at what's coming 4 months the in advance. No one is forced to click on a news story
(News staff kinda has to... )
Posted by Randomhero on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:55pm CST
Va'al wrote:Randomhero wrote:With solicits, I'm not antagonizing or picking on anyone specific but it's a total choice to look at what's coming 4 months the in advance. No one is forced to click on a news story
(News staff kinda has to... )
Is that not an option too though? Can't someone whose invested say "hey I'm really into this stuff can someone else do the news on the comics because I don't want it ruined for me?"
I'll admit I am someone who doesn't care about spoilers. Reading spoilers do nothing for me. I am legitimately someone who reads movie summaries on Wikipedia when the movies come out because I don't care. I even read the comic summaries on tfwiki before I get the comics if I can't pick them up.