Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

Friday, December 30th, 2016 12:54PM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 897

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Via another surprising choice for a reveal, we have the IDW Publishing Transformers Optimus Prime #2 full issue preview. The images come courtesy of comics website Comic Crusaders, and can be seen below - head back to Seibertron.com for our review once the book is out next week!

NEW CYBERTRON! A massive corkscrew-shaped space ship has drilled into Earth, bringing with it a surprising disruption to OPTIMUS PRIME’s plans. Meanwhile—ARCEE fields a dangerous offer that may be too good to resist!

Optimus Prime #2
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a & c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2
Credit(s): Comic Crusaders
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

Takara Tomy BUMBLEBEE Transformers Movie 2007 complete Concept Camaro Japan - Time Remaining: 23 days 11 hours 10 minutes 15 seconds
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS TITANS RETURN DELUXE CLASS WOLFWIRE ACTION FIGURE - Time Remaining: 25 days 23 hours 31 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers RESCUE BOTS SALVAGE Garbage Truck Vehicle Playskool Heroes - Time Remaining: 25 days 3 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds
Transformers G1 1984 HOOK IGA Plasticos (mexican) devastator mexico - Time Remaining: 24 days 2 hours 9 minutes 48 seconds
Takara Tomy MP-11NR RAMJET 2000 Limited Figure Transformers Masterpiece JAPAN - Time Remaining: 23 days 12 hours 42 minutes 49 seconds
New Transformers Animated TA-16 Soundwave PAINTED - Time Remaining: 23 days 13 hours 42 minutes 50 seconds
Transformers G1 1988 DARKWING incomplete powermaster hasbro dreadwing - Time Remaining: 24 days 5 hours 39 minutes 57 seconds
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-14C Clampdown 4904810842545 - Time Remaining: 23 days 13 hours 17 minutes 16 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

8,711 pages were recently viewed by 1,004 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02848 seconds and was viewed 163 times on Friday, December 30th 2016 1:55pm CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.