Full Preview of IDW Optimus Prime #2

NEW CYBERTRON! A massive corkscrew-shaped space ship has drilled into Earth, bringing with it a surprising disruption to OPTIMUS PRIME’s plans. Meanwhile—ARCEE fields a dangerous offer that may be too good to resist!



Optimus Prime #2

John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a & c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Via another surprising choice for a reveal, we have the IDW Publishing Transformers Optimus Prime #2 full issue preview. The images come courtesy of comics website Comic Crusaders , and can be seen below - head back to Seibertron.com for our review once the book is out next week!