Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB
Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 11:48PM CSTCategory: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al
Transformers: Titans Return
John Barber, James Roberts, Mairghread Scott (w) • Livio Ramondelli, Priscilla Tramontano (a) • Priscilla Tramontano (c)
Once he ruled CYBERTRON with a brutal (and literal) iron fist... left for dead four million years ago, SENTINEL PRIME is back. But in a world where STARSCREAM rules CYBERTRON, OPTIMUS PRIME has invaded Earth, and MEGATRON is an AUTOBOT—SENTINEL doesn’t like what he sees! Collects the Titans Return one-shot, Transformers #56–57, and Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #56–57.
TPB • FC • $19.99 • 120 pages • ISBN: 978-1-63140-821-2
Bullet points:
“The Transformers: Titans Return is perfect to get readers of all kinds hooked.” –Major Spoilers