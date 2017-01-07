Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 11:48PM CST

10,731

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Transformers: Titans Return

John Barber, James Roberts, Mairghread Scott (w) • Livio Ramondelli, Priscilla Tramontano (a) • Priscilla Tramontano (c)

Once he ruled CYBERTRON with a brutal (and literal) iron fist... left for dead four million years ago, SENTINEL PRIME is back. But in a world where STARSCREAM rules CYBERTRON, OPTIMUS PRIME has invaded Earth, and MEGATRON is an AUTOBOT—SENTINEL doesn’t like what he sees! Collects the Titans Return one-shot, Transformers #56–57, and Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #56–57.

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 120 pages • ISBN: 978-1-63140-821-2



Bullet points:

“The Transformers: Titans Return is perfect to get readers of all kinds hooked.” –Major Spoilers

Credit(s): IDW

Before we bring you more new news for the IDW Publishing comics, we have a reminder-cum-preview of the trade collection of the Titans Return issues, featuring the one-shot, the two The Transformers numbers, and the two More Than Meets the Eye ones! To get your fill of Headmasters, space racists, Prowl washing dishes, and more dead Titans, head to your comic retailer today.