Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 11:48PM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 10,731

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Before we bring you more new news for the IDW Publishing comics, we have a reminder-cum-preview of the trade collection of the Titans Return issues, featuring the one-shot, the two The Transformers numbers, and the two More Than Meets the Eye ones! To get your fill of Headmasters, space racists, Prowl washing dishes, and more dead Titans, head to your comic retailer today.

Transformers: Titans Return
John Barber, James Roberts, Mairghread Scott (w) • Livio Ramondelli, Priscilla Tramontano (a) • Priscilla Tramontano (c)
Once he ruled CYBERTRON with a brutal (and literal) iron fist... left for dead four million years ago, SENTINEL PRIME is back. But in a world where STARSCREAM rules CYBERTRON, OPTIMUS PRIME has invaded Earth, and MEGATRON is an AUTOBOT—SENTINEL doesn’t like what he sees! Collects the Titans Return one-shot, Transformers #56–57, and Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #56–57.
TPB • FC • $19.99 • 120 pages • ISBN: 978-1-63140-821-2

Bullet points:
“The Transformers: Titans Return is perfect to get readers of all kinds hooked.” –Major Spoilers


Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Titans Return TPB
Credit(s): IDW
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

transformers collectors club fisitron - Time Remaining: 5 days 4 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS COLLECTORS CLUB Jackpot TFCC Timelines Sealed Autobot Decepticon - Time Remaining: 6 days 5 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club TFCC 1.0 Scourge Nemesis Prime MIB UNUSED - Time Remaining: 6 days 6 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds
Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

19,988 pages were recently viewed by 602 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02486 seconds and was viewed 5 times on Thursday, January 19th 2017 10:35am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.