Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Lost Light #2

Saturday, January 28th, 2017 2:53PM CST

1,821

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

[quote]15) What's so interesting about peace time? It's been done already. G1 season 3 ended the war, and it wasn't that great then either.



14) Worst version of Rodimus ever. He doesn't have the maturity or the strength to be Rodimus Prime. He's too girly looking and immature to even be Hot Rod.



13) Transformers is not all about Grimlock and Starscream, but it's not all about Tailgate and Brainstorm either. 5 years worth of Roberts relentlessly focusing on the same characters = Stale.



12) Chromedome and Rewind = canon slashfic.



11) Hated Whirl ever since my parents got him for me with a bunch of cooler TFs like Grapple and Hoist for Christmas '85. I would have preferred getting 2 Hoists instead of them wasting money on Whirl. Just a stupid looking cornball character. Doesn't even look like a real Transformer.



10) Roberts couldn't get Bluestreak, so he re-purposed Swerve into Bluestreak and threw his tech specs out the window. Swerve is a Bluestreak KO.



9) MTMTE turned Ultra Magnus into a fraud.



Eight (keeps coming out as an emoji so i have to spell it) We didn't get enough of Overlord.



7) We didn't get enough of the Scavengers either.



6) Characters are too chatty.



5) Milne's alt-modes are the worst.



4) I don't like how IDW handled Shockwave at all.



3) Can't decide now if it's Milne's alt-modes that are the worst, or if it's Roberts world building.



2) DJD. Worst conclusion ever.



1) Megatron's redemption. So a guy murders your friends and acquaintances over a period of several years, and then one day you decide to go on a cruise with him? Does that make sense?[/quote]



Your comment tilted me so much, I made an account just to refute all of your arguments.



15) Because the War's over. Unless you want a hard reboot of the entire continuity or Starscream/Megs to flip out and start killing people again.



14) That's just your opinion. Personally, I think it's enticing and unique to have a character who's so obviously flawed and unfit to rule in a position of such power. As for "girly"... if you're talking about his slender physique, remember that he turns into a sports car. Of course he will be sleek. It's just the way Nick Roche drew him, and the way he's gonna stay.



13) Then read Robots in Disguise/Transformers vol 2/Optimus Prime. That's why we have two options.



12) The Lost Light has a crew of 200+. There are two known pairs of Conjunx Endurae - Chromedome-Rewind and Cyclonus-Tailgate. This means less than 2% of the crew are Conjunx Endurae, and this isn't counting all of the members that have died, departed, or joined somewhere along the line.



11) That's your problem.



10) Like the other guy mentioned, Bluestreak still exists and he's still Bluestreak. Robers took a mediocre and obscure G1 character and turned him into a lovable key part of the mainstram TF cast. How you see that as a problem is beyond me.



9) Nope. G1 Magnus lives on in the original IDW Ultra Magnus. In fact, it was more of an upgrade than a downgrade. G1 Magnus completely screwed up his job of being the next Prime in TF: The Movie and got blown up in one shot. Roberts turned a mediocre character into a righteous justice-bringer.



Eight) Overlord was one of the most destructive things that happened in MTMTE, and he just keeps coming back even after everyone thinks he's dead. If anything there's too much of Overlord. And he'll be back.



7) They're side characters. MTMTE doesn't revolve around them - maybe a standalone comic series about them would be nice, but Hasbro/IDW probably wouldn't consider that a profitable move.



6) That's just the way the comic is, and the majority of the readers love it. Again, if you don't like it, go read RiD/TFv2/OP instead.



5) Personally, I love them. That's just your opinion, and it's an unsupported and trashy one at that.



4) Again, opinion. I think they made him righteously terrifying. Infinitely better than the G1 Shockwave.



3) Your opinions are killing me. Both Milne's art and Roberts's writing have so much work put into them and are beloved by so many fans.



2) I think their conclusion was fittingly ironic. They took such pleasure in giving their victims slow and painful deaths, and the way Megatron took them out just added insult to injury.



1) You're acting like everyone was completely okay with Megatron's so-called "redemption". Rodimus hated it, the majority of the crew hated it (and tried to kill him) - literally no one was pleased about it. The only reason he wasn't incarcerated/executed was because he tricked everyone with the Luna 2 maneuver.



TL;DR - go read the Optimus Prime (the other Transformers ongoing comic) instead.