Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

A wave of undead TITANS has touched down on CYBERTRON! Even with the help of the massive METROPLEX, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM can only hold them off for so long. They need help from Elita-1—and they’re going to get it whether she agrees or not. The fate of CYBERTRON depends on it!



· TITANS RETURNS continues—but can our heroes survive?!



· Despite their differences, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM team up… for the sake of CYBERTRON’s survival!



· Variant cover by Zoner!

Credit(s): IDW

Coming out of a field so left it's almost out of frame, site Adventures in Poor Taste have broken the seal of the preview showing for the upcoming Till All Are One #6 - out next week from IDW Publishing. You can check out some watermark-free images of the pages below, and come back for the review after its release!