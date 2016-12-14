Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

A wave of undead TITANS has touched down on CYBERTRON! Even with the help of the massive METROPLEX, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM can only hold them off for so long. They need help from Elita-1—and they’re going to get it whether she agrees or not. The fate of CYBERTRON depends on it!



Bullet points:

· TITANS RETURNS continues—but can our heroes survive?!



· Despite their differences, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM team up… for the sake of CYBERTRON’s survival!



· Variant cover by Zoner!