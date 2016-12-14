Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 1:55PM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 3,202

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Coming out of a field so left it's almost out of frame, site Adventures in Poor Taste have broken the seal of the preview showing for the upcoming Till All Are One #6 - out next week from IDW Publishing. You can check out some watermark-free images of the pages below, and come back for the review after its release!

A wave of undead TITANS has touched down on CYBERTRON! Even with the help of the massive METROPLEX, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM can only hold them off for so long. They need help from Elita-1—and they’re going to get it whether she agrees or not. The fate of CYBERTRON depends on it!

Bullet points:
· TITANS RETURNS continues—but can our heroes survive?!

· Despite their differences, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM team up… for the sake of CYBERTRON’s survival!

· Variant cover by Zoner!


Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6

Transformers News: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
Credit(s): IDW
Re: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6 (1848475)
Posted by Bounti76 on December 22nd, 2016 @ 4:11pm CST
This looks like an exciting story. I really hope TAAO #9 missing from March solicits was an oversight. I'd hate to see this series end when it's the better of the three ongoings so far.
Re: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6 (1848482)
Posted by Aru on December 22nd, 2016 @ 4:41pm CST
Is anybody else kind of creeped out by this cover? It's kind of off putting. I will without a doubt be picking up this book of course, but not this particular cover. Seriously is it just me?
Re: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6 (1848484)
Posted by SynchroBunny on December 22nd, 2016 @ 4:58pm CST
Excited as usual for the next issue.

But didn't Vanquish get decapitated in the Drift series?
Re: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6 (1848486)
Posted by Kurona on December 22nd, 2016 @ 5:18pm CST
SynchroBunny wrote:Excited as usual for the next issue.

But didn't Vanquish get decapitated in the Drift series?

There's two different Vanquishes in this universe; one's a Divisiun-born neutral, the other's a Cybertron-born Decepticon. The two writers just didn't realise the other was using the same character, basically.
Re: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6 (1848488)
Posted by padfoo on December 22nd, 2016 @ 5:56pm CST
Aru wrote:Is anybody else kind of creeped out by this cover? It's kind of off putting. I will without a doubt be picking up this book of course, but not this particular cover. Seriously is it just me?


If you are refering to the Windblade cover then yes, very!
Re: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6 (1848489)
Posted by Aru on December 22nd, 2016 @ 6:02pm CST
padfoo wrote:
Aru wrote:Is anybody else kind of creeped out by this cover? It's kind of off putting. I will without a doubt be picking up this book of course, but not this particular cover. Seriously is it just me?


If you are refering to the Windblade cover then yes, very!

Yeah that one and ok good so it isn't just me then.
Re: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6 (1848490)
Posted by griftimus prime on December 22nd, 2016 @ 6:05pm CST
Aru wrote:Is anybody else kind of creeped out by this cover? It's kind of off putting. I will without a doubt be picking up this book of course, but not this particular cover. Seriously is it just me?
it is everything wrong with windblade. the character should not exist. and it takes just one look at that image to tell how wrong it is.
Re: Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6 (1848492)
Posted by Kurona on December 22nd, 2016 @ 6:34pm CST
Yeaaah, that cover is uh... hm. Not something I enjoy.

