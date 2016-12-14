Full Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #6
Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 1:55PM CSTCategory: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 3,202
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
A wave of undead TITANS has touched down on CYBERTRON! Even with the help of the massive METROPLEX, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM can only hold them off for so long. They need help from Elita-1—and they’re going to get it whether she agrees or not. The fate of CYBERTRON depends on it!
Bullet points:
· TITANS RETURNS continues—but can our heroes survive?!
· Despite their differences, WINDBLADE and STARSCREAM team up… for the sake of CYBERTRON’s survival!
· Variant cover by Zoner!
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
BBTS.com Sponsor News: Transformers Diamond Select, Venom, Deathstroke, Game of Thrones, Aliens, TWD, Final Fantasy & More!Posted 17 hours ago
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 BrainstormPosted 1 day ago
Posted by Bounti76 on December 22nd, 2016 @ 4:11pm CST
Posted by Aru on December 22nd, 2016 @ 4:41pm CST
Posted by SynchroBunny on December 22nd, 2016 @ 4:58pm CST
But didn't Vanquish get decapitated in the Drift series?
Posted by Kurona on December 22nd, 2016 @ 5:18pm CST
SynchroBunny wrote:Excited as usual for the next issue.
But didn't Vanquish get decapitated in the Drift series?
There's two different Vanquishes in this universe; one's a Divisiun-born neutral, the other's a Cybertron-born Decepticon. The two writers just didn't realise the other was using the same character, basically.
Posted by padfoo on December 22nd, 2016 @ 5:56pm CST
Aru wrote:Is anybody else kind of creeped out by this cover? It's kind of off putting. I will without a doubt be picking up this book of course, but not this particular cover. Seriously is it just me?
If you are refering to the Windblade cover then yes, very!
Posted by Aru on December 22nd, 2016 @ 6:02pm CST
padfoo wrote:Aru wrote:Is anybody else kind of creeped out by this cover? It's kind of off putting. I will without a doubt be picking up this book of course, but not this particular cover. Seriously is it just me?
If you are refering to the Windblade cover then yes, very!
Yeah that one and ok good so it isn't just me then.
Posted by griftimus prime on December 22nd, 2016 @ 6:05pm CST
Aru wrote:Is anybody else kind of creeped out by this cover? It's kind of off putting. I will without a doubt be picking up this book of course, but not this particular cover. Seriously is it just me?it is everything wrong with windblade. the character should not exist. and it takes just one look at that image to tell how wrong it is.