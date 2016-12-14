Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Furman, Baskerville, Anderson, Bove, Sullivan Attending Transformers: The Definitive G1 Collection Signing at Orbital Comics, London (UK)

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 9:49AM CST

London-based Orbital Comics will be holding another signing session with Transformers comics creators, this time to celebrate the full launch of the Hachette Partworks Definitive G1 collection, as reported previously! The guests for the event on Saturday 14th January are Simon Furman, Stephen Baskerville, Jeff Anderson, Lee Sullivan and John-Paul Bove - check out more info below!

To celebrate the launch of Transformers The Definitive G1 Collection from Hachette Partworks, Orbital Comics is pleased to welcome creators from the original Marvel UK Transformers title to the store.

Joining us on Saturday 14th January 2017, from 2-4pm, will be creators Simon Furman, Jeff Anderson, Stephen Baskerville, Lee Sullivan and John-Paul Bove.

We will have copies of the first 3 releases available, which feature classic stories like Target 2006 and The Primal Scream. Hachette Partworks will also be on hand to take subscriptions to the series.

This is the perfect way to start a Transformers comic collection, or the chance to relive favourite childhood stories with the people that created them, don’t miss out!


Credit(s): Orbital Comics
