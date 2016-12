G2 Bruticus Found at Ross for $34.99

Monday, December 19th, 2016 8:24PM CST

11,617

Bounti76

Fruticus

Credit(s): Bounti76@seibertron, Ross

Fellow Seibertronianhas dropped in to let us know that G2Bruticus has found his way to Ross as well, and this time for the astounding low price of $34.99! With all the Combiner Wars sets now ending up on the shelves of Ross for very cheap prices, it is the perfect time to go hunting and get yourself a giant box set! So grab your wallet and/or purse, start up that car, and Rock and Roll Out!