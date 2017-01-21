Group Shot of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmasters

Late so late.My Legends Ginrai etc just got freed from customs.One word. Wow! Imagine the original inspirationinto thisorClose eh?Anyways what all's been said.1. Great design. Helmeted form is badass! Mini head is to disproportionate but then again, the original had an oversized head.2. Cool metallic plastics3. Great paint apps and redesign4. Awesome recreation of the anime character5. Better than sliced bread6. Sucky feet transform design. Nope, I am not complaining of the design "design" but how to keep the feet steady. There are no ratchets or friction to keep it in place. Or maybe the minute friction (whatever is there) and positioned with his feet spread out does keep the figure steady.......sort of (maybe the omission of the feature was to compensate for the eventual Godbomber release.)7. His weapon could have had a combine mode. The hollow halves can be a bit of an eyesore.Soundwave? Another great copy from the Broadcast mold.Though in my version, the paint apps on "Soundblaster's" visor was a bit off mark.I like the metallic lighter blue flake plastics compared to the Hb one but that's just me. Ravage and Condor were, well a bit meh (I wasn't expecting much from them though given the limitations of their transform mode). The repainted weapon from Broadcast I give an A- for effort. Wished it was like his original to differentiate them from Broadcast's.And this:I know Takara was like trying to go for the anime look but they could have colored the entire part and none would be the wiser unless you are an OCD fan to notice the difference.