Group Shot of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-EX Headmasters
Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 5:19PM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 10,474
Posted by Sabrblade on January 24th, 2017 @ 6:56pm CST
So in a way, this release of the Hasbro head for Takara's Chromedome gives people an even more Shadowplay-accurate Chromedome than Hasbro's Chromedome does by itself.
Posted by MagicDeath on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:54pm CST
I think the same could be said for a toy-accurate Hardhead.
Or if you want a big-footed Flywheels (I'm sure that there's another way for that, though)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:58pm CST
Posted by fenrir72 on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:09pm CST
SW's SilverHammer wrote:Does anyone think there's a possibility that if Takara does Lightfoot, they'll throw a curveball and deco the figure like MTMTE getaway?
I hope Takara goes the route of what they did with Computicon. Change/modify Scattershot, Strafe and the Lightspeed base vehicle. The Hb Getaway one is just plain lazy.
Posted by Wolfman Jake on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:01am CST
I hope we at least get a few more holes filled too, like a Legends Eject repaint, Legends Buzzsaw, Rumble, and Frenzy, and some of the other recent Hasbro Legends releases like Brawn, Gnaw, and Kickback (thought I could see them being relegated to the Adventure line instead, like Powerglide, Cosmos, and the other two Insecticons were). It'll be a shame if Takara just skips to the new mold stuff, like Hot Rod, Kup, and Sixshot.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:17am CST
I did notice that TakaraTomy seemingly is leaving the 2017 (aka wave 3) toys alone for now: all upcoming releases, sans Godbomber, are from the 2016 part of Titans Return. With the Headmaster set "filling in the gaps" by giving TM Brawn, Clobber and Skytread Japanese counterparts (their vehicles have been released before), the only two toys without one are Stripes/Steeljaw and Rumble. Considering they're pretools and have no 2016 Titan Masters left to be paired up with (except maybe Sovereign and Orion Pax-faced Apex if they're bold) I don't see them being released in the short run.
Posted by Emerje on January 25th, 2017 @ 4:16am CST
Wolfman Jake wrote:and some of the other recent Hasbro Legends releases like Brawn, Gnaw, and Kickback (thought I could see them being relegated to the Adventure line instead, like Powerglide, Cosmos, and the other two Insecticons were).
Too bad they haven't announced any 2017 Adventures figures yet. I have a feeling Takara Tomy's big focus this year is going to be on movie toys and MPs.
Just look at the numbers announced between now and June:
Movie - 11 repaints
MP - 11 (6 new, 5 re-releases)
Legends - 3 (plus the exclusive head set)
Unite Warriors - 2
e-Hobby - 1
Adventures - 0
Emerje
Posted by fenrir72 on January 25th, 2017 @ 10:37am CST
My Legends Ginrai etc just got freed from customs.
One word. Wow! Imagine the original inspiration
into this
or
Close eh?
Anyways what all's been said.
1. Great design. Helmeted form is badass! Mini head is to disproportionate but then again, the original had an oversized head.
2. Cool metallic plastics
3. Great paint apps and redesign
4. Awesome recreation of the anime character
5. Better than sliced bread
6. Sucky feet transform design. Nope, I am not complaining of the design "design" but how to keep the feet steady. There are no ratchets or friction to keep it in place. Or maybe the minute friction (whatever is there) and positioned with his feet spread out does keep the figure steady.......sort of (maybe the omission of the feature was to compensate for the eventual Godbomber release.)
7. His weapon could have had a combine mode. The hollow halves can be a bit of an eyesore.
Soundwave? Another great copy from the Broadcast mold.Though in my version, the paint apps on "Soundblaster's" visor was a bit off mark.
I like the metallic lighter blue flake plastics compared to the Hb one but that's just me. Ravage and Condor were, well a bit meh (I wasn't expecting much from them though given the limitations of their transform mode). The repainted weapon from Broadcast I give an A- for effort. Wished it was like his original to differentiate them from Broadcast's.
And this:
I know Takara was like trying to go for the anime look but they could have colored the entire part and none would be the wiser unless you are an OCD fan to notice the difference.
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:14pm CST
Something looks off there
Posted by Wolfman Jake on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:15pm CST
Takara Legends Ravage came out a bit basic and plain looking because he's almost entirely black plastic. That's a weird choice for Takara, since they're so good about screen accuracy, usually. I bought a Hasbro TR Ravage and swapped the lower legs around between it and the Takara Legends version. He looks a LOT better now. I didn't simply just go with the Hasbro version, btw, because it has some gray plastic in parts that it shouldn't and I like Takara's "retro" stickers for the tablet mode much better. Now, I've got a nice Legends version of Ravage with gray lower legs and black paws. He's almost perfect now, except for the fact that his hind thighs should be gray too, and he's still a tablecat. I can take some pictures when I get home from work if anyone is interested.
Posted by Cobotron on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:34pm CST
Posted by Overcracker on January 25th, 2017 @ 12:45pm CST
Yea he's pretty cool. His rifles do combine, just not in a way that works for im. They tab in sideways to form a gun emplacement that pegs in sideways, so not very useful for him.
But I can do this with him and that is very very cool:
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:51pm CST
http://www.robotkingdom.com/lgexheadmaster.html
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:25pm CST