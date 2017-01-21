Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine Series

Transformers News: Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine Series

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 4:10AM CST

Categories: Rumors, Company News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 7,226

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Though Hasbro is not participating, as we knew, at Toy Fair UK 2017, there is a new article about the company and its franchises in the latest issue of Licensing Magazine (which you can view in full here). What we find inside are a number of licensed products for My Little Pony, Nerf and obviously Transformers for the upcoming year, from schoolwear to stationery, to easter eggs and books - but of particular interest is a new Panini-released bi-monthly comic featuring a new scenario not far from what we've heard about the next season of Robots in Disguise. Some speculation, however, might point towards a The Last Knight setting too, given that we are in a movie year again, and it would be odd not to have that publicity tie-in. So, some potential spoilers in the article below, and a short transcript beneath it!

Transformers News: Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics MagaziSeries

Transformers News: Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics MagaziSeries


The robots return to newsstands with stories that are set after the war between Autobots and Decepticon. The giant robots have left the earth and have returned to Cybertron, where they must reconstruct society that had been divided by thousands of years of conflict... from June 2017, the magazine will be available every two months in comic book stores and bookshops.
Credit(s): Licensing Magazine
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine Series (1853651)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 22nd, 2017 @ 4:46am CST
Every two months? Man, I miss getting a Marvel Transformers comic EVERY SATURDAY MORNING! Will lkely buy it if's Last Knight. I enjoyed most of the movieverse strips in the Titan Publishing magazine over the years.
Re: Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine Series (1853710)
Posted by Prime Nova on January 22nd, 2017 @ 1:22pm CST
The news yesterday reported this was a new Panini comic following the ones they have been producing since 2007 based on the Movies. But Panini UK don't make any movie comics - that was made by Titan UK. Panini gave up with Armada #9 which they never stated at all that it was cancelled anywhere.

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,999 pages were recently viewed by 535 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03729 seconds and was viewed 4 times on Monday, January 23rd 2017 4:56am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.