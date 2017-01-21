Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine Series
Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 4:10AM CSTCategories: Rumors, Company News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 7,226
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
The robots return to newsstands with stories that are set after the war between Autobots and Decepticon. The giant robots have left the earth and have returned to Cybertron, where they must reconstruct society that had been divided by thousands of years of conflict... from June 2017, the magazine will be available every two months in comic book stores and bookshops.
Most Popular Transformers News
Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with Stuntwing22,529 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Best Deal Yet for Titans Return Fortress Maximus and Masterpiece Bumblebee at Toysrus CanadaPosted 6 hours ago
Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine SeriesPosted 1 day ago
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 22nd, 2017 @ 4:46am CST
Posted by Prime Nova on January 22nd, 2017 @ 1:22pm CST