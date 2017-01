Hasbro Franchises Spotlight in Licensing Magazine, Featuring New UK Transformers Comics Magazine Series

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 4:10AM CST

7,226

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

The robots return to newsstands with stories that are set after the war between Autobots and Decepticon. The giant robots have left the earth and have returned to Cybertron, where they must reconstruct society that had been divided by thousands of years of conflict... from June 2017, the magazine will be available every two months in comic book stores and bookshops.

Credit(s): Licensing Magazine

Though Hasbro is not participating, as we knew, at Toy Fair UK 2017, there is a new article about the company and its franchises in the latest issue of Licensing Magazine (which you can view in full here ). What we find inside are a number of licensed products for My Little Pony, Nerf and obviously Transformers for the upcoming year, from schoolwear to stationery, to easter eggs and books - but of particular interest is a new Panini-released bi-monthly comic featuring a new scenario not far from what we've heard about the next season of Robots in Disguise. Some speculation, however, might point towards a The Last Knight setting too, given that we are in a movie year again, and it would be odd not to have that publicity tie-in. So, some potential spoilers in the article below, and a short transcript beneath it!