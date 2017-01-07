Hasbro Pulse Press Release on Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee

3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE BUMBLEBEE MASTERPIECE FIGURE



The news has broken, and the excitement is spilling out in waves. The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure will soon be available, and we assume you—the fans, collectors, and more—have some questions. As a preemptive strike, here are 3 things to know about this monumental action figure!



So…when exactly CAN we get it? And what will it cost me?



Short answer: Soon! Longer answer: The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure was created for ages 8 and up, and is slated for release in summer 2017. It has an MSRP of $79.99.



Is this modeled after the TF 5 Bumblebee, an earlier incarnation, or something different all together?



This Masterpiece Bumblebee figure is based on the first Transformers live action movie using some die-cast parts to commemorate the film’s 10th anniversary . .



Timeout. Does it convert?



Does it ever! Much like in the first Transformers live action movie, Bumblebee converts from his dynamic, Autobot scout form into a 2006 Chevy Camaro concept car. The figure also has a whopping 33 points of articulation, making it a collectable, and versatile figure. The design premise allows fans to articulate the figure into all sorts of movie-accurate poses!