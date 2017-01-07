Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Hasbro Pulse Press Release on Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee

Friday, January 13th, 2017 2:30PM CST

Categories: Live Action Movie News, Toy News, Press Releases
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 665

Hasbro Pulse has released some information about the upcoming Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee figure! The press release contains mostly information that we knew about previously, but is still here to give you a little more in-depth information on the upcoming Masterpiece. Read up on the release below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE BUMBLEBEE MASTERPIECE FIGURE

The news has broken, and the excitement is spilling out in waves. The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure will soon be available, and we assume you—the fans, collectors, and more—have some questions. As a preemptive strike, here are 3 things to know about this monumental action figure!

So…when exactly CAN we get it? And what will it cost me?

Short answer: Soon! Longer answer: The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure was created for ages 8 and up, and is slated for release in summer 2017. It has an MSRP of $79.99.

Is this modeled after the TF 5 Bumblebee, an earlier incarnation, or something different all together?

This Masterpiece Bumblebee figure is based on the first Transformers live action movie using some die-cast parts to commemorate the film’s 10th anniversary . .

Timeout. Does it convert?

Does it ever! Much like in the first Transformers live action movie, Bumblebee converts from his dynamic, Autobot scout form into a 2006 Chevy Camaro concept car. The figure also has a whopping 33 points of articulation, making it a collectable, and versatile figure. The design premise allows fans to articulate the figure into all sorts of movie-accurate poses!

Credit(s): Hasbro Pulse
Re: Hasbro Pulse Press Release on Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee (1852273)
Posted by Kurona on January 13th, 2017 @ 2:51pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Short answer: Soon! Longer answer: The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure was created for ages 8 and up, and is slated for release in summer 2017. It has an MSRP of $79.99.

This bit makes me laugh. Yes, that's right, give your $80 Masterpiece figure to your 8 year old.
Re: Hasbro Pulse Press Release on Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee (1852275)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 13th, 2017 @ 3:00pm CST
I'm still really stoked for an MP Bumblebee. I will get this thing, That is fact.

Although, seeing as how he is based on his first movie body, I imagine that means Prime will also be based on his first movie self, either as another release of the RotF leader or as a new figure similar to it. If that happens, no thanks, I'm good. I still want a really good knight Prime, but if it is his first movie self, at least it definitely saves me some money for a potential really good Barricade (if that is him)
Re: Hasbro Pulse Press Release on Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee (1852276)
Posted by william-james88 on January 13th, 2017 @ 3:01pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I'm still really stoked for an MP Bumblebee. I will get this thing, That is fact.

Although, seeing as how he is based on his first movie body

... in bot mode only. For some reason, they didnt give him the right car mode.

