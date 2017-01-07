Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Hasbro Studios and Playster Streaming Service Agreement

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 5:21PM CST

In more Hasbro Studios news today, we have a press release from the past week which announced the partnership between the media branch of Hasbro and streaming service Playster - Canadian, but soon to expand to the US - and their new available programming, which includes 'Transformers animated series'. We believe this to mean the two recent shows of Robots in Disguise and Rescue Bots, and not 2008's Animated. Check out more info below!

MONTREAL: A number of Hasbro Studios’ animated and live-action titles for kids between the ages of 3 and 12 are now available on the multimedia streaming service Playster.

The agreement includes the Transformers animated series, Kaijudo, Clue and a variety of G.I. Joe titles. “Making Playster a family-friendly platform that offers great content for every single member of the family has always been one of our top priorities,” said Philip Keezer, the CEO of Playster. “Working with Hasbro Studios will help ensure that our library is suitable for even the youngest entertainment buffs.”

Playster offers unlimited access to millions of songs, books, audiobooks, comics, television shows, movies and games for a monthly fee. The new service is available via iOS and Android apps, as well as through any web browser.
Credit(s): Worldscreeen
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Hasbro Studios and Playster Streaming Service Agreement (1852174)
Posted by TulioDude on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:11pm CST
Is these one of those services that compete with NEtflix?
Re: Hasbro Studios and Playster Streaming Service Agreement (1852177)
Posted by Va'al on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:53pm CST
TulioDude wrote:Is these one of those services that compete with NEtflix?


Most probably so, yes.
Re: Hasbro Studios and Playster Streaming Service Agreement (1852241)
Posted by Kyleor on January 13th, 2017 @ 10:15am CST
Plot twist: The 'Transformers animated series' is just Machinima and clips from episodes of RiD 2015.

