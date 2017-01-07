Hasbro Studios and Playster Streaming Service Agreement

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 5:21PM CST

MONTREAL: A number of Hasbro Studios’ animated and live-action titles for kids between the ages of 3 and 12 are now available on the multimedia streaming service Playster.



The agreement includes the Transformers animated series, Kaijudo, Clue and a variety of G.I. Joe titles. “Making Playster a family-friendly platform that offers great content for every single member of the family has always been one of our top priorities,” said Philip Keezer, the CEO of Playster. “Working with Hasbro Studios will help ensure that our library is suitable for even the youngest entertainment buffs.”



Playster offers unlimited access to millions of songs, books, audiobooks, comics, television shows, movies and games for a monthly fee. The new service is available via iOS and Android apps, as well as through any web browser.

