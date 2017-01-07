Hasbro Studios and Playster Streaming Service Agreement
Thursday, January 12th, 2017 5:21PM CSTCategories: Cartoon News, Press Releases, Company News, Digital Media News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 5,192
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
MONTREAL: A number of Hasbro Studios’ animated and live-action titles for kids between the ages of 3 and 12 are now available on the multimedia streaming service Playster.
The agreement includes the Transformers animated series, Kaijudo, Clue and a variety of G.I. Joe titles. “Making Playster a family-friendly platform that offers great content for every single member of the family has always been one of our top priorities,” said Philip Keezer, the CEO of Playster. “Working with Hasbro Studios will help ensure that our library is suitable for even the youngest entertainment buffs.”
Playster offers unlimited access to millions of songs, books, audiobooks, comics, television shows, movies and games for a monthly fee. The new service is available via iOS and Android apps, as well as through any web browser.
Most Popular Transformers News
Leader Class Transformers: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Masterpiece38,515 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue TeamPosted 22 hours ago
Posted by TulioDude on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:11pm CST
Posted by Va'al on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:53pm CST
TulioDude wrote:Is these one of those services that compete with NEtflix?
Most probably so, yes.