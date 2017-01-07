Hasbro Studios to Attend NATPE Miami 2017

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 5:18PM CST

MIAMI: Two My Little Pony titles lead the slate that Hasbro Studios brings to the market: My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic and My Little Pony: Equestria Girls.



The company is also promoting Transformers: Robots in Disguise. “All three series continue to achieve high ratings throughout the [LatAm] region and will premiere new content in 2017,” says Gustavo Gomez, Hasbro Studios’ sales director for Latin America and Iberia. “The My Little Pony and Transformers franchises continue to appeal to audiences thanks to their multi-generational fan bases, compelling stories and rich characters.”



“[This] will be a banner year for both brands thanks to major motion pictures that we feel will broaden their audiences even further,” he continues. The upcoming films are My Little Pony: The Movie and Transformers: The Last Knight.



Gomez adds: “Hasbro Studios’ mission is to use immersive, cross-platform storytelling to bring Hasbro’s most iconic brands to kids and families.”

Credit(s): NATPE, Hasbro Studios

