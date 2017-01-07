Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd
There will be three stages, with the first (Contenders Selection) opening on the 23rd, then revealed on the 27th (Contenders Unveil), and then a final round opening on February 1st. Check out some screenshots below, and the poster for the campaign!
Posted by Kurona on January 18th, 2017 @ 5:52pm CST
Posted by TyrannosaurTJ on January 18th, 2017 @ 6:19pm CST
Posted by TulioDude on January 18th, 2017 @ 6:40pm CST
Posted by ScottyP on January 18th, 2017 @ 7:39pm CST
TulioDude wrote:Does this mean the end of Leader Starscream in comics?I'm going to be really surprised if this is comics related, mostly because of Hound, tbh.
Kurona wrote:Don't know why I didn't comment on this before, but does anyone find Megatron's helmet design... rather odd? Everyone else has their standard head designs, but Megatron doesn't exactly match any pre-existing G1 Megatron head design.Yeah because it's Beast Wars Megatron
Posted by OptimalOptimus2 on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:03pm CST
TyrannosaurTJ wrote:*points to sig* Yeah. That's who I'm voting for. Megatron all the way. Everybody else (except maybe Shockwave) is nope.
What do you mean vote for Megatron? Aren't we supposed to vote for a new Prime?
Posted by Autobot N on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:04pm CST
TyrannosaurTJ wrote:*points to sig* Yeah. That's who I'm voting for.Clarity of thought before rashness of action.
Posted by Beyonder on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:30pm CST
Posted by Wolfman Jake on January 18th, 2017 @ 9:03pm CST
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 18th, 2017 @ 9:05pm CST
Posted by Deadput on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:21pm CST
Beyonder wrote:Cybertron is in grave danger. This is our darkest hour. We need somebody absolutely dependable! I know! Let's vote for somebody UNKNOWN! And evil! Because that completely makes sense!
That's exactly the problem with having Decepticons on this list it's not the fact that their evil since we have had evil Primes before but it's the fact that an already evil character ascends to being a Prime while still evil and probably does not change his morals afterwards.
While we have had characters like Sentinel and Nova who sometimes becomes evil they at least started out good or not outright evil but became evil after they became a Prime not before.
The corruption of a Prime is an interesting concept when it's not overused like in IDW where Optimus is somehow the purest thing since new born babies but it doesn't make sense that an evil character would ever be chosen as a Prime whether that be by the (un-corrupted) matrix of leadership or by the people.
The only reason it would make sense is if the Decepticon was only parading himself as a self proclaimed Prime which ruins any point of this contest.
I'm voting for Hound because in all honestly he is the only one who can benefit in fiction as a Prime where the other choices either don't make sense or would ruin them such as Ultra Magnus who is interesting without being a Prime.
Posted by Deadput on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:23pm CST
DestronMirage22 wrote:I'm conflicted. I love Shockwave, he's my favorite Transformers character ever. But I know that somebody like him or any of the other Decepticons don't deserve to become the next Prime; they're evil. But, any new toy of any of the options would be great, particularly Shockwave or Saber. I don't know who I'll pick.
You do realize that if they get picked they will likely get a new or changed design to fit into a Prime the only one I don't think would change is Star Saber and Optimus Primal
Posted by Burn on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:38pm CST
Posted by RobRobRobRobRob on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:08pm CST
Posted by Mugshot on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:10pm CST
Posted by RodimusRex on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:30pm CST
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:35pm CST
Deadput wrote:You do realize that if they get picked they will likely get a new or changed design to fit into a Prime the only one I don't think would change is Star Saber and Optimus Primal
I know. Just imagine: Shockwave....
WITH A TRAILER!!
Is your mind blown yet?
Posted by Cobotron on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:57pm CST
DestronMirage22 wrote: WITH A TRAILER!!
Wait ......... ..
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 19th, 2017 @ 12:59am CST
Has actual Matrix-affinity in fiction, and needs a new toy!
Yes, Thunder-Mayhem was awesome, but feels more like they made Thundie's story arc into a toy.
Or have we gotten confirmation of the Sky Shadoverlord mold getting the third deco it needs?
Second choice is Primal, just for a repeat of the first HoF fan vote.
Posted by RodimusRex on January 19th, 2017 @ 1:11am CST
Bumblevivisector wrote:Second choice is Primal, just for a repeat of the first HoF fan vote.
Imagine a MONKEY with a TRAILER.
Posted by Munkky on January 19th, 2017 @ 3:44am CST