Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd

Beyonder wrote: Cybertron is in grave danger. This is our darkest hour. We need somebody absolutely dependable! I know! Let's vote for somebody UNKNOWN! And evil! Because that completely makes sense!

That's exactly the problem with having Decepticons on this list it's not the fact that their evil since we have had evil Primes before but it's the fact that an already evil character ascends to being a Prime while still evil and probably does not change his morals afterwards.While we have had characters like Sentinel and Nova who sometimes becomes evil they at least started out good or not outright evil but became evil after they became a Prime not before.The corruption of a Prime is an interesting concept when it's not overused like in IDW where Optimus is somehow the purest thing since new born babies but it doesn't make sense that an evil character would ever be chosen as a Prime whether that be by the (un-corrupted) matrix of leadership or by the people.The only reason it would make sense is if the Decepticon was only parading himself as a self proclaimed Prime which ruins any point of this contest.I'm voting for Hound because in all honestly he is the only one who can benefit in fiction as a Prime where the other choices either don't make sense or would ruin them such as Ultra Magnus who is interesting without being a Prime.