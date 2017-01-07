Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd

Transformers News: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd

Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 5:46PM CST

Category: Contests
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 8,904

Topic Options: View Discussion

With only a couple of days left before the opening of the latest fan vote process from Hasbro - this time to elect the new Prime of Cybertron, in 'Power of the Primes' - a fellow Transformers fan has pointed us towards the site that will be used for the vote count, giving us more details on the process!

There will be three stages, with the first (Contenders Selection) opening on the 23rd, then revealed on the 27th (Contenders Unveil), and then a final round opening on February 1st. Check out some screenshots below, and the poster for the campaign!






Credit(s): Hasbro
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853090)
Posted by Kurona on January 18th, 2017 @ 5:52pm CST
Don't know why I didn't comment on this before, but does anyone find Megatron's helmet design... rather odd? Everyone else has their standard head designs, but Megatron doesn't exactly match any pre-existing G1 Megatron head design.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853093)
Posted by TyrannosaurTJ on January 18th, 2017 @ 6:19pm CST
*points to sig* Yeah. That's who I'm voting for. Megatron all the way. Everybody else (except maybe Shockwave) is nope.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853096)
Posted by TulioDude on January 18th, 2017 @ 6:40pm CST
Does this mean the end of Leader Starscream in comics?
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853100)
Posted by ScottyP on January 18th, 2017 @ 7:39pm CST
TulioDude wrote:Does this mean the end of Leader Starscream in comics?
I'm going to be really surprised if this is comics related, mostly because of Hound, tbh.

Kurona wrote:Don't know why I didn't comment on this before, but does anyone find Megatron's helmet design... rather odd? Everyone else has their standard head designs, but Megatron doesn't exactly match any pre-existing G1 Megatron head design.
Yeah because it's Beast Wars Megatron >:oP
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853103)
Posted by OptimalOptimus2 on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:03pm CST
TyrannosaurTJ wrote:*points to sig* Yeah. That's who I'm voting for. Megatron all the way. Everybody else (except maybe Shockwave) is nope.

What do you mean vote for Megatron? Aren't we supposed to vote for a new Prime?
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853104)
Posted by Autobot N on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:04pm CST
TyrannosaurTJ wrote:*points to sig* Yeah. That's who I'm voting for.
Clarity of thought before rashness of action.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853107)
Posted by Beyonder on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:30pm CST
Cybertron is in grave danger. This is our darkest hour. We need somebody absolutely dependable! I know! Let's vote for somebody UNKNOWN! And evil! Because that completely makes sense!
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853112)
Posted by Wolfman Jake on January 18th, 2017 @ 9:03pm CST
I'm surprised that Hot Rod isn't in the running. No Soundwave either. Hound seems completely random too. Mirage and Hoist might as well throw their hats in the ring too.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853113)
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 18th, 2017 @ 9:05pm CST
I'm conflicted. :( I love Shockwave, he's my favorite Transformers character ever. But I know that somebody like him or any of the other Decepticons don't deserve to become the next Prime; they're evil. But, any new toy of any of the options would be great, particularly Shockwave or Saber. I don't know who I'll pick.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853120)
Posted by Deadput on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:21pm CST
Beyonder wrote:Cybertron is in grave danger. This is our darkest hour. We need somebody absolutely dependable! I know! Let's vote for somebody UNKNOWN! And evil! Because that completely makes sense!


That's exactly the problem with having Decepticons on this list it's not the fact that their evil since we have had evil Primes before but it's the fact that an already evil character ascends to being a Prime while still evil and probably does not change his morals afterwards.

While we have had characters like Sentinel and Nova who sometimes becomes evil they at least started out good or not outright evil but became evil after they became a Prime not before.

The corruption of a Prime is an interesting concept when it's not overused like in IDW where Optimus is somehow the purest thing since new born babies but it doesn't make sense that an evil character would ever be chosen as a Prime whether that be by the (un-corrupted) matrix of leadership or by the people.

The only reason it would make sense is if the Decepticon was only parading himself as a self proclaimed Prime which ruins any point of this contest.


I'm voting for Hound because in all honestly he is the only one who can benefit in fiction as a Prime where the other choices either don't make sense or would ruin them such as Ultra Magnus who is interesting without being a Prime.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853121)
Posted by Deadput on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:23pm CST
DestronMirage22 wrote:I'm conflicted. :( I love Shockwave, he's my favorite Transformers character ever. But I know that somebody like him or any of the other Decepticons don't deserve to become the next Prime; they're evil. But, any new toy of any of the options would be great, particularly Shockwave or Saber. I don't know who I'll pick.



You do realize that if they get picked they will likely get a new or changed design to fit into a Prime the only one I don't think would change is Star Saber and Optimus Primal
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853124)
Posted by Burn on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:38pm CST
I'm going to vote for a "evil" character in the hopes of them winning and I can giggle relentlessly at the out pouring of whining from the fanboys.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853127)
Posted by RobRobRobRobRob on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:08pm CST
I know who I'm voting for, but I'm scared that people are all going to vote for the unknown evil ironically. I can't be the only one thinking it, either.... right?
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853128)
Posted by Mugshot on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:10pm CST
It's been 31 years, I think Magnus is finally worthy. :BOT:
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853130)
Posted by RodimusRex on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:30pm CST
Team Arcee. One of my favorite characters and I'd love to see Hot Rod's reaction.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853131)
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:35pm CST
Deadput wrote:You do realize that if they get picked they will likely get a new or changed design to fit into a Prime the only one I don't think would change is Star Saber and Optimus Primal


I know. Just imagine: Shockwave....
:michaelbay: WITH A TRAILER!! :michaelbay:

Is your mind blown yet? :lol:
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853133)
Posted by Cobotron on January 18th, 2017 @ 11:57pm CST
DestronMirage22 wrote: :michaelbay: WITH A TRAILER!! :michaelbay:

Wait ......... :shock: ..

Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853134)
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 19th, 2017 @ 12:59am CST
Thunderwing.

Has actual Matrix-affinity in fiction, and needs a new toy!

Yes, Thunder-Mayhem was awesome, but feels more like they made Thundie's story arc into a toy.

Or have we gotten confirmation of the Sky Shadoverlord mold getting the third deco it needs?

Second choice is Primal, just for a repeat of the first HoF fan vote.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853136)
Posted by RodimusRex on January 19th, 2017 @ 1:11am CST
Bumblevivisector wrote:Second choice is Primal, just for a repeat of the first HoF fan vote.


Imagine a MONKEY with a TRAILER.
Re: Hasbro Transformers 'Power of the Primes' Website Online, Opens January 23rd (1853144)
Posted by Munkky on January 19th, 2017 @ 3:44am CST
Where exactly do you cast your vote? The Round 1 bit on the website where it says "Vote Now" doesn't have a link.

