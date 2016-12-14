Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber

Sabrblade wrote: fenrir72 wrote: Sabrblade wrote: Man, it's not just his wings but God Ginrai's entire backpack is set too high up on his back. Looks like the wings don't detach from Godbomber's torso, so instead the whole torso just splits in half and each half just hangs off the back of God Ginrai as large backpack kibble.



Less partsforming. Izzat so bad? Not the partsforming, the issue with the wings and backpack being so much higher than they ought to be.

And the exoskeletondid not allow for the wing part to be lower without compromising the entire transform feature as this version minimized the partsforming from the original.In the original Godbomber, the part that makes up Godginrai's wing mount is parts formed and attached to Ginrai's supermode back holes which are situated way down on his back. Hence the wings more or less are parallel to his arms/shoulders. If Takara followed what you want, cosmetically, it would look like original but to do so, an extra folding hinge would pack in another extra cost to the fig etc etcReally, if it was an exact carbon copy partsforming articulated modern version, people will complain. A slight tweak and people will still complain. Heck, even Ginrai's angled flat feet which is actually anime accurate and people will still complain. Too many grinches I say.If I've got a complaint, it's the release date...past Christmas! I'll probably be getting him in the 2nd week of January 2017.Positives:1. Less partsforming2. Articulated3. Got a sword4. No chromeNeutral:1. headmaster featureNegative:1. Not a carbon copy of the original (which is, in some way a positive)