Friday, December 23rd, 2016 11:54AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 11,576

With Transformers Legends LG 35 God Ginrai coming out soon, we are getting some in hand images found across facebook. These show parts of the transformation and it gives us an idea of how different or similar it is to the Hasbro version. We also have new magazine scans from Loopaza for the Figure King magazine, which has both God Ginrai and LG 42 God Bomber. And peaking of magazines, we have some hi resolution images from the generations book which feature these two toys as well (which come from a private facebook page).

Enjoy and give us your thoughts!


Credit(s): Loopaza, and the HK TF and Planet Iacon Facebook pages
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848556)
Posted by Insurgent on December 23rd, 2016 @ 12:02pm CST
Huh, Wrist swivel. Nice.

I'm tempted by this guy, odd feet aside, and go for Godbomber as well. He's really tempting. Even Ginrai himself looks well done.
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848557)
Posted by Kurona on December 23rd, 2016 @ 12:06pm CST
I really like the look of that headmaster, actually. Really nice facesculpt.
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848559)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 23rd, 2016 @ 12:11pm CST
Man, it's not just his wings but God Ginrai's entire backpack is set too high up on his back. Looks like the wings don't detach from Godbomber's torso, so instead the whole torso just splits in half and each half just hangs off the back of God Ginrai as large backpack kibble.
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848561)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 23rd, 2016 @ 12:27pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Man, it's not just his wings but God Ginrai's entire backpack is set too high up on his back. Looks like the wings don't detach from Godbomber's torso, so instead the whole torso just splits in half and each half just hangs off the back of God Ginrai as large backpack kibble.


Actually, from what I can tell, Godbomber just splits into feet, arms and armor. The armor seems to fold around the upper body via the shoulders, using the two tabs behind the head.
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848565)
Posted by dragons on December 23rd, 2016 @ 12:51pm CST
I don't like his feet I'll stick with third party version
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848568)
Posted by Madeus Prime on December 23rd, 2016 @ 12:59pm CST
Ohhh, his feet look like they are CW compatible!!
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848570)
Posted by Kurona on December 23rd, 2016 @ 1:04pm CST


Those are some CW connector ports alright. Very confusing, but I'm sure we'll see a lot of bizarre combinations between God Bomber and Combiners once he hits.
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848572)
Posted by It Is Him on December 23rd, 2016 @ 1:17pm CST
If those really are CW ports I look forward to all the wild customs we're going to masked with them
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848575)
Posted by kurthy on December 23rd, 2016 @ 1:20pm CST
Kurona wrote:

Those are some CW connector ports alright. Very confusing, but I'm sure we'll see a lot of bizarre combinations between God Bomber and Combiners once he hits.


Yes, even with the backpack wings, I'm going to have a lot of fun with this toy. :x
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848644)
Posted by fenrir72 on December 23rd, 2016 @ 11:14pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Man, it's not just his wings but God Ginrai's entire backpack is set too high up on his back. Looks like the wings don't detach from Godbomber's torso, so instead the whole torso just splits in half and each half just hangs off the back of God Ginrai as large backpack kibble.


Less partsforming. Izzat so bad?
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848645)
Posted by Emerje on December 23rd, 2016 @ 11:26pm CST
It's too bad they don't use the combiner peg for connecting the Godbomber foot to God Ginrai, it would have added a lot more range of motion to his ankle. Sitting there doing nothing is a little uninspired.

Emerje
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848647)
Posted by fenrir72 on December 23rd, 2016 @ 11:40pm CST
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848650)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 24th, 2016 @ 12:21am CST
fenrir72 wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:Man, it's not just his wings but God Ginrai's entire backpack is set too high up on his back. Looks like the wings don't detach from Godbomber's torso, so instead the whole torso just splits in half and each half just hangs off the back of God Ginrai as large backpack kibble.


Less partsforming. Izzat so bad?
Not the partsforming, the issue with the wings and backpack being so much higher than they ought to be.
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848661)
Posted by King Kuuga on December 24th, 2016 @ 2:37am CST
william-james88 wrote:With Transformers Legends LG 35 God Ginrai coming out soon, we are getting some in hand images found across facebook. These show parts of the transformation and it gives us an idea of how different or similar it is to the Hasbro version. We also have new magazine scans from Loopaza for the Figure King magazine, which has both God Ginrai and LG 42 God Bomber. And peaking of magazines, we have some hi resolution images from the generations book which feature these two toys as well (which come from a private facebook page).

This toy is SUPER Ginrai. God Ginrai is the combination with Godbomber. ;)
Re: Hi Res Scans and In Hand Images for Takara Transformers Legends God Ginrai and God Bomber (1848664)
Posted by fenrir72 on December 24th, 2016 @ 3:46am CST
Sabrblade wrote:
fenrir72 wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:Man, it's not just his wings but God Ginrai's entire backpack is set too high up on his back. Looks like the wings don't detach from Godbomber's torso, so instead the whole torso just splits in half and each half just hangs off the back of God Ginrai as large backpack kibble.


Less partsforming. Izzat so bad?
Not the partsforming, the issue with the wings and backpack being so much higher than they ought to be.



And the exoskeleton redesign did not allow for the wing part to be lower without compromising the entire transform feature as this version minimized the partsforming from the original.

In the original Godbomber, the part that makes up Godginrai's wing mount is parts formed and attached to Ginrai's supermode back holes which are situated way down on his back. Hence the wings more or less are parallel to his arms/shoulders. If Takara followed what you want, cosmetically, it would look like original but to do so, an extra folding hinge would pack in another extra cost to the fig etc etc

Really, if it was an exact carbon copy partsforming articulated modern version, people will complain. A slight tweak and people will still complain. Heck, even Ginrai's angled flat feet which is actually anime accurate and people will still complain. Too many grinches I say.

If I've got a complaint, it's the release date...past Christmas! I'll probably be getting him in the 2nd week of January 2017.

Positives:

1. Less partsforming
2. Articulated
3. Got a sword
4. No chrome

Neutral:

1. headmaster feature

Negative:

1. Not a carbon copy of the original (which is, in some way a positive)

