IDW Hasbro Comics - Micronauts: Wrath of Karza Launching April 2017

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 6:26PM CST

Newsarama wrote: Nrama: There has to be more than just Baron Karza in the series - who else is in this, Micronauts or otherwise?



Johnston: One thing that is important to know is that the Micronauts are part of IDW’s shared Hasbro comic book universe including M.A.S.K., G.I. Joe, Transformers, Micronauts, and Rom. All of these exist in the same world, so when telling a story of an attempt to conquer Earth by an alien entity, there has to be acknowledgement of them. Part of the fun with this story is getting to dip our toes into the stories and characters of the rest of the shared universe.



Bunn: Jimmy's exactly right. This story will help to further cement the Micronauts in this shared universe, but it's not just a Micronauts story. Baron Karza is invading Earth, and that's going to draw the attention of many of the heroes of the world.



Nrama: Joining you on this is artist Andrew Griffith, who has worked pretty much non-stop on Transformers since 2009. What's it like for him coming in to draw Wrath of Karza?



Johnston: Andrew is a fantastic artist. Coming from Transformers will be an easy transition for him. In case he misses drawing all those giant robots, we have two robots - Microtron and Biotron - he gets to draw, and Oziron’s beard is very robotic looking as well!



Bunn: And it's not like he won't have the chance to draw plenty of Transformers, too!



Nrama: I can't forget - Microspace. Is it going to be no more, or is there hope for that fabled realm?



Johnston: The story of the Entropy Cloud hasn’t completely been told yet. You have to wait for that to resolve to see if Microspace remains standing. The fact that Baron Karza is planning an invasion and mass migration to our planet from Microspace doesn’t bode well though!



Bunn: As Jimmy said, we'll have to wait and see. It is quite possible that the Entropy Storm consumes Microspace and takes its place. And that sounds like it might be a bad situation for Earth as well.

Credit(s): Newsarama.com