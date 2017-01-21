Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

IDW Hasbro Comics - Micronauts: Wrath of Karza Launching April 2017

Transformers News: IDW Hasbro Comics - Micronauts: Wrath of Karza Launching April 2017

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: ScottyP   Views: 7,048

Via Newsarama comes word of a five-issue mini-series continuation of Micronauts in the form of Micronauts: Wrath of Karza. Set to launch in April of 2017, this series will pick up after Micronauts #11 with the arrival of Baron Karza to Earth yet again as he attempts to save the denizens of Microspace from the ominous, long threatening, planet-eating Entropy Cloud.

Transformers News: IDW Hasbro Comics - Micronauts: Wrath of Karza Launching April 2017

Micronauts writer Cullen Bunn is set to return, with Jimmy Johnston continuing as co-writer. They'll be joined this time out by none other than Andrew Griffith, whom Transformers fans will remember from the recently concluded Robots in Disguise/Transformers run!

Selected quotes from the article are below, but you can head over to Newsarama for the full text then head back here to our Energon Pub Forums and chat with other Seibertronians about this upcoming series as well as the overall Hasbro Shared Universe of comics from IDW Publishing:

Newsarama wrote:Nrama: There has to be more than just Baron Karza in the series - who else is in this, Micronauts or otherwise?

Johnston: One thing that is important to know is that the Micronauts are part of IDW’s shared Hasbro comic book universe including M.A.S.K., G.I. Joe, Transformers, Micronauts, and Rom. All of these exist in the same world, so when telling a story of an attempt to conquer Earth by an alien entity, there has to be acknowledgement of them. Part of the fun with this story is getting to dip our toes into the stories and characters of the rest of the shared universe.

Bunn: Jimmy's exactly right. This story will help to further cement the Micronauts in this shared universe, but it's not just a Micronauts story. Baron Karza is invading Earth, and that's going to draw the attention of many of the heroes of the world.

Nrama: Joining you on this is artist Andrew Griffith, who has worked pretty much non-stop on Transformers since 2009. What's it like for him coming in to draw Wrath of Karza?

Johnston: Andrew is a fantastic artist. Coming from Transformers will be an easy transition for him. In case he misses drawing all those giant robots, we have two robots - Microtron and Biotron - he gets to draw, and Oziron’s beard is very robotic looking as well!

Bunn: And it's not like he won't have the chance to draw plenty of Transformers, too!

Nrama: I can't forget - Microspace. Is it going to be no more, or is there hope for that fabled realm?

Johnston:The story of the Entropy Cloud hasn’t completely been told yet. You have to wait for that to resolve to see if Microspace remains standing. The fact that Baron Karza is planning an invasion and mass migration to our planet from Microspace doesn’t bode well though!

Bunn: As Jimmy said, we'll have to wait and see. It is quite possible that the Entropy Storm consumes Microspace and takes its place. And that sounds like it might be a bad situation for Earth as well.

What Transformers could be making an appearance here? We'll have to wait and see, but if previous tales from Micronauts are any indication, this isn't a series that Transformers fans will want to ignore! If you're wanting to know more about Micronauts, you can head on over to our Comics Series Resources for more information, browse for back issues, or head to your local shop tomorrow to pick up both Micronauts #9 and the 2017 Micronauts Annual.

Keep it here at Seibertron as we look forward to the remainder of IDW's April solicitations, and as we gradually expand our coverage of this wider Transformers comics universe!
Re: IDW Hasbro Comics - Micronauts: Wrath of Karza Launching April 2017 (1854325)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:50pm CST
Considering IDW has made micronauts a Transformers offspring, it is hard to ignore this whole deal. Plus, we really need to see the results of Windblade's meeting with Micronus and get some more on his story.
Re: IDW Hasbro Comics - Micronauts: Wrath of Karza Launching April 2017 (1854340)
Posted by ScottyP on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST
Yep, I agree! Micronauts has been fun from the get-go, the whole thing has a vibe about it and there's been some very good (though maybe a bit hot/cold at times) character work.

Shame of it is that if they'd called it Microman, or put the main characters in Diaclone suits, made Biotron the Multiforce 14 or something, and had Karza instead be a Waruder and then changed absolutely nothing else TF fans would've been drooling over it for the past 9 months. IDW would have sold three more copies of issue 5 and it still would be getting a mini-series take over after 11 issues >:oP

