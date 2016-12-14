Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

IDW More Than Meets The Eye Wins 2016 Best Sci-Fi Comic Vote

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 3:17PM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 10,982

Remember that Comics Alliance nomination for the Best 2016 Sci-Fi comic, for IDW Publishing's Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye? Well, we have news of the good kind for the entire creative team behind the book, from Roberts to Milne, to Lafuente, Long, Barber, and the rotating artists, colourers, inkers and more: They won! Check out more info below, and head here to see the rest of the list!

Winner: Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye
James Roberts, Alex Milne, Joana Lafuente and Others / IDW


It’s monumentally difficult for a story to shift between cosmic space opera, alternate universes, sitcom comedy, heartbreaking romance, 4,000,000 years of wartime anxiety, and the kind of action that makes you afraid to turn the page and risk your favorite characters, without also being a mess of tonal whiplash, but James Roberts, Alex Milne, Joana Lafuente and crew did it every single issue with every single character — and I remind you, many of these characters are talking pickup trucks. [Chris Sims]


Credit(s): Comics Alliance
Re: IDW More Than Meets The Eye Wins 2016 Best Sci-Fi Comic Vote (1848125)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:44pm CST
That is awesome, good work to all of them :APPLAUSE:
Re: IDW More Than Meets The Eye Wins 2016 Best Sci-Fi Comic Vote (1848147)
Posted by Kurona on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:44pm CST
Well deserved :APPLAUSE:
Re: IDW More Than Meets The Eye Wins 2016 Best Sci-Fi Comic Vote (1848158)
Posted by Black Bumblebee on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:02pm CST
Congrats! Still my favorite Transformer comic series. Will it get dethroned by Lost Light? Only time will tell! :-)
Re: IDW More Than Meets The Eye Wins 2016 Best Sci-Fi Comic Vote (1848172)
Posted by Microraptor on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:25pm CST
Very, very richly deserved. Congratulations to the creative team!

