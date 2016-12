IDW More Than Meets The Eye Wins 2016 Best Sci-Fi Comic Vote

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 3:17PM CST

Winner: Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye

It’s monumentally difficult for a story to shift between cosmic space opera, alternate universes, sitcom comedy, heartbreaking romance, 4,000,000 years of wartime anxiety, and the kind of action that makes you afraid to turn the page and risk your favorite characters, without also being a mess of tonal whiplash, but James Roberts, Alex Milne, Joana Lafuente and crew did it every single issue with every single character — and I remind you, many of these characters are talking pickup trucks. [Chris Sims]

Remember that Comics Alliance nomination for the Best 2016 Sci-Fi comic, for IDW Publishing's Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye? Well, we have news of the good kind for the entire creative team behind the book, from Roberts to Milne, to Lafuente, Long, Barber, and the rotating artists, colourers, inkers and more: They won!