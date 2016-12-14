IDW More Than Meets The Eye Wins 2016 Best Sci-Fi Comic Vote
Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 3:17PM CSTCategory: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 10,982
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Winner: Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye
James Roberts, Alex Milne, Joana Lafuente and Others / IDW
It’s monumentally difficult for a story to shift between cosmic space opera, alternate universes, sitcom comedy, heartbreaking romance, 4,000,000 years of wartime anxiety, and the kind of action that makes you afraid to turn the page and risk your favorite characters, without also being a mess of tonal whiplash, but James Roberts, Alex Milne, Joana Lafuente and crew did it every single issue with every single character — and I remind you, many of these characters are talking pickup trucks. [Chris Sims]
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
BBTS.com Sponsor News: Transformers Diamond Select, Venom, Deathstroke, Game of Thrones, Aliens, TWD, Final Fantasy & More!Posted 7 hours ago
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 BrainstormPosted 18 hours ago
IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, MorePosted 1 day ago
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:44pm CST
Posted by Kurona on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:44pm CST
Posted by Black Bumblebee on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:02pm CST
Posted by Microraptor on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:25pm CST