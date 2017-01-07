Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview

Friday, January 20th, 2017 9:08AM CST

Newsarama has posted the full preview for Optimus Prime #3 which continues the present story of the Junkions and the past story of police corruption. It also shows off the first meeting of Soundwave and Optimus Prime, at the time Orion Pax. Check out the preview below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

The first meeting of Optimus Prime and Soundwave, revealed in a preview of next week's Optimus Prime #3.

Optimus Prime #3
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a & c)
An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship…
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
· Part of IDW’s Artist’s Edition Cover Month!
· Variant cover by Joana Lafuente!

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview
Credit(s): Newsarama
Re: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview (1853436)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 9:05pm CST
Re: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview (1853498)
Posted by Va'al on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:28am CST
In other June listings for IDW Publishing comics, courtesy of Amazon.com, we also have the first collected trade paperback for the new ongoing series Optimus Prime. Check out the provisional cover art and more information below - and follow the discussion as it happens in the Energon Pub!



[quote]REVOLUTION is over—but the danger to Earth is just beginning. As OPTIMUS PRIME pulls Earth into the larger universe, he’s painted a target on it… and a new alien incursion begins when a corkscrew shaped craft drills into our world! Collects issues #1–6.

Product Details

Series: Transformers
Paperback: 144 pages
Publisher: IDW Publishing (June 13, 2017)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1631409697
ISBN-13: 978-1631409691[/quote]
Re: IDW Optimus Prime #3 Full Preview (1853508)
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 8:17am CST
Something I've really been loving so far about Optimus Prime compared to RiD/Transformers is how much it's focusing on the characters of Jetfire and Pyra Magna.
In RiD/Transformers (post-Dark Cybertron since they're practically different books), we... didn't really learn much of anything about the characters outside the mains. Optimus, Soundwave, Thundercracker, Prowl... that was about it (aside from Arcee which I still have no clue what they're trying to do with her). Which was all fantastic, you can't convince me these aren't the best incarnations of Soundwave and Thundercracker ever; but... their teams were just kind of there. Jetfire, Jazz, Sideswipe, the Combiner teams, basically any Decepticon not called Needlenose... which is what really put the book behind for me (aside from the somewhat shaky plot). I was still enjoying it, but MTMTE and Windblade's comics just had so many more characters that were so interesting and drew me in every time. RiD/Transformers had... Cosmos. Who's great. But when we're shown guys like Kup and Jazz who are supposed to be Optimus' big main team and they get a tad bit of focus at the start, to see them largely ignored and to learn nothing about them was endlessly frustrating.
So already, Optimus Prime is so much better in this regard. It's giving me reasons to care about the larger cast and is doing interesting things with them which I can't love enough. It's fantastic.

Also, Optimus Prime is fixing up one of the few flaws I had with it itself - they brought back Cosmos! They're finally bringing back and showing where the hell all the guys were aside from who's immediately on-hand in Autobot City! Which is nice, because I loved Cosmos. He's great. I never expected a comic to make me care about Cosmos, but... hey, I never expected one to make me care about Rewind or Hosehead's Headmaster either.

This comic is so good.

