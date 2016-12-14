Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

IDW Optimus Prime #3 RI Cover by Joana Lafuente

Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 RI Cover by Joana Lafuente

Sunday, January 1st, 2017 11:33AM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 492

Let's start the new year with some contemplation and good art, with two new incentive covers for upcoming issues of IDW Publishing Transformers comics - first up, Optimus Prime #3's retailer incentive cover by Joana Lafuente, with Earth, Optimus and a lot of spaaace. Check it out below via Previews World!

Optimus Prime #3
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a & c)
An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship…
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Transformers News: IDW Optimus Prime #3 RI Cover by Joana Lafuente
Credit(s): Previews World
