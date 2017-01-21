IDW Optimus Prime #4 Variant Cover
OPTIMUS PRIME #4
(W) John Barber (A) Kei Zama (CA) Nelson Daniel
NEW CYBERTRON! Optimus Prime struggles to unite the Junkions, Cybertronians, and humans-but will diplomacy be scuttled when the Junkion's secret comes out?
Alex Milne wrote:So I guess I can mention I filled in for interiors for Optimus Prime issue 4. Super fun to work on. I hope you will like it
John Barber wrote:Optimus #4 is the first time @markerguru and I worked together as artist/writer since we did 3 Dark of the Moon in-pack comics in 2011.