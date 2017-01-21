IDW Optimus Prime #4 Variant Cover

Friday, January 27th, 2017 9:57AM CST

3,775

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

OPTIMUS PRIME #4

(W) John Barber (A) Kei Zama (CA) Nelson Daniel

NEW CYBERTRON! Optimus Prime struggles to unite the Junkions, Cybertronians, and humans-but will diplomacy be scuttled when the Junkion's secret comes out?

Credit(s): Previews World

Also via Previews World we have another variant cover for the upcoming fourth issue of the IDW Publishing Transformers ongoing comics series Optimus Prime, by John Barber, Kei Zama and Josh Burcham! Check it out below, including the blurb with incorrect credits.