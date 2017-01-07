IDW Optimus Prime Volume 1 TPB Online Listing

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 7:28AM CST

Something I've really been loving so far about Optimus Prime compared to RiD/Transformers is how much it's focusing on the characters of Jetfire and Pyra Magna.

In RiD/Transformers (post-Dark Cybertron since they're practically different books), we... didn't really learn much of anything about the characters outside the mains. Optimus, Soundwave, Thundercracker, Prowl... that was about it (aside from Arcee which I still have no clue what they're trying to do with her). Which was all fantastic, you can't convince me these aren't the best incarnations of Soundwave and Thundercracker ever; but... their teams were just kind of there. Jetfire, Jazz, Sideswipe, the Combiner teams, basically any Decepticon not called Needlenose... which is what really put the book behind for me (aside from the somewhat shaky plot). I was still enjoying it, but MTMTE and Windblade's comics just had so many more characters that were so interesting and drew me in every time. RiD/Transformers had... Cosmos. Who's great. But when we're shown guys like Kup and Jazz who are supposed to be Optimus' big main team and they get a tad bit of focus at the start, to see them largely ignored and to learn nothing about them was endlessly frustrating.

So already, Optimus Prime is so much better in this regard. It's giving me reasons to care about the larger cast and is doing interesting things with them which I can't love enough. It's fantastic.



Also, Optimus Prime is fixing up one of the few flaws I had with it itself - they brought back Cosmos! They're finally bringing back and showing where the hell all the guys were aside from who's immediately on-hand in Autobot City! Which is nice, because I loved Cosmos. He's great. I never expected a comic to make me care about Cosmos , but... hey, I never expected one to make me care about Rewind or Hosehead's Headmaster either.



This comic is so good.