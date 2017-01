IDW Revolution Flash Sale on ComiXology, Ends 01 / 02

Sunday, January 1st, 2017 5:28AM CST

carytheone

Credit(s): ComiXology

Via fellow Seibertronian, we have a quick news flash about a flash sale from IDW Publishing on comiXology , covering all the issues involved in the Hasbro franchise crossover Revolution - from the core five issues to the Transformers, GI Joe, MASK, Rom and Micronauts tie-ins. Check it out below, by January 2nd!