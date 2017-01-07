Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

IDW Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview

Monday, January 16th, 2017 6:47PM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime

iTunes has provided a preview of the upcoming IDW Revolutionaries #1. This new book features Kup, G.B. Blackrock, and Ayana Jones AKA Mayday from Transformers along with Action Man and some more characters from other Hasbro properties. The book will pick up where Revolution left off crossover wise. Check out the preview below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

THE REVOLUTION MAY BE OVER--but the future is just beginning! Ripped from the pages of the hottest crossover of the year, the REVOLUTION team of John Barber and Fico Ossio continue the action! KUP is a CYBERTRONIAN literally older than the universe; ACTION MAN is the ultimate special agent trying to live up to an impossible legacy; MAYDAY is a G.I. JOE leader trying to rescue her first command; and BLACKROCK is a CYBERTRONIAN that thinks he’s a human. It takes the mind-bending clash of ROM versus MAJOR BLUDD and the OKTOBER GUARD to bring this unlikely team together... and the secret they learn threatens to unravel the entire universe.


Transformers News: IDW Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview

Transformers News: IDW Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview

Transformers News: IDW Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview
Credit(s): iTunes
Re: IDW Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview (1852739)
Posted by Va'al on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:08pm CST
Odd that this should go up as the main preview is also due [strike]today[/strike] tomorrow (and the comic this week). Hm.
IDW scheduling magic, I suppose. :-?
Re: IDW Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview (1852746)
Posted by LE0KING on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:38pm CST
I can't help but feel like hasbro is pushing GI Joe too much. They are literally in every comic save lost light, and I'm not putting it past them to find a way to force em in. Why are they forcing them so much?

Me: "Yeah, Transformers comics are great"
Hasbro: "The GI Joe comics are better."
Me: "But I like robots..."
Hasbro: "No, love GI Joe!"
Me: "But, TF comics are winning awards."
Hasbro: "G. I. Joe."
Me: "But I don't like GI-"
Hasbro: "Love them!"
Re: IDW Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview (1852749)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:43pm CST
It bugs me too. They took skywarp and threw him into GI Joe so the comic would take off again, and then we got Kup in this one, and we got GI Joes all over Optimus Prime. I'm not even sure we'll get a satisfying Spike story with all the Joes now present, and they to me have been the least interesting of the characters in the crossover

