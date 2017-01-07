IDW Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview
THE REVOLUTION MAY BE OVER--but the future is just beginning! Ripped from the pages of the hottest crossover of the year, the REVOLUTION team of John Barber and Fico Ossio continue the action! KUP is a CYBERTRONIAN literally older than the universe; ACTION MAN is the ultimate special agent trying to live up to an impossible legacy; MAYDAY is a G.I. JOE leader trying to rescue her first command; and BLACKROCK is a CYBERTRONIAN that thinks he’s a human. It takes the mind-bending clash of ROM versus MAJOR BLUDD and the OKTOBER GUARD to bring this unlikely team together... and the secret they learn threatens to unravel the entire universe.
Posted by Va'al on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:08pm CST
IDW scheduling magic, I suppose.
Posted by LE0KING on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:38pm CST
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:43pm CST
LE0KING wrote:I can't help but feel like hasbro is pushing GI Joe too much. They are literally in every comic save lost light, and I'm not putting it past them to find a way to force em in. Why are they forcing them so much?
It bugs me too. They took skywarp and threw him into GI Joe so the comic would take off again, and then we got Kup in this one, and we got GI Joes all over Optimus Prime. I'm not even sure we'll get a satisfying Spike story with all the Joes now present, and they to me have been the least interesting of the characters in the crossover