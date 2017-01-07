Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards

Transformers News: IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards

Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 8:14PM CST

Categories: Comic Book News, People News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime

Big Bang Comics, considered to be the best comic book store in Ireland, has given IDW Transformers and Nick Roche a special honor: they have named IDW's Sins of the Wreckers as a member of their top 50 bestsellers of the year! Coming in tied at #49 on the list alongside Star Wars: Volume 2, Sins of the Wreckers was the only IDW entry to make the list, making this a truly special honor for both Roche, IDW, and Transformers in general.

Roche appears well liked in the area as well, as IDW's Lost Light #1 was completely sold out thanks, reportedly, to the special Nick Roche cover that flew off their shelves. And, currently happening are the Irish Comic News awards 2016, and IDW and Transformers are once again represented by Roche and Sins, as Roche is in the running for both Best Irish Writer Published Outside Ireland and Best Irish Artist Published Outside Ireland, and Sins is in the running for Best Irish Creator Comic Published Outside Ireland. You can vote for Roche and Sins by following the above link.

Congratulations to Roche and the IDW team for this achievement, despite all the hardships and challenges that had to be overcome to finish the story.
Credit(s): Big Bang Comics, Irish Comic News
Re: IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards (1851746)
Posted by Coptur on January 11th, 2017 @ 3:00am CST
Congratulations to Nick Roche who is a talented writer/artist.

But for me personally I didn't enjoy and/or like Sins of the Wreckers
Re: IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards (1851827)
Posted by snavej on January 11th, 2017 @ 12:13pm CST
Almost as popular as Battyman! ;) Nothing like a good shower of coffins to brighten your day (last issue of Sins of the Wreckers).
Re: IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards (1851847)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 2:29pm CST
It is pretty impressive considering how high Sins ranked on the list, the fact that it was the only IDW and Transformers comic to make it despite the ongoings, and it did really well despite Nick's personal time he needed. It shows how powerful that comic was in Ireland
Re: IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards (1851911)
Posted by Va'al on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:47pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It is pretty impressive considering how high Sins ranked on the list, the fact that it was the only IDW and Transformers comic to make it despite the ongoings, and it did really well despite Nick's personal time he needed. It shows how powerful that comic was in Ireland


And how well a good comic shop can operate when it has a loyal following and good strategies. Big Bang do excellent analysis work every Monday on Twitter, and bring in as many guests as they can when possible!

Also, the Irish comics contingent is not to be underestimated: from Shalvey to Roche to Mooney and others, a good crew to have in the city. ;)^

