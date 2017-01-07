IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards
Tuesday, January 10th, 2017
Roche appears well liked in the area as well, as IDW's Lost Light #1 was completely sold out thanks, reportedly, to the special Nick Roche cover that flew off their shelves. And, currently happening are the Irish Comic News awards 2016, and IDW and Transformers are once again represented by Roche and Sins, as Roche is in the running for both Best Irish Writer Published Outside Ireland and Best Irish Artist Published Outside Ireland, and Sins is in the running for Best Irish Creator Comic Published Outside Ireland. You can vote for Roche and Sins by following the above link.
Congratulations to Roche and the IDW team for this achievement, despite all the hardships and challenges that had to be overcome to finish the story.
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It is pretty impressive considering how high Sins ranked on the list, the fact that it was the only IDW and Transformers comic to make it despite the ongoings, and it did really well despite Nick's personal time he needed. It shows how powerful that comic was in Ireland
And how well a good comic shop can operate when it has a loyal following and good strategies. Big Bang do excellent analysis work every Monday on Twitter, and bring in as many guests as they can when possible!
Also, the Irish comics contingent is not to be underestimated: from Shalvey to Roche to Mooney and others, a good crew to have in the city.