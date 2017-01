IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards

Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 8:14PM CST

Credit(s): Big Bang Comics, Irish Comic News

Big Bang Comics, considered to be the best comic book store in Ireland, has given IDW Transformers and Nick Roche a special honor: they have named IDW'sas a member of their top 50 bestsellers of the year! Coming in tied at #49 on the list alongside Star Wars: Volume 2,was the only IDW entry to make the list, making this a truly special honor for both Roche, IDW, and Transformers in general.Roche appears well liked in the area as well, as IDW'swas completely sold out thanks, reportedly, to the special Nick Roche cover that flew off their shelves. And, currently happening are the Irish Comic News awards 2016, and IDW and Transformers are once again represented by Roche and, as Roche is in the running for bothand, andis in the running for. You can vote for Roche andby following the above link.Congratulations to Roche and the IDW team for this achievement, despite all the hardships and challenges that had to be overcome to finish the story.