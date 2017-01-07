IDW Sins of the Wreckers Named to Big Bang's Top 50 Bestsellers of 2016, Up for ICN Awards

Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 8:14PM CST

7,544

Congratulations to Nick Roche who is a talented writer/artist. But for me personally I didn't enjoy and/or like Sins of the Wreckers

Almost as popular as Battyman!Nothing like a good shower of coffins to brighten your day (last issue of Sins of the Wreckers).

It is pretty impressive considering how high Sins ranked on the list, the fact that it was the only IDW and Transformers comic to make it despite the ongoings, and it did really well despite Nick's personal time he needed. It shows how powerful that comic was in Ireland