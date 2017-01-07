Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017

Transformers News: IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017

Thursday, January 19th, 2017

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 9,579

View Discussion

Following a new pattern, because more exclusives means wider audiences, IDW Publishing has started releasing its solicitations for the comics due out in April 2017. The first two books to be seen come from comics media site CBR, who show us Revolutionaries #5 and the 'superdformed' mini-series Revolution: Aw Yeah! #3 by Art Baltazar. More information on the books, and their covers, can be seen below!

Last fall, IDW Publishing’s “Revolution” event brought together several of its licensed Hasbro properties — “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe,” “M.A.S.K.,” “ROM,” “Micronauts” and “Action Man” — into a shared universe that shaped the comic book future of those properties going forward.

A new ongoing series titled “Revolutionaries” launched today from the creative team of writer John Barber and artist Fico Ossio, with a team of characters from across the shared Hasbro universe, including Kup from Transformers and Mayday from G.I. Joe. With this new series now on the stands, CBR jumps ahead a few months with the exclusive first look at the covers for April’s “Revolutionaries” #5, along with solicitation text for the issue.

But that’s not all! A different take on the Hasbro crossover will unfold in the five-issue “Revolution: Aw Yeah!” miniseries, with Art Baltazar — known for his collaborations with Franco on acclaimed all-ages comics such as “Tiny Titans’ — bringing his distinct style to the Hasbro characters. CBR has the first look at the cover to April’s issue #3, which includes a face-off between Destro and ROM, along with the solicitation text.


Transformers News: IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017


Revolutionaries #5

John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Robert Atkins (c)

M.A.S.K. vs. the ATOMIC MAN! The Revolutionaries uncover the deep, dark secret of Mike Power, the Atomic Man—and enlist the help of M.A.S.K. to bring in the long-lost agent! But there’s more to Power’s story than anyone imagined, in the oddest story of 2017!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Transformers News: IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017


Revolutionaries #5—Subscription Variant

John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Ron Joseph (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Transformers News: IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017


Revolution: Aw Yeah! #3 (of 5)

Art Baltazar (w & a & c)

THIS IS IT! The confrontations you’ve been waiting for! DESTRO vs ROM! Micronauts vs COBRA! The team-ups you’ve only imagined while playing with your action figures! ACROYEAR and BUMBLEBEE! SPACE GLIDER and SCARLET! Action? Excitement? Yes. This one has it all! Oh, and the evil BARON KARZA, too. By the EISNER AWARD Winning Cartoonist, ART BALTAZAR! Aw Yeah!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 19th, 2017
Hearts of Steel Bumblebee and (Kup?)?? Wow, that is something cool

