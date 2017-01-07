IDW Transformers and Hasbro Universe Comics Solicitations for April 2017

Last fall, IDW Publishing’s “Revolution” event brought together several of its licensed Hasbro properties — “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe,” “M.A.S.K.,” “ROM,” “Micronauts” and “Action Man” — into a shared universe that shaped the comic book future of those properties going forward.



A new ongoing series titled “Revolutionaries” launched today from the creative team of writer John Barber and artist Fico Ossio, with a team of characters from across the shared Hasbro universe, including Kup from Transformers and Mayday from G.I. Joe. With this new series now on the stands, CBR jumps ahead a few months with the exclusive first look at the covers for April’s “Revolutionaries” #5, along with solicitation text for the issue.



But that’s not all! A different take on the Hasbro crossover will unfold in the five-issue “Revolution: Aw Yeah!” miniseries, with Art Baltazar — known for his collaborations with Franco on acclaimed all-ages comics such as “Tiny Titans’ — bringing his distinct style to the Hasbro characters. CBR has the first look at the cover to April’s issue #3, which includes a face-off between Destro and ROM, along with the solicitation text.