IDW Transformers: Autocracy Trilogy Collected TPB Online Listing
Saturday, January 21st, 2017 7:25AM CSTCategory: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 1,479
Before Optimus became a Prime he fought for order. Before Megatron became a conqueror he fought for freedom. In the early days of the war on Cybertron, two leaders–one Autobot, the other Decepticon–start down their own paths towards destiny. Collects the Autocracy, Monstrosity, and Primacy series into one volume.
Product Details
Series: Transformers
Paperback: 336 pages
Publisher: IDW Publishing (June 13, 2017)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 168405074X
ISBN-13: 978-1684050741