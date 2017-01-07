IDW Transformers: Autocracy Trilogy Collected TPB Online Listing

Before Optimus became a Prime he fought for order. Before Megatron became a conqueror he fought for freedom. In the early days of the war on Cybertron, two leaders–one Autobot, the other Decepticon–start down their own paths towards destiny. Collects the Autocracy, Monstrosity, and Primacy series into one volume.



Product Details



Series: Transformers

Paperback: 336 pages

Publisher: IDW Publishing (June 13, 2017)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 168405074X

ISBN-13: 978-1684050741