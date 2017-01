IDW Transformers: Autocracy Trilogy Collected TPB Online Listing

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 7:25AM CST

Before Optimus became a Prime he fought for order. Before Megatron became a conqueror he fought for freedom. In the early days of the war on Cybertron, two leaders–one Autobot, the other Decepticon–start down their own paths towards destiny. Collects the Autocracy, Monstrosity, and Primacy series into one volume.



Product Details



Series: Transformers

Paperback: 336 pages

Publisher: IDW Publishing (June 13, 2017)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 168405074X

ISBN-13: 978-1684050741

We had seen a previously unused cover by Livio Ramondelli for the Autocracy, Monstrosity and Primacy books back here - but it looks like it will be used after all, as a June 2017 listing on Amazon.com shows the Metzen, Dille, Ramondelli Prime Wars (now Autocracy Trilogy) three books collected into one volume! Check out more info below.