IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More
Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 1:02AM CSTCategory: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 11,046
Revolutionaries #4
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Tradd Moore (c)
Cobra Commander vs. Hearts of Steel! Thousands of years ago, a starship crashed on Earth—and the Hearts of Steel Transformers were born... but how can these steampunk Cybertronians be real?! And what does Cobra Commander want with them, when he hasn't even got Cobra to back him up? The Revolutionaries have uncovered one of the darkest and most incredible secrets on Earth!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Revolutionaries #4—Subscription Variant
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a & c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Revolutionaries #4—Tone Rodriguez Variant
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Tone Rodriguez (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
The secret history of Cybertonians on Earth—but how can it be!
Who is behind the Cobra Commander mask?!
Springing from the fan-favorite Transformers: Hearts of Steel limited series!
Variant cover by John Royle!
Revolution: Aw Yeah! #2
Art Baltazar (w & a & c)
After learning that his favorite comic book character SNAKE EYES is real, BARON KARZA, along with his new ally COBRA COMMANDER, tries to capture him and claim SNAKE EYES as the ultimate collectible! WHAT?! Someone call G.I. JOE! What will happen when the JOES get involved in the battle, you ask? That’s right! A showdown between Snake Eyes and the Ninja STORM SHADOW! But what happens next…would be a SPOILER! Beware BARON KARZA! Or the world will be crushed in his grasps!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Revolution: Aw Yeah! #2—Subscription Variant
Art Baltazar (w & a) • Jay Fosgitt (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Variant cover by Franco!
Optimus Prime #5
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a & c)
NEW CYBERTRON! It's battleground: Earth once more, as the uneasy peace between Optimus' forces, the Junkions, and G.I. Joe collapses amidst betrayals and subterfuge. Will Optimus Prime and Pyra Magna be able to put aside their differences—or is war really the only way forward?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Optimus Prime #5—Subscription Variant
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a) • Casey Coller (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Optimus Prime #5—Andrew Griffith Variant
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a) • Andrew Griffith (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Variant cover by E.J. Su!
Transformers: Lost Light #4
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a & c)
RODIMUS, MEGATRON and the exiled crew of the Lost Light realise that there's only one thing they need to do before they can resume their quest. Unfortunately, that thing is "save the world." Can the AUTOBOTS overcome the odds and save the day? To be honest, probably not.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers: Lost Light #4—Subscription Variant
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Nick Roche (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers: Lost Light #4—Alex Milne Variant
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Alex Milne (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Some characters might die! Oh no!
Variant cover by E.J. Su!
Transformers vs G.I. JOE: The Movie Adaptation—SPOTLIGHT
Tom Scioli (w & a & c)
Imagine a world where the greatest comic book crossover of all time inspires a movie adaptation… and that movie adaptation inspires its own comic book! Visionary writer-artist Tom Scioli returns to the weird world of Transformers vs. G.I. Joe and brings an even weirder twist to this new story: what would the comic book adaptation of the movie version of the comic book look like? It’s time to find out in the most epic, scintillating, off-the-wall, exciting comic of 2017!
FC • 40 pages • $4.99
Transformers vs G.I. JOE: The Movie Adaptation—Subscription Variant
Tom Scioli (w & a) • Robb Waters (c)
FC • 40 pages • $4.99
Bullet points:
Tom Scioli’s spectacular vision returns!
Offered Again!
Transformers vs G.I. JOE, Vol. 1 • FC • $19.99 • ISBN: 978-1-63140-190-9
Transformers vs G.I. JOE, Vol. 2 • FC • $19.99 • ISBN: 978-1-63140-270-8
Transformers vs G.I. JOE, Vol.
Deviations: Alpha HC (Direct Market Exclusive)—CERTIFIED COOL
Kelly Thompson, Paul Allor, Tom Waltz, Brandon Easton, Amy Chu (w) • Silvia Califano, Elena Casagrande, Priscilla Tramontano, Zach Howard, Corey Lewis, Nelson Daniel (a) • Daniel (c)
What if the Ghostbusters never crossed streams to save New York? Or how about if Shredder was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ sensei?! Find out the answers to these questions and more as IDW presents Deviations, a special event series featuring alternate takes on some of your favorite books including Ghostbusters, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, X-Files, and G.I. JOE!
HC • FC • $24.99 • 136 pages • ISBN: 978-1-63140-947-9
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for April release!
The most unlikely moments from your favorite franchises, brought to life through the magic of comic books!
Available ONLY in the Direct Market!
