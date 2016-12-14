IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More

Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 1:02AM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 11,046

Via IDW Publishing, on this first day of winter, we have a full set of new releases in the Transformers universe (and a little shared bits) for spring 2017: the March solicitations are here! Featuring Lost Light, Optimus Prime, Revolutionaries, the Aw Yeah! version of Revolution, Transformers vs GI Joe, and.. Hearts of Steel? Also, the Deviations series is back, though no Transformers titles are part of it yet (whew), and no Till All Are One issues are scheduled for then. Check out the covers and blurbs out below!

Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Revolutionaries #4
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Tradd Moore (c)
Cobra Commander vs. Hearts of Steel! Thousands of years ago, a starship crashed on Earth—and the Hearts of Steel Transformers were born... but how can these steampunk Cybertronians be real?! And what does Cobra Commander want with them, when he hasn't even got Cobra to back him up? The Revolutionaries have uncovered one of the darkest and most incredible secrets on Earth!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Revolutionaries #4—Subscription Variant
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a & c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Revolutionaries #4—Tone Rodriguez Variant
John Barber (w) • Fico Ossio (a) • Tone Rodriguez (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Bullet points:
The secret history of Cybertonians on Earth—but how can it be!
Who is behind the Cobra Commander mask?!
Springing from the fan-favorite Transformers: Hearts of Steel limited series!
Variant cover by John Royle!


Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Revolution: Aw Yeah! #2
Art Baltazar (w & a & c)
After learning that his favorite comic book character SNAKE EYES is real, BARON KARZA, along with his new ally COBRA COMMANDER, tries to capture him and claim SNAKE EYES as the ultimate collectible! WHAT?! Someone call G.I. JOE! What will happen when the JOES get involved in the battle, you ask?  That’s right! A showdown between Snake Eyes and the Ninja STORM SHADOW!  But what happens next…would be a SPOILER! Beware BARON KARZA! Or the world will be crushed in his grasps!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Revolution: Aw Yeah! #2—Subscription Variant
Art Baltazar (w & a) • Jay Fosgitt (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Bullet points:
Variant cover by Franco!


Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Optimus Prime #5
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a & c)
NEW CYBERTRON! It's battleground: Earth once more, as the uneasy peace between Optimus' forces, the Junkions, and G.I. Joe collapses amidst betrayals and subterfuge. Will Optimus Prime and Pyra Magna be able to put aside their differences—or is war really the only way forward?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Optimus Prime #5—Subscription Variant
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a) • Casey Coller (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Optimus Prime #5—Andrew Griffith Variant
John Barber (w) • Kei Zama (a) • Andrew Griffith (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Bullet points:
Variant cover by E.J. Su!


Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Transformers: Lost Light #4
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a & c)
RODIMUS, MEGATRON and the exiled crew of the Lost Light realise that there's only one thing they need to do before they can resume their quest. Unfortunately, that thing is "save the world." Can the AUTOBOTS overcome the odds and save the day? To be honest, probably not.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Transformers: Lost Light #4—Subscription Variant
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Nick Roche (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99


Transformers: Lost Light #4—Alex Milne Variant
James Roberts (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Alex Milne (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Bullet points:
Some characters might die! Oh no!
Variant cover by E.J. Su!


Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Transformers vs G.I. JOE: The Movie Adaptation—SPOTLIGHT
Tom Scioli (w & a & c)
Imagine a world where the greatest comic book crossover of all time inspires a movie adaptation… and that movie adaptation inspires its own comic book! Visionary writer-artist Tom Scioli returns to the weird world of Transformers vs. G.I. Joe and brings an even weirder twist to this new story: what would the comic book adaptation of the movie version of the comic book look like? It’s time to find out in the most epic, scintillating, off-the-wall, exciting comic of 2017!
FC • 40 pages • $4.99


Transformers vs G.I. JOE: The Movie Adaptation—Subscription Variant
Tom Scioli (w & a) • Robb Waters (c)
FC • 40 pages • $4.99

Bullet points:
Tom Scioli’s spectacular vision returns!

Offered Again!
Transformers vs G.I. JOE, Vol. 1 • FC • $19.99 • ISBN: 978-1-63140-190-9
Transformers vs G.I. JOE, Vol. 2 • FC • $19.99 • ISBN: 978-1-63140-270-8
Transformers vs G.I. JOE, Vol.


Transformers News: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017


Deviations: Alpha HC (Direct Market Exclusive)—CERTIFIED COOL
Kelly Thompson, Paul Allor, Tom Waltz, Brandon Easton, Amy Chu (w) • Silvia Califano, Elena Casagrande, Priscilla Tramontano, Zach Howard, Corey Lewis, Nelson Daniel (a) • Daniel (c)
What if the Ghostbusters never crossed streams to save New York? Or how about if Shredder was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ sensei?! Find out the answers to these questions and more as IDW presents Deviations, a special event series featuring alternate takes on some of your favorite books including Ghostbusters, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, X-Files, and G.I. JOE!
HC • FC • $24.99 • 136 pages • ISBN: 978-1-63140-947-9

Bullet points:
Advance solicited for April release!
The most unlikely moments from your favorite franchises, brought to life through the magic of comic books!
Available ONLY in the Direct Market!
Credit(s): IDW
Re: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More (1848210)
Posted by Bounti76 on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:20am CST
No TAAO? I hope that doesn't mean there's problems. It's the best written TF book out there right now, IMO.
Re: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More (1848218)
Posted by Kurona on December 21st, 2016 @ 5:22am CST
~When I see what I want, I'm gonna taaaake it!~
I guess those Sharkticons confirm Quintessons? Man, either way I'm pumped. Even if they are involving G.I. Snorefest.

PREDAKING! Now this is pretty exciting; he's the last Combiner of the ones I really like (him, Defensor, Victorion, Bruticus) so it's nice to see him debut in IDW. Something... pretty interesting and strange, though. His appearance is clearly inspired by third party company Mastermind Creations' Feral Rex. A design for an official comic being based off a third party design is strange enough, but then you realise that the Predacons in the Earth Wars mobile game are based on Feral Rex too. What is going on?! 8-}

And oh my god I couldn't be more excited for that LL cover. Rung's leading the REAL IDW revolution here.


I'm very worried about them trying to tie in Hearts of Steel, though. Hopefully they're just taking concepts from it and not literally combining universes.
And no TAAO? :( I love TAAO.
Re: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More (1848225)
Posted by Randomhero on December 21st, 2016 @ 6:40am CST
Kurona wrote:~When I see what I want, I'm gonna taaaake it!~
I guess those Sharkticons confirm Quintessons? Man, either way I'm pumped. Even if they are involving G.I. Snorefest.

PREDAKING! Now this is pretty exciting; he's the last Combiner of the ones I really like (him, Defensor, Victorion, Bruticus) so it's nice to see him debut in IDW. Something... pretty interesting and strange, though. His appearance is clearly inspired by third party company Mastermind Creations' Feral Rex. A design for an official comic being based off a third party design is strange enough, but then you realise that the Predacons in the Earth Wars mobile game are based on Feral Rex too. What is going on?! 8-}

And oh my god I couldn't be more excited for that LL cover. Rung's leading the REAL IDW revolution here.


I'm very worried about them trying to tie in Hearts of Steel, though. Hopefully they're just taking concepts from it and not literally combining universes.
And no TAAO? :( I love TAAO.



Or they've been on the Quint ship the Junkions arrived in. There were hundreds of them crawling all over Junkion and we've seen Megatron take some to use as an army when he returned to Cybertron
Re: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More (1848239)
Posted by Nik Hero on December 21st, 2016 @ 10:02am CST
Junkions and Sharkticons? Now I have to pick up Optimus Prime!

Kup and Predaking the Predacon Combiner? Now I have to pick up Revolutionaries!

Purple, Pink, and Blue Rodimus? I'm so not getting Lost Light.

TAAO has been great, but it will no longer be the only thing on my pull-list besides DC Comics' The Super-Man. It will be interesting to see what the next arc will be after the true meat of Titans Return ends in February 2017.
Re: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More (1848273)
Posted by o.supreme on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:04pm CST
ok so somebody heard I wasn't going to purchase Revolutionaires...then decided to make Predaking's first official appearance in IDW in that book... well played, guess I'm getting it.


Also...this is my problem with doing so many books...it appears IDW is starting to get behind again. Optimus Prime is a month behind. One good thing about having only 2 books for almost 5 years was that they were pretty much always on schedule. They try to do too much and this happens.
Re: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More (1848307)
Posted by Shot Put on December 21st, 2016 @ 4:24pm CST
IDW did a lot more books than just the two TF ones for 5 years, too; there may be a shared universe with several of its books in it now, but it's still mostly different creative teams. The shipping issues seem to be because of their printers, not that the creatives are slow.
Re: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More (1848323)
Posted by Randomhero on December 21st, 2016 @ 5:27pm CST
o.supreme wrote:ok so somebody heard I wasn't going to purchase Revolutionaires...then decided to make Predaking's first official appearance in IDW in that book... well played, guess I'm getting it.


Also...this is my problem with doing so many books...it appears IDW is starting to get behind again. Optimus Prime is a month behind. One good thing about having only 2 books for almost 5 years was that they were pretty much always on schedule. They try to do too much and this happens.


Except that time when MTMTE was behind a month for almost 6 months and same with thing happened with RID for a couple months or when the annuals came out a month later than they should and the current issues were referencing stuff in the annuals or the time the holiday special last year that came out a week or two after Christmas.
Re: IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More (1848327)
Posted by ScottyP on December 21st, 2016 @ 5:31pm CST
I have no idea what's up with the scheduling but it has been behind for quite a while and even affected Revolution. Probably just some challenges with printer/mailer but again, I've no actual real idea what's up.

I'd guess TAAO's sales have not been up to expectations if there's no solicit here. While it is really really good, it still screams from the mountains "Hi, I'm a Windblade book!" and I'd theorize that's getting tiring to some.

