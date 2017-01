Sunday, January 1st, 2017 11:35AM CST

634

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Transformers: Lost Light #2

(W) James Roberts (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Joana Lafuente

Rodimus and Co. find themselves in a dangerous place. Even more dangerous than on a planet that exploded from the inside. That's already pretty dangerous. But where they are now? Oh boy.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Credit(s): Previews World

Let's start the new year with some contemplation and good art, with two new incentive covers for upcoming issues of IDW Publishing Transformers comics - the second, companion piece to the Optimus Prime one is the Lost Light #2 retailer incentive cover, also by Joana Lafuente, showing Rodimus in the same pose, new colours, and possibly the Necroworld mirroring Earth. Check it out below via Previews World