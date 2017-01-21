IDW Transformers: Lost Light #3 and #5 Variant Covers

Friday, January 27th, 2017 7:19AM CST

4,756

(W) James Roberts (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Nelson Daniel, Alex Milne Orders, kind gestures and pleas for mercy-all things that WHIRL finds it very easy to ignore. Right now, he wishes he could turn a blind eye to the freshly resuscitated monster who-somewhat inconveniently-is determined to beat him to death. Meanwhile-a long way away-one of the Transformers Universe's longest-running mysteries is about to be solved...

Figured I'd throw it out there, was anyone else able to pick up Lost Light #2 on the IDW app the other day? I did, and it downloaded to my iPhone, but when I tried to access it on the iPad it said "Release on 2/1"Whoops.Pretty good stuff though. I'm digging this storyline.

Gotta agree with this list, makes a compelling case. Gotta love that they took a shot at the art and how Milne really is the star of the series. He is. His art is the legitimate best of the Transformers world

Sorry, I've tried multiple times to get into IDW stories but they just don't do it for me. Glad they're doing ok for most folk though.

Really?



MtMTE is enjoyable to read it really is but the greatest?



I don't really think it's the god tier Shakespeare story telling of the franchise especially since season 2 was overall disappointing for most of it.





Part of why it was great was because of Alex Milne's amazing art but with him mostly gone besides filling in for an issue for another series it becomes less enjoyable when they get sub par in comparisons artists that have a different tone.