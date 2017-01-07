Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts

Transformers News: IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 12:37PM CST

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of MTMTE's first issue, writer James Roberts has taken to Twitter and given us a few screenshots of his original script for it, showing the many differences it had before a few more drafts and the finished product. Highlights include Whirl having a proper right hand and not fighting Cyclonus, Skids joining the crew from Cybertron, Cyclonus defining himself as a NAIL and Rewind's alt-mode being called a 'Document scanner'. Take a look at the pictures below and feel free to comment in the forums!

Transformers News: IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts

Transformers News: IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts

Transformers News: IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts

Transformers News: IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts
Re: IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts (1851835)
Posted by Randomhero on January 11th, 2017 @ 1:09pm CST
That's very interesting. I like the Cyclonus bit, it really clears up something that's never been mentioned since issue one and I always figured was dialogue that wasn't changed from a script. In issue one Cyclonus mentions while sight seeing meeting up with Rodimus to keep his word. No mention of that is ever brought up again about Rodimus keeping his word for Cyclonus on something. Since we knew he was joining the Crew already based on solicitations I always figured they made a deal over something to allow Cyclonus to join but that never happens. We know Cyclonus didn't make it in time and joined the crew by attatching himself and stowing away when it jumps and Rodimus reluctantly allows him to join in issue 2 but with mentions of them making any agreement before hand.
Re: IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts (1851877)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 3:43pm CST
If you actually buy MTMTE Volume 1, the back has a lengthy section that includes this stuff, amongst other plans for the original book. That was the only way I could get Death of Optimus Prime at a good price, and all the notes are worth it.

for one thing, in addition to this, Ironhide was supposed to go along with Rodimus, but Barber kept him. Issue 2 was supposed to be the sparkeater issue, but they wanted the Lost Light to end up somewhere else and Skids join there, so they added a whole extra issue due to the massive amount of stuff they wanted to include in 1.

If you guys want, I can take pictures of the notes pages when I'm home this weekend and post them here to see them
Re: IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts (1851881)
Posted by LE0KING on January 11th, 2017 @ 3:57pm CST
Yes please. :-D

Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
