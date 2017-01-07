IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 12:37PM CST

That's very interesting. I like the Cyclonus bit, it really clears up something that's never been mentioned since issue one and I always figured was dialogue that wasn't changed from a script. In issue one Cyclonus mentions while sight seeing meeting up with Rodimus to keep his word. No mention of that is ever brought up again about Rodimus keeping his word for Cyclonus on something. Since we knew he was joining the Crew already based on solicitations I always figured they made a deal over something to allow Cyclonus to join but that never happens. We know Cyclonus didn't make it in time and joined the crew by attatching himself and stowing away when it jumps and Rodimus reluctantly allows him to join in issue 2 but with mentions of them making any agreement before hand.