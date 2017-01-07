IDW Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #1 Original Script Excerpts
for one thing, in addition to this, Ironhide was supposed to go along with Rodimus, but Barber kept him. Issue 2 was supposed to be the sparkeater issue, but they wanted the Lost Light to end up somewhere else and Skids join there, so they added a whole extra issue due to the massive amount of stuff they wanted to include in 1.
If you guys want, I can take pictures of the notes pages when I'm home this weekend and post them here to see them
Yes please.